Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 623913 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18320 on: Today at 10:15:14 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:11:12 am
Those are the questions. Nobody outside the club really knows the answers to them yet. But there remains precedent that the club creates a narrative of walking away and looking at 'other targets', so that's a possibility.

Could this be a case of us respecting Dortmunds wishes of not disrupting their title challenge, by publically walking away we now can't be linked hourly to Bellingham and the media clickbait circus an open link entails.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18321 on: Today at 10:19:44 am »
Sky Germany report that along with Rice and Caicedo, the Reds will be looking at Inter's Nicolo Barella, Wolves' Matheus Nunes and Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18322 on: Today at 10:22:10 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:15:14 am
Could this be a case of us respecting Dortmunds wishes of not disrupting their title challenge, by publically walking away we now can't be linked hourly to Bellingham and the media clickbait circus an open link entails.

Theyve arguably caused a greater disruption by how they have dealt with it than if theyd just kept quiet.

Presumably Bellingham wanted to come to us so you so wonder how he has taken this.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18323 on: Today at 10:22:17 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:15:14 am
Could this be a case of us respecting Dortmunds wishes of not disrupting their title challenge, by publically walking away we now can't be linked hourly to Bellingham and the media clickbait circus an open link entails.

That is the optimistic view but with how cut throat football is I dont think this is the case.

Its the classic we are after Joe Bloggs...we bid/say we have...offer gets rejected/club told asking price...we walk away brief journo to say we tried and then put PR spin on it we need more than one CM.

That is my view on this I hope im wrong though !
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18324 on: Today at 10:22:29 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:15:14 am
Could this be a case of us respecting Dortmunds wishes of not disrupting their title challenge, by publically walking away we now can't be linked hourly to Bellingham and the media clickbait circus an open link entails.

I was thinking this also. As the rumours of a bid were rife and then about half an hour later weve walked away.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18325 on: Today at 10:23:04 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:57:06 am
Madrid will be an interesting one this summer, they'll likely lose the league by a big margin and go in heavy in the market. I wonder if Federico Valverde would fancy a new challenge. I think he's a quality player, loads of energy and just the right age for us. Plus we do love a Uruguayan.
lol why would he join us.
We are not that appealing to top players now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18326 on: Today at 10:23:43 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:22:17 am
That is the optimistic view but with how cut throat football is I dont think this is the case.

Its the classic we are after Joe Bloggs...we bid/say we have...offer gets rejected/club told asking price...we walk away brief journo to say we tried and then put PR spin on it we need more than one CM.

That is my view on this I hope im wrong though !

Only because it's Dortmund and Klopp's history, otherwise I'd fully agree with you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18327 on: Today at 10:24:12 am »
Respect Dortmund's title challenge by making Bellingham and us a far bigger media circus than it's ever been  ;D yeah not sure about that one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18328 on: Today at 10:24:19 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:22:10 am
Theyve arguably caused a greater disruption by how they have dealt with it than if theyd just kept quiet.




Exactly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18329 on: Today at 10:29:55 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:19:44 am
Sky Germany report that along with Rice and Caicedo, the Reds will be looking at Inter's Nicolo Barella, Wolves' Matheus Nunes and Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch.

On the above list, I just struggle to see Barella as a likely option. And there's no way he'd cost the rumoured £50m, surely? Rice feels like he's Arsenal-bound. I reckon Caicedo could be a goer, but he's not going to be cheap either. Gravenberch feels like a goer based on the rumour mill, but there seems to be some questions over whether he has the required intensity. He's a big lad, at least.

I do think there'll be plenty other names we're considering who haven't made it to the public domain. For example, I wonder if we might look at Kudus as a Bellingham alternative. I'm fairly sure he was being reliably linked to Dortmund as their Bellingham replacement, and he'd potentially tick several boxes for us.

Wouldn't be surprising to see Kone's name re-emerge either, or Thuram. Or over in Portugal, Ugarte or Florentino Luis.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18330 on: Today at 10:30:56 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:23:43 am
Only because it's Dortmund and Klopp's history, otherwise I'd fully agree with you.

Yeah true they both have respect for each other.

I cant imagine Klopp told Joyce/other journos to put that info out but somebody did and then back tracked a few hours later.

