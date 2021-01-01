« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Online clinical

  Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18400 on: Today at 12:44:39 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:42:52 am
This is a belter of a comment. Van Dijk called us a beautiful football club and turned down better offers from elsewhere - we hadn't won a single thing at that point. C'mon now.

We are not miles away from being what the poster said though. We were still in the champions league when we signed Van Dijk. We are still attractive but couple years without ucl, Klopp with not long left and owners with no ambition will soon change that if we don't sort it out soon.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18401 on: Today at 12:46:02 pm »
In amongst all the negative hypothetical arguments, I want to put forward my glass full hypothesis of what is going on.

We have agreed investment and have a large budget, and want to spend it on a number of players. If we agree the Bellingham deal now, the fees of others go up too as everyone sees we have lots of money.

So we announce we are out on Bellingham, look to agree two other midfielders and a defender quickly then swoop back in for Jude in June when we have already completed the rest of our business.

That is what I am clinging to, and what better way for a new investor to get a good start than to "fund" a major transfer
Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,261
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18402 on: Today at 12:49:33 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:46:02 pm
In amongst all the negative hypothetical arguments, I want to put forward my glass full hypothesis of what is going on.

We have agreed investment and have a large budget, and want to spend it on a number of players. If we agree the Bellingham deal now, the fees of others go up too as everyone sees we have lots of money.

So we announce we are out on Bellingham, look to agree two other midfielders and a defender quickly then swoop back in for Jude in June when we have already completed the rest of our business.

That is what I am clinging to, and what better way for a new investor to get a good start than to "fund" a major transfer
It's optimistic and unlikely. Let's hope you are right though!
Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18403 on: Today at 12:54:52 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 12:28:44 pm
Somebody mentioned Jota to me the other day. Basic premise was that we should look to offload him for decent money if we really want Bellingham and another top midfielder. It was an interesting POV, would you all sacrifice Jota if it meant we ended up with Bellingham and Barella for example?

In terms of more sensible outgoings to raise money and give us more to spend on incomings, my list doesn't really get beyond players who would go for £20-25m, and that's Fabinho really, but I think we could easily raise £50m selling squad players which leaves me thinking the £100m reported is too low given what we could raise on sales.

Yes. Would sell him in a heartbeat to finance further transfers.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18404 on: Today at 01:00:03 pm »
Mac Allister having a release clause would make a lot of sense. The timing of his new deal felt strange  his reputation was growing and hed have attracted plenty of interest on a free this summer, even before you consider the global showcase he was about to have in the World Cup. Obviously made sense that Brighton would want to renew him, but from his POV it risked making a move tricky unless there was a reasonable clause in there. In the short term, he gets a payrise and more security while Brighton get a chance to earn a fee rather than lose him on a free.

Feels believable to me.
Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18405 on: Today at 01:00:14 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 12:28:44 pm
Somebody mentioned Jota to me the other day. Basic premise was that we should look to offload him for decent money if we really want Bellingham and another top midfielder. It was an interesting POV, would you all sacrifice Jota if it meant we ended up with Bellingham and Barella for example?

In terms of more sensible outgoings to raise money and give us more to spend on incomings, my list doesn't really get beyond players who would go for £20-25m, and that's Fabinho really, but I think we could easily raise £50m selling squad players which leaves me thinking the £100m reported is too low given what we could raise on sales.

Yes. I'd see Gakpo as the Jota replacement. The money to be used in midfield. He's a sellable asset we wouldn't really miss. Anywhere approaching £50m we should take it. 
« Last Edit: Today at 01:01:58 pm by clinical »
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,725
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18406 on: Today at 01:01:11 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:46:02 pm
In amongst all the negative hypothetical arguments, I want to put forward my glass full hypothesis of what is going on.

We have agreed investment and have a large budget, and want to spend it on a number of players. If we agree the Bellingham deal now, the fees of others go up too as everyone sees we have lots of money.

