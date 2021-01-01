Ideally we don't, but given constraints and needs, selling a player like Jota might not be out of the question. It's just a matter of how we want to plan the squad and rebuild going forward.



-We want our older underperforming players to leave but no one is taking them on (so they end up leaving on frees or staying).

-We don't want to sell our top performing players.

-We don't want to sell young players or prospects given our aging squad.

-But we also are likely not going to have massive amounts of money and need quality fast.



That's just not workable. Let's be honest, would we have gotten the most expensive keeper, most expensive CB, and one of the top DMs all in a 6-month stretch if we didn't sell Coutinho?



It's what we've done before, so unless we're going to pull a few gems out for CM and CB, we may have to sell a big name to fund things. It's not the end of the world.