We look both stupid and small time the Kenny way keep quiet until a deal is on/done.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18331 on: Today at 10:32:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:19:44 am
Sky Germany report that along with Rice and Caicedo, the Reds will be looking at Inter's Nicolo Barella, Wolves' Matheus Nunes and Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch.

So along with these bollocks targets, here are the legitimate targets
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18332 on: Today at 10:32:48 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:19:44 am
Sky Germany report that along with Rice and Caicedo, the Reds will be looking at Inter's Nicolo Barella, Wolves' Matheus Nunes and Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch.

All those players are going to be £50m+

I have no idea how we're going to do this rebuild on a relatively tiny budget. Say Domonic King is right and we'll have about £100m how does that get us 5 players we need.

Maybe we can raise £50m ish through sales of Kelleher, Tsimikas, Philips etc. But still no idea how we're going to do this. When others spend £200m+ most years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18333 on: Today at 10:33:17 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:16:15 am
This is a touch disingenuous.

Fair enough - however many words you want to put on it.  The collective doom mongering and moaning is doing my nut. It's a relief we're putting a pin in it early, if that's what's really happening and not some multidimensional game of chess. 

Haven't noticed much of a charm offensive myself, noticed a lot of people building sandcastles in the sky off a couple of instagram posts by England teammates and Stephen Gerrard being nice in an interview. Everything else is briefing and speculation from unnamed sources. No facts. I only listen to what Jurgen has to say though - so maybe I've missed something?

There's always a financial and sporting reality that had the potential to derail a transfer like this no matter how locked in it might be. We have to do 3-4 first team players this summer and when lads Fernandez are going to that Chelsea biff for 110m and lads like Caciedo are being quoted at 70m you're living in stupid times. They've played a combined 3 seasons of top level football.  It makes no sense to borrow to fund at the moment either - banks are fucked.

I'll take the 3-4 players over Bellingham all day long if that's how it has to be. 

I'm excited by the summer. Nothing top red about it, just want this shitshow of a season to end and to start again. Can't wait to see a new midfield. Europe is full of players I'd love to see here, not all of them mean you have to do the fossil fuel dance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18334 on: Today at 10:33:47 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:52:49 am
Maybe they do know though? Edwards led a lot of the strategy before but now who is leading it? It could be bull shit or it could be that the club has leaked out the targets to placate the fans.

For example it seems like the Mount deal is probably done.

On LFCTV the Press box on Tuesday Bascombe, Pearce and the big lad with glasses all agreed on Mount been a good signing. So I would agree it looks like the Mount deal is on. It was interesting 12 hours later the Jude news hit the fan. He wasn't mentioned.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18335 on: Today at 10:34:27 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:29:55 am
On the above list, I just struggle to see Barella as a likely option. And there's no way he'd cost the rumoured £50m, surely? Rice feels like he's Arsenal-bound. I reckon Caicedo could be a goer, but he's not going to be cheap either. Gravenberch feels like a goer based on the rumour mill, but there seems to be some questions over whether he has the required intensity. He's a big lad, at least.

I do think there'll be plenty other names we're considering who haven't made it to the public domain. For example, I wonder if we might look at Kudus as a Bellingham alternative. I'm fairly sure he was being reliably linked to Dortmund as their Bellingham replacement, and he'd potentially tick several boxes for us.

Wouldn't be surprising to see Kone's name re-emerge either, or Thuram. Or over in Portugal, Ugarte or Florentino Luis.

Reddy said yesterday that Brighton would be looking for "well over" the £70 million offer arsenal made for both Caicedo and Mac Allister.

£70 million is prohibitive for us it seems nevermind well over that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18336 on: Today at 10:34:35 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:29:55 am
On the above list, I just struggle to see Barella as a likely option. And there's no way he'd cost the rumoured £50m, surely? Rice feels like he's Arsenal-bound. I reckon Caicedo could be a goer, but he's not going to be cheap either. Gravenberch feels like a goer based on the rumour mill, but there seems to be some questions over whether he has the required intensity. He's a big lad, at least.

I do think there'll be plenty other names we're considering who haven't made it to the public domain. For example, I wonder if we might look at Kudus as a Bellingham alternative. I'm fairly sure he was being reliably linked to Dortmund as their Bellingham replacement, and he'd potentially tick several boxes for us.