So we announce we are out on Bellingham, look to agree two other midfielders and a defender quickly then swoop back in for Jude in June when we have already completed the rest of our business.

That is what I am clinging to, and what better way for a new investor to get a good start than to "fund" a major transfer
:lmao

Bless you..  ;D

I hope youre right mind!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18407 on: Today at 01:01:30 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:10:54 pm

Dear Lord, wonder if the stats guys at the club saw this and presented their findings to Klopp.

Nah,we can save money sack them all along with the scouts and just use fbref and SoFIFA.
Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18408 on: Today at 01:01:44 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:36:22 am
:lmao

Yeah not like we are one of the biggest clubs in the world with one of the best managers around.

Why would anyone join us?
We are appealing to many players. Alot of excellent players I am sure.

But top players like Valverde or the best midfield players in the world we are are not that appealing now.
Part of the reason was by all accounts Bellingham  has an affinity to Liverpool Gerrad fan etc.

Players like Valverde if Real were to somehow let him leave would not join us.

Like would Declan Rice choose us over Arsenal I seriously doubt it.
Caicedo choose us over Arsenal or Man City if they went for him. I doubt it

12 months ago these players would probably jump at the chance.
Our appeal has dropped so much in the last 12 months.

Van Dijk joined when we were on an upward curve not when we were a mess.
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,555
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18409 on: Today at 01:03:09 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:23:36 pm
Kanté is only 5'7'.

Mascherano was 59 and ended up playing at centre back.
Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18410 on: Today at 01:03:19 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:01:44 pm
We are appealing to many players. Alot of excellent players I am sure.

But top players like Valverde or the best midfield players in the world we are are not that appealing now.
Part of the reason was by all accounts Bellingham  has an affinity to Liverpool Gerrad fan etc.

Players like Valverde if Real were to somehow let him leave would not join us.

Like would Declan Rice choose us over Arsenal I seriously doubt it.
Caicedo choose us over Arsenal or Man City if they went for him. I doubt it

12 months ago these players would probably jump at the chance.
Our appeal has dropped so much in the last 12 months.

Van Dijk joined when we were on an upward curve not when we were a mess.

We've got a year or so for being attractive to top players still. After that I think we'll see more of "his wife preferred London"
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18411 on: Today at 01:09:31 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:01:44 pm
We are appealing to many players. Alot of excellent players I am sure.

But top players like Valverde or the best midfield players in the world we are are not that appealing now.
Part of the reason was by all accounts Bellingham  has an affinity to Liverpool Gerrad fan etc.

Players like Valverde if Real were to somehow let him leave would not join us.

Like would Declan Rice choose us over Arsenal I seriously doubt it.
Caicedo choose us over Arsenal or Man City if they went for him. I doubt it

12 months ago these players would probably jump at the chance.
Our appeal has dropped so much in the last 12 months.

Van Dijk joined when we were on an upward curve not when we were a mess.

Thats whats so annoying 12 months ago we had the pick of anyone weve fucked up so badly its annoying, 12 months ago these players wouldnt have looked at arsenal over us but we didnt strengthen while we were strong, a proper fuck up.
Offline mkingdon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18412 on: Today at 01:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:45:14 am
Exactly why I'm not convinced the story is as black and white as you might think. An explanation for the very odd timing is that we or Dortmund didn't want negotiations played out in public.

Or it could just be bizarre PR and we are actually out of the running. It doesn't make loads of sense though.

It all gets a bit 4D chess, but maybe we did bid the reported 95m (Euro) and Dortmund said double it, and we decided the best tactic at that point was to publically bow out, knowing Jude prefers us?
Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,284
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18413 on: Today at 01:11:58 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:00:14 pm
Yes. I'd see Gakpo as the Jota replacement. The money to be used in midfield. He's a sellable asset we wouldn't really miss. Anywhere approaching £50m we should take it. 

