Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 08:39:14 pm
That honestly might be one of the stupidest rules in football. How would a player who grew up playing in an English football club academy till the age of 16 not be considered home grown, feels like that rule should be tweaked slightly.
They need 3 years from 15-17 at a club he has 2.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Ugarte, Mac Allister and Thuram.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:04:59 pm
Ugarte, Mac Allister and Thuram.

Bellingham who?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:04:59 pm
Ugarte, Mac Allister and Thuram.

Would be brilliant.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:04:59 pm
Ugarte, Mac Allister and Thuram.

All for buying more Scottish players, especially Argentinian ones.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:03:16 pm
They need 3 years from 15-17 at a club he has 2.

I know the rule just saying it doesnt make sense to me that a kid who spent that long playing and growing up in an academy in England can not be classified as homegrown. Hence the rule being a bit stupid. Either way though I agree that if he doesnt move this summer the fact that he wont be classified as homegrown and only having 12 months left on his contract his value will plummet big time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:53:27 pm
Youre a magnificent specimen. Like Butch Reynolds in his prime!
;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
who are the centre back options for us?  in the Konate budget range
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 10:08:35 pm
I know the rule just saying it doesnt make sense to me that a kid who spent that long playing and growing up in an academy in England can not be classified as homegrown. Hence the rule being a bit stupid. Either way though I agree that if he doesnt move this summer the fact that he wont be classified as homegrown and only having 12 months left on his contract his value will plummet big time.
He still going to be expensive but it would drop a some on that part. The rules are so you keep them and develop players then etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Ugarte would be good, especially for Darwin to have a fellow countryman
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 09:56:45 am
Still think we sign him, as none of this makes sense.

Re. Bellingham. Both Jason Burt and Jonathan Liew - on Skysports news tonight - believe its now a straight contest between City and Madrid.

I doubt either know any more than you or I of course.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:56:57 pm
Re. Bellingham. Both Jason Burt and Jonathan Liew - on Skysports news tonight - believe its now a straight contest between City and Madrid.

I doubt either know any more than you or I of course.

Once it became a fee of 150m and £300k a week in wages, it ruled us out.  RealM and Abu Dhabi have by media accounts driven up the price Dortmund know they can demand.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:12:24 pm
I like the idea that Liverpool have been 'seduced' by Thuram. I wonder what that entails.
Cheap price
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 12:01:10 am
Once it became a fee of 150m and £300k a week in wages, it ruled us out.  RealM and Abu Dhabi have by media accounts driven up the price Dortmund know they can demand.
Became?
It was always going to be expensive to get Bellingham. Way out of our league. FSG's league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:04:59 pm
Ugarte, Mac Allister and Thuram.

As much as i'd love it i just can't see us signing 3 first choice centre mids.  Especially if we need to sign a defender or whatever else as well.  The club will say there is no need without champions league football. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 12:01:10 am
Once it became a fee of 150m and £300k a week in wages, it ruled us out.  RealM and Abu Dhabi have by media accounts driven up the price Dortmund know they can demand.

Dortmund can't demand shit. If Jude only wants to go to Real, for example, and City come in with a 300m bid, Dortmund can only say yes or no to the bid. Jude says 'no, Real only', and Dortmund's choice is keep him for a year and get half of what they're getting off Real this year, or sell him to Real.


Doesn't sound like they've got any juice there at all to me. Dortmunds only decision here is 'what's it worth having Jude for another year?"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:34:40 pm

Dortmund are playing a dangerous game because young players may not go there as leaving is made problematic with huge price tag.

Mate, nobody is paying that money for this kid....I'm happy to have my words marked here. Not a fucking chance....outrageous numbers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:08:19 pm
All for buying more Scottish players, especially Argentinian ones.

Argentinian Mac Allister, english Gomez, brazilian Alisson - nothing makes sense anymore.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
If Bellingham evemtually goes to £300k a week at the age of 19..I mean how much higher will that be the time he's say 25 and plenty years left?  :o

Makes no sense
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
FK me Apprently Mason Mount is our No1 Target  50-70m wasted.

In the wake of Liverpools U-turn in their interest in Bellingham, Mason Mount has emerged as the clubs new No. 1 priority.

That is according to football.londons Bobby Vincent, who also claims that there is serious interest in Mounts team-mate Conor Gallagher.

It is, of course, not the first time that Mount and Gallagher have been touted with moves to Anfield, but it is clear that Liverpool have reshuffled their list.

Beyond the Chelsea pair, Merseyside journalists have widely reported interest in Brighton duo Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, Wolves Matheus Nunes and Bayern Munichs Ryan Gravenberch.

GOALs Neil Jones has also named Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta) and Luka Sucic (Salzburg) as options.