Wouldn't be surprising to see Kone's name re-emerge either, or Thuram. Or over in Portugal, Ugarte or Florentino Luis.

Kudus could be an option but Mount looks so nailed on, so in a world where that happens it puts other players in context. I cant see a world where we sign Mount and Barella and Kudus is even more of an attacker than Barella is.

There is also some noise in regards to a number 6 being more of a priority and its interesting that Rices name has now entered the fray. Not sure if thats because we have briefed that or if there is some news of interest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18337 on: Today at 10:35:42 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:32:48 am
All those players are going to be £50m+

I have no idea how we're going to do this rebuild on a relatively tiny budget. Say Domonic King is right and we'll have about £100m how does that get us 5 players we need.

Maybe we can raise £50m ish through sales of Kelleher, Tsimikas, Philips etc. But still no idea how we're going to do this. When others spend £200m+ most years.

Because our midfield rebuild is 2 players worth around £50 million each. I fully expect that to be the extent of our summer business, unless a first team starter leaves (i.e - Allison or Salah)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18338 on: Today at 10:35:56 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:34:27 am
Reddy said yesterday that Brighton would be looking for "well over" the £70 million offer arsenal made for both Caicedo and Mac Allister.

£70 million is prohibitive for us it seems nevermind well over that.

I think all the players we've been linked too are just far too expensive. We left Bellingham alone because he'd take up most the budget. Some of these players aren't much cheaper than him. How do you rebuild a team with no help from the owners?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18339 on: Today at 10:36:48 am »
Quote from: RedEire on Today at 10:03:48 am
Me too. The club didn't have to publicly announce it with 9 games to go in the season.

They have taken Bellingham off the table for the summer. If they hadnt this would have just rumbled on till preseason and beyond.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18340 on: Today at 10:38:53 am »
I don't think we're that stupid to really believe that we would have got him for 80million. This might be tactics from us to get the price down. First there was the news that Bellingham has chosen his destination and then that we're out of the race. And then the news that he might not be leaving this summer afterall and he might leave next summer with one year left on his contract. Sort of like a veiled threat from us that we're willing to wait for a reasonable price. So let's wait and see. Honestly I won't be arsed if we don't get him. I just want the scouting/recruitment team to get back to what they do best. The times when we got Robertson for basically free. Turned a player who always played as an attacking midfielder into a beast of a CM (Wijnaldum). Matip on a literal free. We just need to get our act together and target the players for the position that we really need. The right players will come.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18341 on: Today at 10:40:34 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:36:48 am
They have taken Bellingham off the table for the summer. If they hadn’t this would have just rumbled on till preseason and beyond.

Completely disagree. They have made the situation worse from a PR perspective. They have told the world they dont dine at the top table, have press articles from the Athletic, Telegraph saying we are now also rans, cant compete, and we are still seeing articles about Bellingham. Worst of all thats all Klopp will get asked now in his next presser.

They could have just let it rumble on, secured their targets in May ready for June and if Bellingham moves elsewhere or even decides to extend his stay by a year, the news would filter in the context of us signing other footballers.

Also, any club publically telling the world we dont dine at the top table never goes down well with a fanbase of a big club. Even less so when said club secured the second highest revenue in world football and was in a Champions League final a year ago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18342 on: Today at 10:41:54 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:34:35 am
Kudus could be an option but Mount looks so nailed on, so in a world where that happens it puts other players in context. I cant see a world where we sign Mount and Barella and Kudus is even more of an attacker than Barella is.

There is also some noise in regards to a number 6 being more of a priority and its interesting that Rices name has now entered the fray. Not sure if thats because we have briefed that or if there is some news of interest.

Yeah, Maddock is a bullshitter but I'm hoping his line on Klopp prioritising a 6 is true.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18343 on: Today at 10:44:27 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:35:56 am
I think all the players we've been linked too are just far too expensive. We left Bellingham alone because he'd take up most the budget. Some of these players aren't much cheaper than him. How do you rebuild a team with no help from the owners?

We will have to buy cheaper players or ones who have 12 months left/ release clause.

