Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 624672 times)

Offline slaphead

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18360 on: Today at 10:58:51 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:23:04 am
lol why would he join us.
We are not that appealing to top players now.

Of course we are. Don't be letting this season is isolation decide that. We've been challenging for absolutely everything the last few years with Klopp running the show. I expect that to continue because he's the best about,
I dont think we'd have a chance at Valverde, just saying he's a quality player.  Personally I think we will get Bellingham this summer. I just hope when we do he's as good as people say he is
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18361 on: Today at 10:59:39 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:50:47 am
Maybe Bellingham is too expensive at what Dortmund are quoting so we are negotiating with them. Its not Football Manager where you buy him at the first price the selling Club tell you.

Yep maybe thats the situation. Like I said there is a part of me that thinks there are some games being played because the alternative is so amateurish in terms of PR that it cant be true.
Offline harleydanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18362 on: Today at 11:01:54 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:40:34 am
Completely disagree. They have made the situation worse from a PR perspective. They have told the world they dont dine at the top table, have press articles from the Athletic, Telegraph saying we are now also rans, cant compete, and we are still seeing articles about Bellingham. Worst of all thats all Klopp will get asked now in his next presser.

They could have just let it rumble on, secured their targets in May ready for June and if Bellingham moves elsewhere or even decides to extend his stay by a year, the news would filter in the context of us signing other footballers.

Also, any club publically telling the world we dont dine at the top table never goes down well with a fanbase of a big club. Even less so when said club secured the second highest revenue in world football and was in a Champions League final a year ago.

Why did this come out from the club mouthpiece is the question.

Take it on face value, does nothing for anyone and simply raises the prices for other players.

I dont think the club is that stupid.
Offline royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18363 on: Today at 11:04:27 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:15:08 am
I think one thing that hasnt been discussed is that it could be a plan to get Bellingham to make up his mind. There was a lot of chatter that he would do so after the last international break. There was a line about him not being sure whether he wanted to leave Dortmund.

Yeah that was Rob Gutmann's one interesting addition to the debate on the TAW Gutter - that it could be as much about the fear of the budget being left sat there unspent and no fixes to the issue (again) as it is financial.
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18364 on: Today at 11:05:18 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:55:10 am
Maybe that is why Alex Scott at Bristol City has popped up as a rumour he will probably cost £20-30m but thats how it is now.

Yeah. And he could be a star, or nothing. But it's where we are now. We have to take these gambles. Because what's the point in just going for mid players that are okay but mean you'll never challenge.
Online Jm55

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18365 on: Today at 11:16:46 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:57:31 am
But he hasn't signed for anyone else has he? Why are people losing their heads over one article?

I genuinely don't understand.

Because the one article has clearly come from the club and is us saying that we wont be signing him?
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18366 on: Today at 11:23:50 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:57:31 am
But he hasn't signed for anyone else has he? Why are people losing their heads over one article?

I genuinely don't understand.

Isn't the one article actually multiple articles from the best sources you can realistically find for news about Liverpool, therefore making it highly likely to be true?
Offline JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18367 on: Today at 11:31:51 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:23:50 am
Isn't the one article actually multiple articles from the best sources you can realistically find for news about Liverpool, therefore making it highly likely to be true?

It was likely true when they wrote almost identical arcticles about us ending our pursuit of Alisson, van Dijk, Keita and Thiago too. For the most part they write what they're fed by the club.

For some reason they want to feed this about Bellingham. It could be true or it could be for a number of reasons such as letting them know we won't buy him unless their valuation changes, putting pressure on the player to announce he only wants to come to us, distancing ourselves from the reports of a bid due to Dortmund still being in a title challenge or just wanting to do things quietly behind the scenes like we usually do.

We could be out but there's plenty of reasons to not take those articles as gospel.
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18368 on: Today at 11:36:22 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:23:04 am
lol why would he join us.
We are not that appealing to top players now.

 :lmao

Yeah not like we are one of the biggest clubs in the world with one of the best managers around.

Why would anyone join us?
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18369 on: Today at 11:36:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:40:34 am
Completely disagree. They have made the situation worse from a PR perspective. They have told the world they dont dine at the top table, have press articles from the Athletic, Telegraph saying we are now also rans, cant compete, and we are still seeing articles about Bellingham. Worst of all thats all Klopp will get asked now in his next presser.

