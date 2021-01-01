« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 463 464 465 466 467 [468]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 629958 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,909
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18680 on: Today at 08:48:56 pm »
Guaranteed a Premier League team moves in for Mane.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,676
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18681 on: Today at 08:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:44:28 pm
https://twitter.com/Chris78Williams/status/1646593133981978644


What do the Senegalese fans make of how Bayern are treating him? They wouldn't treat Choupo-Moting this way.
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 517
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18682 on: Today at 08:53:48 pm »
Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Nice and France midfielder Khephren Thuram, according to the latest reports.

It is no secret that Liverpool are looking for new ideas in their midfield ahead of the summer transfer window. Thuram is one of many players to have already been linked with a transfer to Anfield in order to address that.

Now, Foot Mercato is reporting that Liverpool have been seduced by the Nice star. Impressed by his leadership qualities at the age of just 22, they may just have a role in their squad suitable for him.

Aware of the rising interest in his services, Nice have set a starting asking price of 50million (£44.1m). Ideally, they are holding out for a fee in the region of 60m (£52.9m) for the former Monaco product.

After backing away from a deal for Jude Bellingham, Liverpool might find those kind of prices more palatable. However, they are far from being Thurams only suitors.

According to the report, Manchester City are also showing an equal amount of interest in Thuram. There have been some strong recent claims about Ilkay Gundogan leaving the club in the summer, which may open up a void to fill in their own midfield.

Outside the Premier League, Thuram has supposedly caught the attention of Paris Saint-Germain  against whom he recently put in an eye-catching performance  and Bellinghams Borussia Dortmund.

Furthermore, Real Madrid might be tempted into the transfer battle after shopping in France for fellow midfielders Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in recent windows.

Tchouameni, coincidentally, was a Liverpool target before Real Madrid took him. If they really are serious about Thuram, they will be eager to avoid a similar scenario.

Thuram could help regenerate Liverpool midfield
Thuram has played 41 times in all competitions for Nice so far this season. In the process, he has provided eight assists and scored two goals.

Operating either as a defensive midfielder or a central midfielder, he could work his way into Jurgen Klopps plans via various avenues if he was to end up at Anfield.

Liverpool are searching for more reliable replacements for Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo, who will all be leaving in the summer, while veteran James Milner is also fighting for his future.

To regenerate their midfield, Liverpool have been linked with an abundance of targets. Thuram is among the candidates to come to the club for next season and beyond.

But the rest of his suitors look likelier to have Champions League football on offer next season. Therefore, Liverpool will have to be especially convincing to Thuram if they want to win the race for him.

In a summer transfer window during which his brother Marcus will also be changing clubs, Khephren Thuram will be one to watch as well.

Having made his senior France debut during the March international break, his profile is rising. Nice have him under contract until 2025, but might not be able to retain him for that long.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,082
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18683 on: Today at 08:55:52 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 08:53:48 pm
Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Nice and France midfielder Khephren Thuram, according to the latest reports.

It is no secret that Liverpool are looking for new ideas in their midfield ahead of the summer transfer window. Thuram is one of many players to have already been linked with a transfer to Anfield in order to address that.

Now, Foot Mercato is reporting that Liverpool have been seduced by the Nice star. Impressed by his leadership qualities at the age of just 22, they may just have a role in their squad suitable for him.

Aware of the rising interest in his services, Nice have set a starting asking price of 50million (£44.1m). Ideally, they are holding out for a fee in the region of 60m (£52.9m) for the former Monaco product.

After backing away from a deal for Jude Bellingham, Liverpool might find those kind of prices more palatable. However, they are far from being Thurams only suitors.

According to the report, Manchester City are also showing an equal amount of interest in Thuram. There have been some strong recent claims about Ilkay Gundogan leaving the club in the summer, which may open up a void to fill in their own midfield.

Outside the Premier League, Thuram has supposedly caught the attention of Paris Saint-Germain  against whom he recently put in an eye-catching performance  and Bellinghams Borussia Dortmund.

Furthermore, Real Madrid might be tempted into the transfer battle after shopping in France for fellow midfielders Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in recent windows.

Tchouameni, coincidentally, was a Liverpool target before Real Madrid took him. If they really are serious about Thuram, they will be eager to avoid a similar scenario.

Thuram could help regenerate Liverpool midfield
Thuram has played 41 times in all competitions for Nice so far this season. In the process, he has provided eight assists and scored two goals.

Operating either as a defensive midfielder or a central midfielder, he could work his way into Jurgen Klopps plans via various avenues if he was to end up at Anfield.

Liverpool are searching for more reliable replacements for Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo, who will all be leaving in the summer, while veteran James Milner is also fighting for his future.

To regenerate their midfield, Liverpool have been linked with an abundance of targets. Thuram is among the candidates to come to the club for next season and beyond.

But the rest of his suitors look likelier to have Champions League football on offer next season. Therefore, Liverpool will have to be especially convincing to Thuram if they want to win the race for him.

In a summer transfer window during which his brother Marcus will also be changing clubs, Khephren Thuram will be one to watch as well.

