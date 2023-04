Isn't the one article actually multiple articles from the best sources you can realistically find for news about Liverpool, therefore making it highly likely to be true?



It was likely true when they wrote almost identical arcticles about us ending our pursuit of Alisson, van Dijk, Keita and Thiago too. For the most part they write what they're fed by the club.For some reason they want to feed this about Bellingham. It could be true or it could be for a number of reasons such as letting them know we won't buy him unless their valuation changes, putting pressure on the player to announce he only wants to come to us, distancing ourselves from the reports of a bid due to Dortmund still being in a title challenge or just wanting to do things quietly behind the scenes like we usually do.We could be out but there's plenty of reasons to not take those articles as gospel.