They could have just let it rumble on, secured their targets in May ready for June and if Bellingham moves elsewhere or even decides to extend his stay by a year, the news would filter in the context of us signing other footballers.

Also, any club publically telling the world we dont dine at the top table never goes down well with a fanbase of a big club. Even less so when said club secured the second highest revenue in world football and was in a Champions League final a year ago.

It's definitely possible that we made a bid, it got leaked, then we tried to smother it with news that we were pulling out because we couldn't just let it rumble on.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18370 on: Today at 11:38:22 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:36:22 am
:lmao

Yeah not like we are one of the biggest clubs in the world with one of the best managers around.

Why would anyone join us?

Lots would but Touchameni wont.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18371 on: Today at 11:39:21 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:36:25 am
It's definitely possible that we made a bid, it got leaked, then we tried to smother it with news that we were pulling out because we couldn't just let it rumble on.

Yeh its odd that this story comes out an hour after we supposedly make a bid. It could have come out at any point, but just after a bid? Very odd.
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18372 on: Today at 11:39:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:38:22 am
Lots would but Touchameni wont.

I can't see him joining, he's at Madrid and probably reluctant to leave even if it isn't going well.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18373 on: Today at 11:42:06 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 11:31:51 am
It was likely true when they wrote almost identical arcticles about us ending our pursuit of Alisson, van Dijk, Keita and Thiago too. For the most part they write what they're fed by the club.

For some reason they want to feed this about Bellingham. It could be true or it could be for a number of reasons such as letting them know we won't buy him unless their valuation changes, putting pressure on the player to announce he only wants to come to us, distancing ourselves from the reports of a bid due to Dortmund still being in a title challenge or just wanting to do things quietly behind the scenes like we usually do.

We could be out but there's plenty of reasons to not take those articles as gospel.

Oh it absolutely could be a strategy. Maybe peoples pessimissm falls down to the fact we haven't just sold a Coutinho this time and we dont have one to sell... coupled with the fact generally things go by the rule not the exception, FSG dont ever let us spend like a big club unless we've made decent money from selling

Maybe I should be more confident in it changing but this is following the defy the evidence to cling to hope route that unfolds on here every summer and sometimes January, seen it with Mbappe, the CB crisis and the midfield, Bellingham appears to be next. I'm hoping it is a strategy and it works but I just dont see it 
Offline royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18374 on: Today at 11:42:52 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:23:04 am
lol why would he join us.
We are not that appealing to top players now.

This is a belter of a comment. Van Dijk called us a beautiful football club and turned down better offers from elsewhere - we hadn't won a single thing at that point. C'mon now.
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18375 on: Today at 11:45:14 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:39:21 am
Yeh its odd that this story comes out an hour after we supposedly make a bid. It could have come out at any point, but just after a bid? Very odd.

Exactly why I'm not convinced the story is as black and white as you might think. An explanation for the very odd timing is that we or Dortmund didn't want negotiations played out in public.

Or it could just be bizarre PR and we are actually out of the running. It doesn't make loads of sense though.
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18376 on: Today at 11:45:46 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:38:22 am
Lots would but Touchameni wont.

Close, but maybe stick to that guy from Monaco in future.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18377 on: Today at 11:46:15 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:36:22 am
:lmao

Yeah not like we are one of the biggest clubs in the world with one of the best managers around.

Why would anyone join us?

The biggest problem we have recruitment now is answering the question 'how are you going to compete over the next 3-5 years?'
Of course Liverpool is always attractive and players want to play for Klopp but there's a big question mark over the state of the squad and how we rebuild it, how we're financed compared to our rivals going forward- there's just a lot of instability at the club
When we were recruiting in 17-19 our pitch was 'Klopp is building a great team, we'll pay you decently now and then as we win together you'll be played like an elite player' ... that pitch is harder to make when there are several clubs who will pay upcoming players like elite players today and when its not clear how Klopp / we build another challenging team
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18378 on: Today at 11:50:34 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:45:46 am
Close, but maybe stick to that guy from Monaco in future.

