In amongst all the negative hypothetical arguments, I want to put forward my glass full hypothesis of what is going on.



We have agreed investment and have a large budget, and want to spend it on a number of players. If we agree the Bellingham deal now, the fees of others go up too as everyone sees we have lots of money.



So we announce we are out on Bellingham, look to agree two other midfielders and a defender quickly then swoop back in for Jude in June when we have already completed the rest of our business.



That is what I am clinging to, and what better way for a new investor to get a good start than to "fund" a major transfer