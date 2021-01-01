Still think with the Bellingham stuff there's a wider play. We obviously want an easy deal and it seems like Bellingham had decided he wanted to come to us and the ball is now with camp Belligham. The whole leak of the Mount stuff and the subsequent news from Chelsea just reeks of PR behind the scenes to plant stories and throw others off piece. Think it's one of those, we will do the deal but are prepared to walk away to other targets as the stories and Klopp will probably come out with tomorrow which is the line the club are obviously going with.



The Chelsea buying spree in January has really distorted the market again, £150m for Bellingham is mad.