Ha yeah I think I should. I actually hope we never sign him, cant be arsed with team picking.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18379 on: Today at 11:53:22 am »
Poking around on fbref .... anyone seen Enzo Le Fee play?  (I've never seen him kick a ball)

Looks like an under the radar type, said he wants to leave this summer - rare combination of on ball and defensive numbers on the surface
Logged

Offline Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18380 on: Today at 11:53:53 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:46:15 am
The biggest problem we have recruitment now is answering the question 'how are you going to compete over the next 3-5 years?'
Of course Liverpool is always attractive and players want to play for Klopp but there's a big question mark over the state of the squad and how we rebuild it, how we're financed compared to our rivals going forward- there's just a lot of instability at the club
When we were recruiting in 17-19 our pitch was 'Klopp is building a great team, we'll pay you decently now and then as we win together you'll be played like an elite player' ... that pitch is harder to make when there are several clubs who will pay upcoming players like elite players today and when its not clear how Klopp / we build another challenging team

Why is it? Klopp is still here, the guy who brought us right back to the pinnacle of world football.

City have a looming cheating case hanging over them, Utd are still a mess off the field, Arsenal are about to find out exactly how hard it is to juggle the insane schedule at the very top, Chelsea are a car crash happening in front of our very eyes.

Real Madrid are who they've always been, oodles of cash and will continually take the best players.

I really think this season whilst not pretty viewing is a complete anomaly and with the right signings, the right pre-season we will be right back at the front of everything. That's a piss easy sell, it's why Bellingham would come here if we fronted £150mil.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18381 on: Today at 11:56:49 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:53:22 am
Poking around on fbref .... anyone seen Enzo Le Fee play?  (I've never seen him kick a ball)

Looks like an under the radar type, said he wants to leave this summer - rare combination of on ball and defensive numbers on the surface

He is a midget apparently.

Is that fbref site reliable? Its says the number one player similar to Jude Bellingham is Conor Gallagher.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18382 on: Today at 11:57:58 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:53:53 am
why Bellingham would come here if we fronted £150mil.

We disagree about the state of our competition and where we're are relative to them - too much to bother debating but handwaving City and Arsenal relative to us doesn't stack up objectively I don't think

It's worth commenting on the last bit  - we don't know that Bellingham wouldve have chosen us, no one knows. And one explanation for us publicly pulling out is that he hasn't
Offline Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18383 on: Today at 11:58:01 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:56:49 am
He is a midget apparently.

Is that fbref site reliable? Its says the number one player similar to Jude Bellingham is Conor Gallagher.

Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18384 on: Today at 12:00:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:56:49 am
He is a midget apparently.

Is that fbref site reliable? Its says the number one player similar to Jude Bellingham is Conor Gallagher.

It's got the best surface level numbers - as ever stats are contextual - unfortunately they no longer have pressure stats

Not sure why I care about a players height ... haven't seen Bernardo Silva struggling.... though the football stylings of Marko Grujic live long in the memory ... more interested in how good at footer they are
Offline DangerScouse

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18385 on: Today at 12:00:49 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:42:52 am
This is a belter of a comment. Van Dijk called us a beautiful football club and turned down better offers from elsewhere - we hadn't won a single thing at that point. C'mon now.

Mane too had an offer from the mancs along with other clubs who would have arguably been more appealing at the time.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18386 on: Today at 12:02:55 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:00:09 pm
It's got the best surface level numbers - as ever stats are contextual - unfortunately they no longer have pressure stats

Not sure why I care about a players height ... haven't seen Bernardo Silva struggling.... though the football stylings of Marko Grujic live long in the memory ... more interested in how good at footer they are

True, but Silva is surrounded by De Bruyne and Rodri who are massive and technical. Feels like we dont have any of those massive and technical footballers in midfield.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18387 on: Today at 12:05:15 pm »
Have to say, the touted midfield targets don't really get me going. There's a profile of player that this squad really needs and not many of the names circulating fit. We really need some of those players who are in the 23-25 bracket who can make an immediate impact. Gravenberch is young, inexperienced, hasn't proven much since leaving the Dutch league and would require a lot of time and patience. Caicedo also young and pretty inexperienced, looks a really good player but nothing is guaranteed. Gallagher is rubbish.

That leaves Mount, Nunes, Mac Allister, Barella who are all a good age and have a decent level of experience but are also likely to be entering their best years. I'd take Mount as a squad addition if we can get him for a good fee. Nunes hasn't impressed since moving to England. Mac Allister is a decent shout but probably costs >£60M. Barella is perfect in terms of age, experience, and profile but he's not going to happen.

