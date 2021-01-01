Where's this been posted?
Some dickhead created a GOFundMe page for Jude. Every little helps. https://www.gofundme.com/f/funding-jude-bellingham-transfer?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined
Looks like Fat Frank and Oompah Loompah Boehly have convinced Mount to stay. He's likely to stay at Chelsea now according to latest reports today.
Ten quid in the GoFundMe already. John W H will be getting excited about this latest legacy fan leverage revenue stream.Probably spend it all on new carparking spaces or some other thrilling infrastructure investment, but there we go.
Would you rather a cheese room or Jude Bellingham? Tough question, i know.
Personally? A cheese room every time. What would I do with a Jude Bellingham? I bet he's bloody expensive to keep as well.Give me 24 new carparking spaces and fresh carpet in the executive suite, any day. Think of the long term profits!
🚨🎖️| The fee that Dortmund want for Bellingham: we are hearing 150-160m @David_OrnsteinIm pissed off at the situation but on the other hand its a mad mad fee.Maybe Dortmund drop the fee over the next few months and we come back to the table.
😆Which RAWK poster contributed the tenner?
Won't be any of the cry arses on here - most can't even find it within themselves to contribute to the site they are moaning on.
Oh give it a rest you perpetual bore.
Some rumours about a Mount contract extension at Chelsea being likely.
Oh give it a rest you perpetual bore.
I think City would pay that if he wanted to go there. Bild said he doesnt though?
Whoa whoa whoa whoa!! You are only getting the cheese room - nothing else.
Hopefully its true and we turn our attention to the likes of Kone or thuram. Players whove got the athleticism needed to play that number 8 role.
Page created in 0.025 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]