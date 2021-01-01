Some dickhead created a GOFundMe page for Jude. Every little helps. https://www.gofundme.com/f/funding-jude-bellingham-transfer?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined
🚨🎖️| The fee that Dortmund want for Bellingham: we are hearing 150-160m @David_OrnsteinIm pissed off at the situation but on the other hand its a mad mad fee.Maybe Dortmund drop the fee over the next few months and we come back to the table.
Yeah thats mental. But when you see Mudryk going for 100, why wouldnt you try your luck? Particularly with Boehly and Saudi in town.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Todd Boehly has killed football and Chelsea in 8 months.
Hes the culmination of what Roman started.
I'd love all the clubs to gang up on Chelsea, refuse to sign their players and watch them implode. Despite kind of liking Mount, I'd much rather we didn't help Chelsea get out of the mess they got themselves into.
As an observer, and not really a contributor, can I ask, is Teamtalk complete made up bollocks?
Some rumours about a Mount contract extension at Chelsea being likely.
I'd be astonished if any club paid that amount, Oil clubs included.
