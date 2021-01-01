Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Nice and France midfielder Khephren Thuram, according to the latest reports.



It is no secret that Liverpool are looking for new ideas in their midfield ahead of the summer transfer window. Thuram is one of many players to have already been linked with a transfer to Anfield in order to address that.



Now, Foot Mercato is reporting that Liverpool have been seduced by the Nice star. Impressed by his leadership qualities at the age of just 22, they may just have a role in their squad suitable for him.



Aware of the rising interest in his services, Nice have set a starting asking price of 50million (£44.1m). Ideally, they are holding out for a fee in the region of 60m (£52.9m) for the former Monaco product.



After backing away from a deal for Jude Bellingham, Liverpool might find those kind of prices more palatable. However, they are far from being Thurams only suitors.



According to the report, Manchester City are also showing an equal amount of interest in Thuram. There have been some strong recent claims about Ilkay Gundogan leaving the club in the summer, which may open up a void to fill in their own midfield.



Outside the Premier League, Thuram has supposedly caught the attention of Paris Saint-Germain  against whom he recently put in an eye-catching performance  and Bellinghams Borussia Dortmund.



Furthermore, Real Madrid might be tempted into the transfer battle after shopping in France for fellow midfielders Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in recent windows.



Tchouameni, coincidentally, was a Liverpool target before Real Madrid took him. If they really are serious about Thuram, they will be eager to avoid a similar scenario.



Thuram could help regenerate Liverpool midfield

Thuram has played 41 times in all competitions for Nice so far this season. In the process, he has provided eight assists and scored two goals.



Operating either as a defensive midfielder or a central midfielder, he could work his way into Jurgen Klopps plans via various avenues if he was to end up at Anfield.



Liverpool are searching for more reliable replacements for Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo, who will all be leaving in the summer, while veteran James Milner is also fighting for his future.



To regenerate their midfield, Liverpool have been linked with an abundance of targets. Thuram is among the candidates to come to the club for next season and beyond.



But the rest of his suitors look likelier to have Champions League football on offer next season. Therefore, Liverpool will have to be especially convincing to Thuram if they want to win the race for him.



In a summer transfer window during which his brother Marcus will also be changing clubs, Khephren Thuram will be one to watch as well.



Having made his senior France debut during the March international break, his profile is rising. Nice have him under contract until 2025, but might not be able to retain him for that long.