We haven't had any credible links to a number 6 yet.

It's possible that our actual targets aren't know yet, let's hope so.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18388 on: Today at 12:08:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:02:55 pm
True, but Silva is surrounded by De Bruyne and Rodri who are massive and technical. Feels like we dont have any of those massive and technical footballers in midfield.

Sure ... not saying I want Le Fee just wondered if anyone's watched him
We do need to find 1 or 2 midfielders that the old fella down the pub couldn't identify

Ugarte seems the stand out and exactly what we don't have
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18389 on: Today at 12:09:26 pm »
Another example of Journos being paid for writing shite.

Portuguese journo:

A swap deal between Liverpool and Chelsea for Mason Mount and Diogo Jota is a big possibility this summer

[@pedrogva6]

Online rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18390 on: Today at 12:10:54 pm »
Height, or size of a footballer does it really matter? Some of the best midfielders in recent years have hardly been physically imposing giants. Modric, Xavi, Iniesta to name but a few. Maybe the PL is different and more physical but I wouldnt rule out a signing because theyre short..

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:56:49 am
He is a midget apparently.

Is that fbref site reliable? Its says the number one player similar to Jude Bellingham is Conor Gallagher.
Dear Lord, wonder if the stats guys at the club saw this and presented their findings to Klopp.
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18391 on: Today at 12:14:16 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:08:55 pm
Sure ... not saying I want Le Fee just wondered if anyone's watched him
We do need to find 1 or 2 midfielders that the old fella down the pub couldn't identify

Ugarte seems the stand out and exactly what we don't have


He would be perfect, would fit right in perfectly.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18392 on: Today at 12:20:31 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:10:54 pm
Height, or size of a footballer does it really matter? Some of the best midfielders in recent years have hardly been physically imposing giants. Modric, Xavi, Iniesta to name but a few. Maybe the PL is different and more physical but I wouldnt rule out a signing because theyre short..
Dear Lord, wonder if the state guys at the club saw this and presented their findings to Klopp.

Depends on the type of footballer I guess. All of them are brilliant but would you play any of them as a defensive Midfielder?

We do need physicality and strength in midfield somewhere, it's been a major issue this year the lack of strength, physicality, and athleticism
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18393 on: Today at 12:23:33 pm »
Brighton supporting mate seems fairly pretty certain that Mac Allister signed a new contract with a £50m buyout clause. He'll have a lot of interest this summer if that's true.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18394 on: Today at 12:23:36 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:20:31 pm
Depends on the type of footballer I guess. All of them are brilliant but would you play any of them as a defensive Midfielder?

We do need physicality and strength in midfield somewhere, it's been a major issue this year the lack of strength, physicality, and athleticism

Kanté is only 5'7'.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18395 on: Today at 12:24:11 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:23:33 pm
Brighton supporting mate seems fairly pretty certain that Mac Allister signed a new contract with a £50m buyout clause. He'll have a lot of interest this summer if that's true.

No brainer if thats the case.
Online Macc77

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18396 on: Today at 12:28:44 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:09:26 pm
Another example of Journos being paid for writing shite.

Portuguese journo:

A swap deal between Liverpool and Chelsea for Mason Mount and Diogo Jota is a big possibility this summer

[@pedrogva6]

Somebody mentioned Jota to me the other day. Basic premise was that we should look to offload him for decent money if we really want Bellingham and another top midfielder. It was an interesting POV, would you all sacrifice Jota if it meant we ended up with Bellingham and Barella for example?

In terms of more sensible outgoings to raise money and give us more to spend on incomings, my list doesn't really get beyond players who would go for £20-25m, and that's Fabinho really, but I think we could easily raise £50m selling squad players which leaves me thinking the £100m reported is too low given what we could raise on sales.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18397 on: Today at 12:30:09 pm »
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18398 on: Today at 12:31:13 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:23:33 pm
Brighton supporting mate seems fairly pretty certain that Mac Allister signed a new contract with a £50m buyout clause. He'll have a lot of interest this summer if that's true.

If that's true it would be stupid not to be all over that.

If we get him and Mount, we still NEED a 6, but it al least all makes sense