Having made his senior France debut during the March international break, his profile is rising. Nice have him under contract until 2025, but might not be able to retain him for that long.

:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao

we "may" have a role "suitable" for him?!?!?

Can he run? Yes? We have SEVERAL suitable roles!!

And the increased price now is why we are stupid - could have had him for half that last summer - and maybe 30m in january
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18684 on: Today at 08:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 08:53:48 pm
Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Nice and France midfielder Khephren Thuram, according to the latest reports.

It is no secret that Liverpool are looking for new ideas in their midfield ahead of the summer transfer window. Thuram is one of many players to have already been linked with a transfer to Anfield in order to address that.

Now, Foot Mercato is reporting that Liverpool have been seduced by the Nice star. Impressed by his leadership qualities at the age of just 22, they may just have a role in their squad suitable for him.

Aware of the rising interest in his services, Nice have set a starting asking price of 50million (£44.1m). Ideally, they are holding out for a fee in the region of 60m (£52.9m) for the former Monaco product.

After backing away from a deal for Jude Bellingham, Liverpool might find those kind of prices more palatable. However, they are far from being Thurams only suitors.

According to the report, Manchester City are also showing an equal amount of interest in Thuram. There have been some strong recent claims about Ilkay Gundogan leaving the club in the summer, which may open up a void to fill in their own midfield.

Outside the Premier League, Thuram has supposedly caught the attention of Paris Saint-Germain  against whom he recently put in an eye-catching performance  and Bellinghams Borussia Dortmund.

Furthermore, Real Madrid might be tempted into the transfer battle after shopping in France for fellow midfielders Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in recent windows.

Tchouameni, coincidentally, was a Liverpool target before Real Madrid took him. If they really are serious about Thuram, they will be eager to avoid a similar scenario.

Thuram could help regenerate Liverpool midfield
Thuram has played 41 times in all competitions for Nice so far this season. In the process, he has provided eight assists and scored two goals.

Operating either as a defensive midfielder or a central midfielder, he could work his way into Jurgen Klopps plans via various avenues if he was to end up at Anfield.

Liverpool are searching for more reliable replacements for Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo, who will all be leaving in the summer, while veteran James Milner is also fighting for his future.

To regenerate their midfield, Liverpool have been linked with an abundance of targets. Thuram is among the candidates to come to the club for next season and beyond.

But the rest of his suitors look likelier to have Champions League football on offer next season. Therefore, Liverpool will have to be especially convincing to Thuram if they want to win the race for him.

In a summer transfer window during which his brother Marcus will also be changing clubs, Khephren Thuram will be one to watch as well.

Having made his senior France debut during the March international break, his profile is rising. Nice have him under contract until 2025, but might not be able to retain him for that long.
Source?
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,649
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18685 on: Today at 08:57:51 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:22:22 pm
Like clockwork some of you are really selective with these kind of comments. Certain posters can be incredibly snide, constantly sniping at others and nothing - someone responds and then its time for these kind of posts

Ironically, we're you the one who, like clockwork, jumped in yesterday and called me a boot licker?
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18686 on: Today at 08:58:05 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 08:53:48 pm
Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Nice and France midfielder Khephren Thuram, according to the latest reports.

It is no secret that Liverpool are looking for new ideas in their midfield ahead of the summer transfer window. Thuram is one of many players to have already been linked with a transfer to Anfield in order to address that.

Now, Foot Mercato is reporting that Liverpool have been seduced by the Nice star. Impressed by his leadership qualities at the age of just 22, they may just have a role in their squad suitable for him.

Aware of the rising interest in his services, Nice have set a starting asking price of 50million (£44.1m). Ideally, they are holding out for a fee in the region of 60m (£52.9m) for the former Monaco product.

After backing away from a deal for Jude Bellingham, Liverpool might find those kind of prices more palatable. However, they are far from being Thurams only suitors.

According to the report, Manchester City are also showing an equal amount of interest in Thuram. There have been some strong recent claims about Ilkay Gundogan leaving the club in the summer, which may open up a void to fill in their own midfield.

Outside the Premier League, Thuram has supposedly caught the attention of Paris Saint-Germain  against whom he recently put in an eye-catching performance  and Bellinghams Borussia Dortmund.

Furthermore, Real Madrid might be tempted into the transfer battle after shopping in France for fellow midfielders Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in recent windows.

Tchouameni, coincidentally, was a Liverpool target before Real Madrid took him. If they really are serious about Thuram, they will be eager to avoid a similar scenario.

Thuram could help regenerate Liverpool midfield
Thuram has played 41 times in all competitions for Nice so far this season. In the process, he has provided eight assists and scored two goals.

Operating either as a defensive midfielder or a central midfielder, he could work his way into Jurgen Klopps plans via various avenues if he was to end up at Anfield.

Liverpool are searching for more reliable replacements for Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo, who will all be leaving in the summer, while veteran James Milner is also fighting for his future.

To regenerate their midfield, Liverpool have been linked with an abundance of targets. Thuram is among the candidates to come to the club for next season and beyond.

But the rest of his suitors look likelier to have Champions League football on offer next season. Therefore, Liverpool will have to be especially convincing to Thuram if they want to win the race for him.

