Yeah not like we are one of the biggest clubs in the world with one of the best managers around.
Why would anyone join us?
We are appealing to many players. Alot of excellent players I am sure.
But top players like Valverde or the best midfield players in the world we are are not that appealing now.
Part of the reason was by all accounts Bellingham has an affinity to Liverpool Gerrad fan etc.
Players like Valverde if Real were to somehow let him leave would not join us.
Like would Declan Rice choose us over Arsenal I seriously doubt it.
Caicedo choose us over Arsenal or Man City if they went for him. I doubt it
12 months ago these players would probably jump at the chance.
Our appeal has dropped so much in the last 12 months.
Van Dijk joined when we were on an upward curve not when we were a mess.