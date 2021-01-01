FK me Apprently Mason Mount is our No1 Target 50-70m wasted.
In the wake of Liverpools U-turn in their interest in Bellingham, Mason Mount has emerged as the clubs new No. 1 priority.
That is according to football.londons Bobby Vincent, who also claims that there is serious interest in Mounts team-mate Conor Gallagher.
It is, of course, not the first time that Mount and Gallagher have been touted with moves to Anfield, but it is clear that Liverpool have reshuffled their list.
Beyond the Chelsea pair, Merseyside journalists have widely reported interest in Brighton duo Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, Wolves Matheus Nunes and Bayern Munichs Ryan Gravenberch.
GOALs Neil Jones has also named Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta) and Luka Sucic (Salzburg) as options.
The Mails Dominic King has also reiterated interest in Joao Palhinha of Fulham, while the Liverpool Echos Ian Doyle has linked Bristol City youngster Alex Scott.
Playing awful ATM bench warmer at chelsea and our no1 target i hope this is wrong. if so sad times.