Have to say, the touted midfield targets don't really get me going. There's a profile of player that this squad really needs and not many of the names circulating fit. We really need some of those players who are in the 23-25 bracket who can make an immediate impact. Gravenberch is young, inexperienced, hasn't proven much since leaving the Dutch league and would require a lot of time and patience. Caicedo also young and pretty inexperienced, looks a really good player but nothing is guaranteed. Gallagher is rubbish.



That leaves Mount, Nunes, Mac Allister, Barella who are all a good age and have a decent level of experience but are also likely to be entering their best years. I'd take Mount as a squad addition if we can get him for a good fee. Nunes hasn't impressed since moving to England. Mac Allister is a decent shout but probably costs >£60M. Barella is perfect in terms of age, experience, and profile but he's not going to happen.



We haven't had any credible links to a number 6 yet.



It's possible that our actual targets aren't know yet, let's hope so.