The Mails Dominic King has also reiterated interest in Joao Palhinha of Fulham, while the Liverpool Echos Ian Doyle has linked Bristol City youngster Alex Scott.

Playing awful ATM bench warmer at chelsea and our no1 target i hope this is wrong. if so sad times.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Can't wait for Bellingham to announce we are signing Mount.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Remember when we used to sign players out of nowhere like Jota for example?

Are the club really briefing the press on players we are after or is it just guess work?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Still think with the Bellingham stuff there's a wider play. We obviously want an easy deal and it seems like Bellingham had decided he wanted to come to us and the ball is now with camp Belligham. The whole leak of the Mount stuff and the subsequent news from Chelsea just reeks of PR behind the scenes to plant stories and throw others off piece. Think it's one of those, we will do the deal but are prepared to walk away to other targets as the stories and Klopp will probably come out with tomorrow which is the line the club are obviously going with.

The Chelsea buying spree in January has really distorted the market again, £150m for Bellingham is mad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
\i seriously hope Its not Mason Mount chelsea bench warmer as no1 target is embarrassing and 50-70m for that is a joke 20m  maybe, if we pay 50m for ason mount someone needs sacking.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:59:59 am
\i seriously hope Its not Mason Mount chelsea bench warmer as no1 target is embarrassing and 50-70m for that is a joke 20m  maybe


Who would you sign?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
If were talking about Chelsea bench warmers then its Gallagher, not Mount.

Mounts been an ever present while hes been there and only injuries the last few months have meant otherwise.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
I would rather Gavi  or Gravenberch (can play DM or CM )
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:04:12 am
If were talking about Chelsea bench warmers then its Gallagher, not Mount.

Mounts been an ever present while hes been there and only injuries the last few months have meant otherwise.

He had been awful for chelsea recently thats why he has been dropped to the bench. Mount i mean (editted).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Its crazy 80% of the accounts kicking off in here are under 1000 posts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:08:41 am
Its crazy 80% of the accounts kicking off in here are under 1000 posts

I have been here years i Just dont post often. I dont feel the need to say ..yeah ,  or is right.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
You dont want Mount the bench warmer and would rather have Gravenberch? Might want to think that one through again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:11:00 am
You dont want Mount the bench warmer and would rather have Gravenberch? Might want to think that one through again.

YES because he can play both DM and CM well oh and forgot he has played as a 10 too, just because mount is English does not mean he is good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:11:00 am
You dont want Mount the bench warmer and would rather have Gravenberch? Might want to think that one through again.

are you saying Mason Mount will replace Hendo?  On form Hendo was  >> Mount, we meant to improve the squad not level it or lower.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Kone could be a good shout too about 40m Borussia Monchengladbach should fit into our game plan as he likes to press and wins alot of his duels.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:12:47 am
YES because he can play both DM and CM well oh and forgot he has played as a 10 too, just because mount is English does not mean he is good.

Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:19:45 am
are you saying Mason Mount will replace Hendo?  On form Hendo was  >> Mount, we meant to improve the squad not level it or lower.

Well first of all I didnt mention anything about Mounts nationality so thats just an argument youve created in your head.

Secondly, I didnt mention anything about him replacing Henderson either. But if youre asking me whether an athletic 24 year that can get about the pitch and press is more useful to us then a 32 year old clearly past their prime then yes, I would say that is an improvement. Doesnt mean I want Henderson gone as theres clearly a role he still has at the club as a senior player and captain. He just cant play the number of minutes he used to at the intensity he was able to. Hope that answers your question.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:29:25 am
Well first of all I didnt mention anything about Mounts nationality so thats just an argument youve created in your head.

Secondly, I didnt mention anything about him replacing Henderson either. But if youre asking me whether an athletic 24 year that can get about the pitch and press is more useful to us then a 32 year old clearly past their prime then yes, I would say that is an improvement. Doesnt mean I want Henderson gone as theres clearly a role he still has at the club as a senior player and captain. He just cant play the number of minutes he used to at the intensity he was able to. Hope that answers your question.

Would he not ultimately be his replacement though?  for 50m to 70m for mason mount its not worth it , my point to the english part was that he is over priced because he is English.  If it is Mason mount , yah he can press, but so can Declan Rice and would probably be the same price. (though wages might be higher ) . but you never know with chelsea.  Rice same as Mount has one year left on his contract too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Samie on April 12, 2023, 12:02:53 am
Do you think Kloppo is stupid enough to give the go ahead to sign a midfielder slower than Emre Can and who turns slower than a fuckin' cruise ship for fucks sakes?

Replaced Klopp with FSG would work in the sentence above.
Don't forget we(FSG) approved Melo...
If you think it was Klopp's decision to get Melo, well, good for you. :>
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
FSG are not in charge of recruitment numb nuts.  Klopp isn't either he just has a final say on it.