In a summer transfer window during which his brother Marcus will also be changing clubs, Khephren Thuram will be one to watch as well.

Having made his senior France debut during the March international break, his profile is rising. Nice have him under contract until 2025, but might not be able to retain him for that long.

Well, thats me convinced.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18687 on: Today at 09:03:33 pm »
https://www.footmercato.net/a6683435488406940642-mercato-ca-commence-a-sagiter-pour-khephren-thuram

This is the original article. I haven't watched him enough but it says that he can play all 3 midfield positions.
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 517
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18688 on: Today at 09:06:58 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:55:57 pm
Source?

Say's Foot Mercato, not sure how reliable they are, but I guess they are just like all the other sources that need to come up with stories?
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,082
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18689 on: Today at 09:07:10 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:03:33 pm
https://www.footmercato.net/a6683435488406940642-mercato-ca-commence-a-sagiter-pour-khephren-thuram

This is the original article. I haven't watched him enough but it says that he can play all 3 midfield positions.

We may just have a role for him. may.
Logged

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,938
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18690 on: Today at 09:07:55 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:57:51 pm
Ironically, we're you the one who, like clockwork, jumped in yesterday and called me a boot licker?
After you, yet again, spent time being incredibly snide to others unprompted? Yeah.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,852
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18691 on: Today at 09:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:06:58 pm
Say's Foot Mercato, not sure how reliable they are, but I guess they are just like all the other sources that need to come up with stories?

You got it from a foot fetish site?
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 517
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18692 on: Today at 09:08:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:07:10 pm
We may just have a role for him. may.

On the bench.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18693 on: Today at 09:09:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:08:08 pm
You got it from a foot fetish site?
.


Nah I think it's a Meccano fetish website
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 517
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18694 on: Today at 09:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:08:08 pm
You got it from a foot fetish site?

Yeah, I had to, searched all the hand fetish sites, but there was nothing on future LFC transfers in them.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18695 on: Today at 09:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 09:06:58 pm
Say's Foot Mercato, not sure how reliable they are, but I guess they are just like all the other sources that need to come up with stories?
I read it. I'd rate them a 6.5/10 in terms of reliability.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18696 on: Today at 09:11:44 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:07:10 pm
We may just have a role for him. may.
:)
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,357
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18697 on: Today at 09:12:24 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:03:33 pm
https://www.footmercato.net/a6683435488406940642-mercato-ca-commence-a-sagiter-pour-khephren-thuram

This is the original article. I haven't watched him enough but it says that he can play all 3 midfield positions.

I like the idea that Liverpool have been 'seduced' by Thuram. I wonder what that entails.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,151
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18698 on: Today at 09:13:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:12:24 pm
I like the idea that Liverpool have been 'seduced' by Thuram. I wonder what that entails.

There is good footballing genes in that family thats for sure. Id happily have his brother on a free.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,768
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18699 on: Today at 09:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:12:24 pm
I like the idea that Liverpool have been 'seduced' by Thuram. I wonder what that entails.

P'raps he's be consulting the Dalai Lama?

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18700 on: Today at 09:15:20 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:10:58 pm
I read it. I'd rate them a 6.5/10 in terms of reliability.

That puts them at around one David Maddock or 2 Paul Gorst's
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,357
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18701 on: Today at 09:16:17 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:13:36 pm
P'raps he's be consulting the Dalai Lama?

:)

Way to lower the tone :P
« Last Edit: Today at 09:32:07 pm by Hazell »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,846
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18702 on: Today at 09:20:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:48:56 pm
Guaranteed a Premier League team moves in for Mane.

Arsenal could be a great landing spot for both him and the club.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18703 on: Today at 09:28:27 pm »
THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM!
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18704 on: Today at 09:31:03 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:28:27 pm
THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM!

Yes.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,800
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18705 on: Today at 09:32:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:08:08 pm
You got it from a foot fetish site?

Another boot licker?
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,800
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18706 on: Today at 09:32:53 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:28:27 pm
THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM THURAM!

Lets sign him before we give him a song mate.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,082
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18707 on: Today at 09:33:41 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:28:27 pm
THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN THURMAN!
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,649
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18708 on: Today at 09:35:20 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 09:07:55 pm
After you, yet again, spent time being incredibly snide to others unprompted? Yeah.

I asked if people were as up and down emotionally in real life as they are on the internet. Didn't even direct it at anyone in particular.

Maybe you thought it was about you, I dunno.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18709 on: Today at 09:35:57 pm »
Never seen Thuram play to be honest, is he good?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,082
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18710 on: Today at 09:37:38 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:35:57 pm
Never seen Thuram play to be honest, is he good?

probably as good as Kante. Maybe, Essien too.

 ;D
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18711 on: Today at 09:38:52 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:35:57 pm
Never seen Thuram play to be honest, is he good?

Yeah.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,082
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18712 on: Today at 09:42:08 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:28:27 pm
MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA MOTHRA!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 463 464 465 466 467 [468]   Go Up
« previous next »
 