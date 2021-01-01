« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

McSquared

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18640 on: Today at 07:18:38 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:14:22 pm
Where's this been posted?

Nowhere. He said that back in feb
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18641 on: Today at 07:20:06 pm
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18642 on: Today at 07:22:32 pm
Surely, he would want to join for the inevitable "hey, jude" song. Then if his brother joins, we can have a song about taxis...
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18643 on: Today at 07:24:25 pm
Ten quid in the GoFundMe already. John W H will be getting excited about this latest legacy fan leverage revenue stream.

Probably spend it all on new carparking spaces or some other thrilling infrastructure investment, but there we go.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18644 on: Today at 07:25:14 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:15:08 pm
Looks like Fat Frank and Oompah Loompah Boehly have convinced Mount to stay. He's likely to stay at Chelsea now according to latest reports today.  ;D

Can't believe you missed the obvious Augustus Gloop reference in your post.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18645 on: Today at 07:26:08 pm
Now we know why we've halted our pursuit .. Will be back on when its back running.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-lancashire-65256286

"The Big One: Passengers rescued from UK's highest rollercoaster"
Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18646 on: Today at 07:27:00 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 07:24:25 pm
Ten quid in the GoFundMe already. John W H will be getting excited about this latest legacy fan leverage revenue stream.

Probably spend it all on new carparking spaces or some other thrilling infrastructure investment, but there we go.

Would you rather a cheese room or Jude Bellingham? Tough question, i know.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18647 on: Today at 07:30:35 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:27:00 pm
Would you rather a cheese room or Jude Bellingham? Tough question, i know.

Personally? A cheese room every time. What would I do with a Jude Bellingham? I bet he's bloody expensive to keep as well.

Give me 24 new carparking spaces and fresh carpet in the executive suite, any day. Think of the long term profits!
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18648 on: Today at 07:34:14 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 07:30:35 pm
Personally? A cheese room every time. What would I do with a Jude Bellingham? I bet he's bloody expensive to keep as well.

Give me 24 new carparking spaces and fresh carpet in the executive suite, any day. Think of the long term profits!

Whoa whoa whoa whoa!! You are only getting the cheese room - nothing else.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18649 on: Today at 07:34:40 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:25:47 pm
🚨🎖️| The fee that Dortmund want for Bellingham: we are hearing 150-160m @David_Ornstein

Im pissed off at the situation but on the other hand its a mad mad fee.

Maybe Dortmund drop the fee over the next few months and we come back to the table.




Dortmund are playing a dangerous game because young players may not go there as leaving is made problematic with huge price tag.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18650 on: Today at 07:40:01 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:26:18 pm
😆
Which RAWK poster contributed the tenner?

Won't be any of the cry arses on here - most can't even find it within themselves to contribute to the site they are moaning on.
Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18651 on: Today at 07:46:23 pm
Would be great if he stayed at Dortmund for one year and maybe we'd be in a better position to sign him. But not sure why Dortmund would want that.
Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18652 on: Today at 07:46:37 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:40:01 pm
Won't be any of the cry arses on here - most can't even find it within themselves to contribute to the site they are moaning on.

They can't afford it with the amount they must spend on tissues.
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18653 on: Today at 07:52:58 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:40:01 pm
Won't be any of the cry arses on here - most can't even find it within themselves to contribute to the site they are moaning on.
Oh give it a rest you perpetual bore.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18654 on: Today at 07:57:08 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:25:47 pm
🚨🎖️| The fee that Dortmund want for Bellingham: we are hearing 150-160m @David_Ornstein

Im pissed off at the situation but on the other hand its a mad mad fee.

Maybe Dortmund drop the fee over the next few months and we come back to the table.



I think City would pay that if he wanted to go there. Bild said he doesnt though?
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18655 on: Today at 08:00:38 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:52:58 pm
Oh give it a rest you perpetual bore.

Here you go - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=74199.0

Maybe in your 13k+ posts you've not seen it.
HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18656 on: Today at 08:01:23 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:06:54 pm
Some rumours about a Mount contract extension at Chelsea being likely.

Hopefully its true and we turn our attention to the likes of Kone or thuram. Players whove got the athleticism needed to play that number 8 role.
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18657 on: Today at 08:02:16 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:52:58 pm
Oh give it a rest you perpetual bore.
Are personal attacks on other members when its only about transfer tittle tattle really really necessary?

I think not.

Maybe you could delete yourself?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18658 on: Today at 08:05:34 pm
Bloody hell guys. :(
My marmoset, to get things done,
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18659 on: Today at 08:06:48 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:57:08 pm
I think City would pay that if he wanted to go there. Bild said he doesnt though?

Unless he caves in the next few months he only wants us, weve established we wont pay what Dortmund want so hopefully we can get the fee down to something we can live with
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18660 on: Today at 08:07:35 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:34:14 pm
Whoa whoa whoa whoa!! You are only getting the cheese room - nothing else.

 :-\

Perhaps instead, we could get 2 very small cheese rooms (more like cupboards, really) and still have change left for half a carparking space and some used carpet off freecycle?
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18661 on: Today at 08:07:47 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:01:23 pm
Hopefully its true and we turn our attention to the likes of Kone or thuram. Players whove got the athleticism needed to play that number 8 role.

or we might try to find another number 10 and shoehorn him into midfield
