Just because some journalist reposts so-and-so as Liverpools 'No.1 target', it doesn't mean it is

a) True

b) If true, doesn't mean it's our only target



FWIW, I like the idea of Mount. I think he is a player about to enter his prime, already has a lot of experience in European and international football, as well as the Premier League. Is a goalscoring midfielder - something we have lacked for years. I think under Klopp's tutelege and guidance, there's a real player in there. Classic Klopp signing. I think some of the Mount naysayers are primarily naysaying out of some sort of 'embarrasment' of signing Chelsea 'cast-offs' (for whatever daft reason). I guess our last 'Wasn't good enough for Chelsea so how is he good enough for us' signing was a load of shite, eh?



Also probably the English thing. If he was called Masoni Mountini, had 36 caps for Italy, played for say, Roma or Napoli or something, and a goalscoring record of 1 in 5 from midfield for both club and country, many of yous would be salivating.



I think given how much Bellingham would cost, it makes far more sense to spend the same money on say Mount, McAllister and a.n.other (for example) than on one player.



I am not saying I dislike Mount i just dont think spunking 70m on him is a good idea , i said the only reason he is that price is he is english , if He was Masoni Mountini as you put it he would be 20 to 30 million not 50 to 70 million, beleive if we only have the rumoured 100M the paying 70m for mount is a waste of funds. he also rejected 180k a week wages at chelsea its why he wants to leave so he will want 200k a week minimum thats alot for Mount.