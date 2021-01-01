« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 631046 times)

Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18720 on: Yesterday at 10:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 08:39:14 pm
That honestly might be one of the stupidest rules in football. How would a player who grew up playing in an English football club academy till the age of 16 not be considered home grown, feels like that rule should be tweaked slightly.
They need 3 years from 15-17 at a club he has 2.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18721 on: Yesterday at 10:04:59 pm »
Ugarte, Mac Allister and Thuram.
Offline CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18722 on: Yesterday at 10:05:34 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:04:59 pm
Ugarte, Mac Allister and Thuram.

Bellingham who?
Offline Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18723 on: Yesterday at 10:06:28 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:04:59 pm
Ugarte, Mac Allister and Thuram.

Would be brilliant.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18724 on: Yesterday at 10:08:12 pm »
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18725 on: Yesterday at 10:08:19 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:04:59 pm
Ugarte, Mac Allister and Thuram.

All for buying more Scottish players, especially Argentinian ones.
Online Rosario

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18726 on: Yesterday at 10:08:35 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:03:16 pm
They need 3 years from 15-17 at a club he has 2.

I know the rule just saying it doesnt make sense to me that a kid who spent that long playing and growing up in an academy in England can not be classified as homegrown. Hence the rule being a bit stupid. Either way though I agree that if he doesnt move this summer the fact that he wont be classified as homegrown and only having 12 months left on his contract his value will plummet big time.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18727 on: Yesterday at 10:14:10 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:53:27 pm
Youre a magnificent specimen. Like Butch Reynolds in his prime!
;D
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18728 on: Yesterday at 11:08:41 pm »

who are the centre back options for us?  in the Konate budget range
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18729 on: Yesterday at 11:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 10:08:35 pm
I know the rule just saying it doesnt make sense to me that a kid who spent that long playing and growing up in an academy in England can not be classified as homegrown. Hence the rule being a bit stupid. Either way though I agree that if he doesnt move this summer the fact that he wont be classified as homegrown and only having 12 months left on his contract his value will plummet big time.
He still going to be expensive but it would drop a some on that part. The rules are so you keep them and develop players then etc.
Offline Caps4444

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18730 on: Yesterday at 11:35:11 pm »
Ugarte would be good, especially for Darwin to have a fellow countryman
Online Robinred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18731 on: Yesterday at 11:56:57 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 09:56:45 am
Still think we sign him, as none of this makes sense.

Re. Bellingham. Both Jason Burt and Jonathan Liew - on Skysports news tonight - believe its now a straight contest between City and Madrid.

I doubt either know any more than you or I of course.
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18732 on: Today at 12:01:10 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:56:57 pm
Re. Bellingham. Both Jason Burt and Jonathan Liew - on Skysports news tonight - believe its now a straight contest between City and Madrid.

I doubt either know any more than you or I of course.

Once it became a fee of 150m and £300k a week in wages, it ruled us out.  RealM and Abu Dhabi have by media accounts driven up the price Dortmund know they can demand.
Offline jckliew

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18733 on: Today at 12:06:57 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:12:24 pm
I like the idea that Liverpool have been 'seduced' by Thuram. I wonder what that entails.
Cheap price
Offline jckliew

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18734 on: Today at 12:08:45 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 12:01:10 am
Once it became a fee of 150m and £300k a week in wages, it ruled us out.  RealM and Abu Dhabi have by media accounts driven up the price Dortmund know they can demand.
Became?
It was always going to be expensive to get Bellingham. Way out of our league. FSG's league.
Online Gifted Right Foot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18735 on: Today at 12:12:46 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:04:59 pm
Ugarte, Mac Allister and Thuram.

As much as i'd love it i just can't see us signing 3 first choice centre mids.  Especially if we need to sign a defender or whatever else as well.  The club will say there is no need without champions league football. 
Online harleydanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18736 on: Today at 12:35:23 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 12:01:10 am
Once it became a fee of 150m and £300k a week in wages, it ruled us out.  RealM and Abu Dhabi have by media accounts driven up the price Dortmund know they can demand.

Dortmund can't demand shit. If Jude only wants to go to Real, for example, and City come in with a 300m bid, Dortmund can only say yes or no to the bid. Jude says 'no, Real only', and Dortmund's choice is keep him for a year and get half of what they're getting off Real this year, or sell him to Real.


Doesn't sound like they've got any juice there at all to me. Dortmunds only decision here is 'what's it worth having Jude for another year?"
Online A-Bomb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18737 on: Today at 12:37:54 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:34:40 pm

Dortmund are playing a dangerous game because young players may not go there as leaving is made problematic with huge price tag.

Mate, nobody is paying that money for this kid....I'm happy to have my words marked here. Not a fucking chance....outrageous numbers.
Online Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18738 on: Today at 12:38:00 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:08:19 pm
All for buying more Scottish players, especially Argentinian ones.

Argentinian Mac Allister, english Gomez, brazilian Alisson - nothing makes sense anymore.
Offline redk84

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18739 on: Today at 12:40:43 am »
If Bellingham evemtually goes to £300k a week at the age of 19..I mean how much higher will that be the time he's say 25 and plenty years left?  :o

Makes no sense
