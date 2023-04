Have the nerds been shite? Ljinders said we are now after game changing youngsters or absolutely top class players. What looks like has happened is that we have realised that actually the squad is now shitter and the decline of several players has made that stark.



We need numbers not one or two world class footballers. The nerds now might actually need to be heard a bit more.



This is true the nerds wanted Nkunku and yet we signed Darwin.Nobody knows why Edwards/Ward left/leaving but it might be that their views are being ignored.Ljinders did say that in his book not sure what he means by top class he might mean somebody good enough to get in our 11 lets say Ugarte as an example but fans would take it as say Rice/Bellingham.I think its fair to say we are not in for Jude now and he probably ends up in Manchester/Madrid although another season in Germany does him no harm as he is only 19-20.Be interesting to see who we target and how many.