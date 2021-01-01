« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Coolie High

  bury Regular.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18480 on: Today at 03:08:21 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:02:08 pm
Not being fancied because you want out is different than being played and simply not producing.

Mate Mount was dropped out the team under Potter for that exact same reason, hes played and not produced.
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,492
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18481 on: Today at 03:09:47 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:04:06 pm
I love Jota but there is legitimate question over his level going forward. But it would need to be a good offer and we would have to get a replacement in attack who could press effectively.

He is coming to his best years hes 26, not 36.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,898
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18482 on: Today at 03:09:54 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:07:17 pm
I mean, he has been plagued by injury this season. If you are worried about his injury inhibiting then VVD should be out the door beside him. If his performances give you cause for concern this season then you may as well sawp the entire Liverpool first team for Villas.

Not the same though is it? Van Dijk came back from an injury and then played well most of last season. Jota has come back from a long lay off and in my opinion still needs more time. But unfortunately time is something we dont have a lot of and if there are doubts over his form and level then i dont think its out of the realms of possibility that we consider what is possible.
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,070
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18483 on: Today at 03:11:55 pm
We should buy back Mane as an impact sub. He's clearly still got some fight left in him.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,898
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18484 on: Today at 03:12:04 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:09:47 pm
He is coming to his best years hes 26, not 36.

Yep and he needs more time. But this squad is no longer filled with players that are not expendable. Its unlikely that I would sell him, but if an opportunity presents itself then it should be considered.

The only thing however is I think he is our second or possibly third best forward.
Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,437
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18485 on: Today at 03:17:07 pm
Selling Jota would be crazy given that he's one of the few in his best years. He's struggled to get back up to speed after his injuries, but he should at least be given next season as a chance to find his form again. If he doesn't or he has a similar season injury-wise then I'd say he's expendable.

If we did sell Jota on top of losing Bobby we'd need to sign a decent attacker to replace him too. It's not like all of his fee will go in the midfielder pot.
royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18486 on: Today at 03:18:21 pm
Are you selling everyone over the age of 30 in midfield?
DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,734
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18487 on: Today at 03:19:44 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:18:21 pm
Are you selling everyone over the age of 30 in midfield?
Yes.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,898
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18488 on: Today at 03:21:08 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:17:07 pm
Selling Jota would be crazy given that he's one of the few in his best years. He's struggled to get back up to speed after his injuries, but he should at least be given next season as a chance to find his form again. If he doesn't or he has a similar season injury-wise then I'd say he's expendable.

If we did sell Jota on top of losing Bobby we'd need to sign a decent attacker to replace him too. It's not like all of his fee will go in the midfielder pot.

Yeah like I said it would only be considered if there was another striker or attacker available. I think however that the biggest issue would be that he is our third best attacker after Salah and Diaz so i wouldnt want to lose a player at that level.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,898
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18489 on: Today at 03:21:35 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:18:21 pm
Are you selling everyone over the age of 30 in midfield?

Apart from Thiago, if we could then yes.
Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18490 on: Today at 03:23:17 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:17:07 pm
Selling Jota would be crazy given that he's one of the few in his best years. He's struggled to get back up to speed after his injuries, but he should at least be given next season as a chance to find his form again. If he doesn't or he has a similar season injury-wise then I'd say he's expendable.

If we did sell Jota on top of losing Bobby we'd need to sign a decent attacker to replace him too. It's not like all of his fee will go in the midfielder pot.

As killer said, he won't have much value then. If funds are an issue, we might need to take some gambles to raise revenue. In a perfect world he gets another season, but it's not out of the realm of possibility that he's flogged for cash.
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,492
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18491 on: Today at 03:28:26 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:21:35 pm
Apart from Thiago, if we could then yes.

Wed get less play out of Thiago than anyone else.
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,143
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18492 on: Today at 03:29:56 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:18:21 pm
Are you selling everyone over the age of 30 in midfield?

Does that include Fabinho who is actually 40? :)
royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18493 on: Today at 03:30:40 pm
The 'who would you sell?' discussion is really interesting just now - lots of genuinely clever and insightful people at it too. Been a while since we've had the chance to play this game!
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,898
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18494 on: Today at 03:31:02 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:28:26 pm
Wed get less play out of Thiago than anyone else.

Yeah but he is our best midfielder by an absolute country mile. Its not even close.
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,492
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18495 on: Today at 03:33:31 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:31:02 pm
Yeah but he is our best midfielder by an absolute country mile. Its not even close.

That maybe true but if he ended up missing large parts of the season the risk will backfire.
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,070
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18496 on: Today at 03:33:36 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:30:40 pm
The 'who would you sell?' discussion is really interesting just now - lots of genuinely clever and insightful people at it too. Been a while since we've had the chance to play this game!

Doesn't it come from the fact that we apparently have very very little money (again) and need to sell a good amount to raise funds for new players?
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,898
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18497 on: Today at 03:33:52 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:30:40 pm
The 'who would you sell?' discussion is really interesting just now - lots of genuinely clever and insightful people at it too. Been a while since we've had the chance to play this game!

I think its less a case of just get rid but more of a case (for me anyway) that if we are going back to or close to ground zero and we are entering the transition stage, how is it best to enter the next phase? Is it better to go for a big bang hit now and then grow as a squad together or should we look to keep any disruption as a minimum.

There are also questions about who are the ones you are not selling and should anchor the next phase.
skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,606
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18498 on: Today at 03:34:57 pm
Ideally we don't, but given constraints and needs, selling a player like Jota might not be out of the question.  It's just a matter of how we want to plan the squad and rebuild going forward.

-We want our older underperforming players to leave but no one is taking them on (so they end up leaving on frees or staying).
-We don't want to sell our top performing players.
-We don't want to sell young players or prospects given our aging squad.
-But we also are likely not going to have massive amounts of money and need quality fast.

That's just not workable.  Let's be honest, would we have gotten the most expensive keeper, most expensive CB, and one of the top DMs all in a 6-month stretch if we didn't sell Coutinho?

It's what we've done before, so unless we're going to pull a few gems out for CM and CB, we may have to sell a big name to fund things.  It's not the end of the world.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,898
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18499 on: Today at 03:35:18 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:33:31 pm
That maybe true but if he ended up missing large parts of the season the risk will backfire.

Its fine carrying one of those, its the fact that we have others who have that issue. If I had a blank sheet right now and I had a choice, I would rather get 20 league starts out of Thiago than get 38 out of Henderson and Fabinho.
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,070
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #18500 on: Today at 03:37:27 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:34:57 pm
Ideally we don't, but given constraints and needs, selling a player like Jota might not be out of the question.  It's just a matter of how we want to plan the squad and rebuild going forward.

-We want our older underperforming players to leave but no one is taking them on (so they end up leaving on frees or staying).
-We don't want to sell our top performing players.
-We don't want to sell young players or prospects given our aging squad.
-But we also are likely not going to have massive amounts of money and need quality fast.

That's just not workable. Let's be honest, would we have gotten the most expensive keeper, most expensive CB, and one of the top DMs all in a 6-month stretch if we didn't sell Coutinho?

It's what we've done before, so unless we're going to pull a few gems out for CM and CB, we may have to sell a big name to fund things.  It's not the end of the world.

Now that we know that FSG are effectively not ever going to make a big spend - no. At best we were getting 1 of the 3. VVD most likely we got him the January before Alisson (summer) - it also coincided with Coutinho being sold (I think we were selling Coutinho one way or the other and he forced our hand as well).
