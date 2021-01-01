« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 461 462 463 464 465 [466]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 628133 times)

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,605
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18600 on: Today at 06:25:47 pm »
🚨🎖️| The fee that Dortmund want for Bellingham: we are hearing 150-160m @David_Ornstein

Im pissed off at the situation but on the other hand its a mad mad fee.

Maybe Dortmund drop the fee over the next few months and we come back to the table.

Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,587
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18601 on: Today at 06:26:18 pm »
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,841
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18602 on: Today at 06:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:25:47 pm
🚨🎖️| The fee that Dortmund want for Bellingham: we are hearing 150-160m @David_Ornstein

Im pissed off at the situation but on the other hand its a mad mad fee.

Maybe Dortmund drop the fee over the next few months and we come back to the table.
Yeah, that's ridiculous. We can bring in 3 quality midfielders for that price.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,587
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18603 on: Today at 06:27:30 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:25:47 pm
🚨🎖️| The fee that Dortmund want for Bellingham: we are hearing 150-160m @David_Ornstein

Im pissed off at the situation but on the other hand its a mad mad fee.

Maybe Dortmund drop the fee over the next few months and we come back to the table.
Yeah thats mental. But when you see Mudryk going for 100, why wouldnt you try your luck? Particularly with Boehly and Saudi in town.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18604 on: Today at 06:28:35 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:27:30 pm
Yeah thats mental. But when you see Mudryk going for 100, why wouldnt you try your luck? Particularly with Boehly and Saudi in town.

Todd Boehly has killed football and Chelsea in 8 months.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,587
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18605 on: Today at 06:29:47 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:28:35 pm
Todd Boehly has killed football and Chelsea in 8 months.
Hes the culmination of what Roman started.
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,145
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18606 on: Today at 06:32:12 pm »
The club could be burning to the ground in the front of our eyes, and some in here would claim it isn't and FSG is doing a fine job.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,148
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18607 on: Today at 06:33:12 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:29:47 pm
Hes the culmination of what Roman started.

I'd love all the clubs to gang up on Chelsea, refuse to sign their players and watch them implode. Despite kind of liking Mount, I'd much rather we didn't help Chelsea get out of the mess they got themselves into.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18608 on: Today at 06:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:25:47 pm
🚨🎖️| The fee that Dortmund want for Bellingham: we are hearing 150-160m @David_Ornstein

Im pissed off at the situation but on the other hand its a mad mad fee.

Maybe Dortmund drop the fee over the next few months and we come back to the table.

I'd be astonished if any club paid that amount, Oil clubs included.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,587
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18609 on: Today at 06:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:33:12 pm
I'd love all the clubs to gang up on Chelsea, refuse to sign their players and watch them implode. Despite kind of liking Mount, I'd much rather we didn't help Chelsea get out of the mess they got themselves into.
Yeah, its certainly very precarious for them as it stands. Shame. But with idiots like Boehly on the scene tossing money at anything, Dortmund will chance their arm by requesting massive money. Theyll probably get it from somewhere, be it west London or the northern suburbs of Paris.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,843
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18610 on: Today at 06:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:15:35 pm
As an observer, and not really a contributor, can I ask, is Teamtalk complete made up bollocks?

Rule of thumb is that if it is in any way not what we (or some) want to hear, any source is made up bollocks by some guy who doesn't know what he's talking about.

However if it is what we want to hear, any source will do.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18611 on: Today at 06:39:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:06:54 pm
Some rumours about a Mount contract extension at Chelsea being likely.

Credible rumours?
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,841
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18612 on: Today at 06:40:14 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 06:33:39 pm
I'd be astonished if any club paid that amount, Oil clubs included.
Feels like a Logan Roy "Fuck off" price.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.
Pages: 1 ... 461 462 463 464 465 [466]   Go Up
« previous next »
 