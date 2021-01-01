« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 04:04:41 am
Samie:
FSG are not in charge of recruitment numb nuts.  Klopp isn't either he just has a final say on it.
Damn right, Samie is!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 04:43:32 am
If we can get Zubimendi and Thuram this summer, it will be a great job done. And they would cost a combined £100 million, so we can also sign a quality left-sided central defender ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:04:21 am
kj999:
I don't often come in this thread coz it's usually full of brain farts.

And lo and behold...it still is.

Just because some journalist reposts so-and-so as Liverpools 'No.1 target', it doesn't mean it is
a) True
b) If true, doesn't mean it's our only target

FWIW, I like the idea of Mount. I think he is a player about to enter his prime, already has a lot of experience in European and international football, as well as the Premier League. Is a goalscoring midfielder - something we have lacked for years. I think under Klopp's tutelege and guidance, there's a real player in there. Classic Klopp signing. I think some of the Mount naysayers are primarily naysaying out of some sort of 'embarrasment' of signing Chelsea 'cast-offs' (for whatever daft reason). I guess our last 'Wasn't good enough for Chelsea so how is he good enough for us' signing was a load of shite, eh?

Also probably the English thing. If he was called Masoni Mountini, had 36 caps for Italy, played for say, Roma or Napoli or something, and a goalscoring record of 1 in 5 from midfield for both club and country, many of yous would be salivating.

I think given how much Bellingham would cost, it makes far more sense to spend the same money on say Mount, McAllister and a.n.other (for example) than on one player.

I am not saying I dislike Mount i just dont think spunking 70m on him is a good idea , i said the only reason he is that price is he is english , if He was Masoni Mountini as you put it he would be 20 to 30 million not 50  to 70 million,  beleive if we only have the rumoured 100M  the paying 70m for mount is a waste of funds. he also rejected 180k a week wages at chelsea its why he wants to leave so he will want 200k a week  minimum thats alot for Mount.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:09:40 am
PeterTheRed:
If we can get Zubimendi and Thuram this summer, it will be a great job done. And they would cost a combined £100 million, so we can also sign a quality left-sided central defender ...

Yeah I like Thuram good strong player good in the tackle etc he looks massive aswell bit of a unit,  Thuram , Kone and Gravenberch (sp) would be nice too.