Unless Jota is long term fucked by injuries he's a significantly better player than Gakpo
Apart from the fact that selling him leaves us with 4 forwards for 3 positions
Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18414 on: Today at 01:17:21 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:11:58 pm
Unless Jota is long term fucked by injuries he's a significantly better player than Gakpo
Apart from the fact that selling him leaves us with 4 forwards for 3 positions

He's missed lots of games, not scored for a year. Yeah sure he's not that bad and he's a good player. But Diaz, Gakpo, Salah, Nunez, Carvalho, Doak, Elliott would be enough until the following summer. £50m extra budget would get us another midfielder. Remember it's unlikley we'll be in Europe next season and if it's Europa Conference then we'd be playing kids anyway.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18415 on: Today at 01:17:57 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:03:19 pm
We've got a year or so for being attractive to top players still. After that I think we'll see more of "his wife preferred London"
By top player I am talking about top 5-10 in their position.

McAlister isn't that he has interest.
Links to Mount & Gallacher Chelsea bench players.

Someone like Ugarte would be ideal. A year ago we pick someone like him no problem same with Guimaraes  before that.

Now we have Newcastle now to compete with
Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18416 on: Today at 01:32:36 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:17:21 pm
He's missed lots of games, not scored for a year. Yeah sure he's not that bad and he's a good player. But Diaz, Gakpo, Salah, Nunez, Carvalho, Doak, Elliott would be enough until the following summer. £50m extra budget would get us another midfielder. Remember it's unlikley we'll be in Europe next season and if it's Europa Conference then we'd be playing kids anyway.

That forward line isnt enough for me.

We dont know how Diaz will come back plus Darwin picks up a fair few knocks too.

I wouldnt rule it out though.
Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,284
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18417 on: Today at 01:33:01 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:17:21 pm
Carvalho, Doak, Elliott

stop it
Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18418 on: Today at 01:33:15 pm »
Jan Aage Fjortoft - Re: Bellingham

When a club not so keen on «much- wanted - player» anymore its usually:

- selling club wants way more than buying is willing to pay
- players doesnt want to go there

Personally I think Jude could still end up at Liverpool

Roulette just been opened


Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18419 on: Today at 01:33:29 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:11:58 pm
Unless Jota is long term fucked by injuries he's a significantly better player than Gakpo
Apart from the fact that selling him leaves us with 4 forwards for 3 positions

Hasn't scored a goal in a year.

"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18420 on: Today at 01:36:36 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:33:01 pm
stop it

What's wrong with them being 5th, 6th and 7th choice when we're out of UCL? If it means we get another midfielder?

I mean it's not ideal but we have to make some sacrifices.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18421 on: Today at 01:37:09 pm »
Ah, I see Mount has been relegated to 'Chelsea bench player' because he's coming off an injury and isn't signing a new deal.

The only midfielder/attacker to play more PL minutes than him for Chelsea this season is Havertz. More minutes than any other midfielder/attacker in the PL last season, same the season before.
Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,284
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18422 on: Today at 01:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:33:29 pm
Hasn't scored a goal in a year.


So he's due then
Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18423 on: Today at 01:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:33:29 pm
Hasn't scored a goal in a year.

Misleading stat as he has been injured for at least 4-5 months and then the bollox in Qatar too.

We start selling Jota and not replacing him we are in Rafa days of needing your key players fit ALL THE TIME.
Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18424 on: Today at 01:38:17 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:37:30 pm
So he's due then

Who would you sell to raise some cash?
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18425 on: Today at 01:42:51 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:33:15 pm
Jan Aage Fjortoft - Re: Bellingham

When a club not so keen on «much- wanted - player» anymore its usually:

- selling club wants way more than buying is willing to pay
- players doesnt want to go there

