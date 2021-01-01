« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

I wouldn't want to lose Jota.

Okay so his goals have dried up but since he's come back I've been impressed (had forgotten) just how good he is on the ball. He gets it and keeps it in tight spaces, moves it on (and forward) intelligently, often with simple passes and just seems so good and comfortable on the ball. Obvs not as good as prime Bobby, but there's similarities in there.

Nor me, unless a huuuuge offer came in, we are already losing Firmino in the summer we dont need to lose another attacker
I wouldn't want to lose Jota.

Okay so his goals have dried up but since he's come back I've been impressed (had forgotten) just how good he is on the ball. He gets it and keeps it in tight spaces, moves it on (and forward) intelligently, often with simple passes and just seems so good and comfortable on the ball. Obvs not as good as prime Bobby, but there's similarities in there.

Same, wouldn't be near my list of lads I'd be willing to sacrifice
If you bought 3 midfielders who were all excellent players and also relatively established you could easily have a midfield with those 3 and Elliot, Jones, Bacjetic and Carvalho.
Problem with selling Jota is youre robbing Peter to pay Paul. If we sold him and then somebody got injured wed be back to the seasons where we had no rotation options.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:50:32 pm
Not really because we'd need to go and buy another forward so its a gamble on a) him getting back to his level last year for someone else and b) us finding a forward for 50 million that's good enough for us


Yeah. Selling Jota is a non-starter for me unless the bid is absolutely ridiculous. Part of it is for the very reason we'd need to replace him
Far too much negativity in this thread...Even for me.
