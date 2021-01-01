I wouldn't want to lose Jota.Okay so his goals have dried up but since he's come back I've been impressed (had forgotten) just how good he is on the ball. He gets it and keeps it in tight spaces, moves it on (and forward) intelligently, often with simple passes and just seems so good and comfortable on the ball. Obvs not as good as prime Bobby, but there's similarities in there.
Not really because we'd need to go and buy another forward so its a gamble on a) him getting back to his level last year for someone else and b) us finding a forward for 50 million that's good enough for us