Personally I think Jude could still end up at Liverpool

Roulette just been opened

Most likely explanation of course is that Fjortoff was just unlucky in that the club released the news half an hour after he confirmed a bid for a bit of attention and hes now not trying to make himself look as full of shit as he probably is.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,886
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18426 on: Today at 01:43:48 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:33:15 pm
Jan Aage Fjortoft - Re: Bellingham

When a club not so keen on «much- wanted - player» anymore its usually:

- selling club wants way more than buying is willing to pay
- players doesnt want to go there

Personally I think Jude could still end up at Liverpool

Roulette just been opened




Has to be the fee. You dont pull out of a transfer saying effectively you cant afford him.
Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,284
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18427 on: Today at 01:44:27 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:38:17 pm
Who would you sell to raise some cash?

We can sell Jota if he's not going to get back to his physical level of last year but we just need to go out and buy another forward if we do
I don't know who I'd sell because I don't know what our budget is or even what we're trying to accomplish this summer - I'd be moving more out and bringing more in than we will
Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18428 on: Today at 01:45:49 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:37:55 pm
Misleading stat as he has been injured for at least 4-5 months and then the bollox in Qatar too.

We start selling Jota and not replacing him we are in Rafa days of needing your key players fit ALL THE TIME.

True, but he's constantly injured and has looked miles off it lately. Could be unfit, could be long-term fucked like Fabinho - who knows. Honestly, if Saud Arabia were willing to buy him for £40-50m, we should be snapping their hands off. We need funds from somewhere.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,512
  • Red since '64
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18429 on: Today at 01:47:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:38:22 am
Lots would but Touchameni wont.

👏

Very good.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18430 on: Today at 01:50:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:43:48 pm
Has to be the fee. You dont pull out of a transfer saying effectively you cant afford him.

After knowing his price all along. Regardless of whether we need a mini rebuild, we knew his price.
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18431 on: Today at 01:55:16 pm »
People giving far too much credence to anything Jan fucking Fjortoff says.

As Ive said before he is a level or two above some of the definitely bullshit sources but nothing more than that.
Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18432 on: Today at 01:59:11 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:33:15 pm
Jan Aage Fjortoft - Re: Bellingham

...selling club wants way more than buying is willing to pay

This is the one bit of the equation we're neglecting. From Dortmund's perspective once upon a time Barcelona got Neymar stolen off of them with a mental release clause heist, and in the panic they wanted Dembele, so Dortmund said 'Yeah for 105 million", and Barcelona just ponied it up. So there's a chance they've gone 'Yeah he costs £175m'.

BTW Fjortoft was an agent for a while in that market, so bullshit or no bullshit, it's fair to say he knows how a transfer works.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,142
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18433 on: Today at 02:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:55:16 pm
People giving far too much credence to anything Jan fucking Fjortoff says.

As Ive said before he is a level or two above some of the definitely bullshit sources but nothing more than that.

First and last rule of ITK's, if they say something you like they are legit, if they don't they are full of shit.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,886
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18434 on: Today at 02:01:51 pm »
Is he the ex Chelsea footballer?
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18435 on: Today at 02:02:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:00:06 pm
First and last rule of ITK's, if they say something you like they are legit, if they don't they are full of shit.

The thing is, when he said it originally I hoped it might be true, not beyond the realms that he may have some contacts.

What leads me to believe that it wasnt true is the story released from the clubs more connected journalist within half an hour stating the exact opposite.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,838
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18436 on: Today at 02:02:55 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:23:04 am
lol why would he join us.
We are not that appealing to top players now.

I'm not sure you know who you support you utter clown.
Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,048
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18437 on: Today at 02:03:07 pm »
I long for the day Mount signs his contract with Chelsea. I'm fed up of the rumours.
Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18438 on: Today at 02:03:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:01:51 pm
Is he the ex Chelsea footballer?

Barnsley. Are you thinking of Tore Andre Flo?
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,196
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18439 on: Today at 02:04:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:01:51 pm
Is he the ex Chelsea footballer?

Tore Andre Flo
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