That Stach guy at Mainz might make it onto rumoured list soon no idea if he is any good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18344 on: Today at 10:45:43 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:35:42 am
Because our midfield rebuild is 2 players worth around £50 million each. I fully expect that to be the extent of our summer business, unless a first team starter leaves (i.e - Allison or Salah)

If we only sign 2 midfielders and that's it we're in massive trouble. I can certainly see that happening of course. But if that was the case we're just pushing the can down the road again whilst we struggle to get a Europa spot.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18345 on: Today at 10:46:02 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:40:34 am
Completely disagree. They have made the situation worse from a PR perspective. They have told the world they dont dine at the top table, have press articles from the Athletic, Telegraph saying we are now also rans, cant compete, and we are still seeing articles about Bellingham. Worst of all thats all Klopp will get asked now in his next presser.

They could have just let it rumble on, secured their targets in May ready for June and if Bellingham moves elsewhere or even decides to extend his stay by a year, the news would filter in the context of us signing other footballers.

Also, any club publically telling the world we dont dine at the top table never goes down well with a fanbase of a big club. Even less so when said club secured the second highest revenue in world football and was in a Champions League final a year ago.

They have never said they don't dine at the top table though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18346 on: Today at 10:47:20 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:44:27 am
We will have to buy cheaper players or ones who have 12 months left/ release clause.

That Stach guy at Mainz might make it onto rumoured list soon no idea if he is any good.

We need to be targetting £20m-£30m players with our budget. It's going to take some bloody good scouting and smart buys. I think that's our only way. Mac Allister, Enzo all in the price range before their moves. We have to find these players first. We simply can no longer let them move to the likes of Brighton and Benfica then buy them. We simply can't afford them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18347 on: Today at 10:47:54 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:46:02 am
They have never said they don't dine at the top table though.

They have said that Bellingham is too expensive for them. Thats them telling the world they dont dine at the top table. If you are a club that does that, then you should be able to sign very expensive footballers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18348 on: Today at 10:49:27 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:47:20 am
We need to be targetting £20m-£30m players with our budget. It's going to take some bloody good scouting and smart buys. I think that's our only way. Mac Allister, Enzo all in the price range before their moves. We have to find these players first. We simply can no longer let them move to the likes of Brighton and Benfica then buy them. We simply can't afford them.

There is nothing wrong with that by the way. Its not the only thing that made us great but it was part of the toolkit. If anything its this stupid obsession about waiting whole seasons for players that has caused this mess.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18349 on: Today at 10:50:01 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:47:54 am
They have said that Bellingham is too expensive for them. Thats them telling the world they dont dine at the top table. If you are a club that does that, then you should be able to sign very expensive footballers.

I mean what has, apparently, been said is that we need to buy more than 1 or 2 players this summer and spending £100m+ on one of those would hamper the quality of players we can sign along with him.

If we were just after one player then I'm not sure it would be much of an issue.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18350 on: Today at 10:50:47 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:47:54 am
They have said that Bellingham is too expensive for them. Thats them telling the world they dont dine at the top table. If you are a club that does that, then you should be able to sign very expensive footballers.

Maybe Bellingham is too expensive at what Dortmund are quoting so we are negotiating with them. Its not Football Manager where you buy him at the first price the selling Club tell you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18351 on: Today at 10:51:19 am »
In general, I have absolutely no problem with a club saying that they have only a limited budget going into a transfer window. Chelsea announcing to everyone that theyve never had so much money got cowboy todd invited to dinner in every European city then got bent over a barrel and screwed into the next 30 years of FFP.
Its sensible to say there's little money so you dont get taken to the cleaners, unless there is actually little money....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18352 on: Today at 10:52:24 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:34:35 am
Kudus could be an option but Mount looks so nailed on, so in a world where that happens it puts other players in context. I cant see a world where we sign Mount and Barella and Kudus is even more of an attacker than Barella is.

There is also some noise in regards to a number 6 being more of a priority and its interesting that Rices name has now entered the fray. Not sure if thats because we have briefed that or if there is some news of interest.

I think if we go for a 6, and this is only come from Maddock so far the interest in a 6 I may add, but if we are, I can only see it being Palhinha or that Stach guy.

I see Chelsea and Arsenal pricing us out of Rice instantly, and I think he ends up at Arsenal in the end.

Signing Rice would be a major rabbit out the hat though, and would ultimately build a midfield that half makes sense with Mount, we'd still need another midfielder but that core is at least one that makes sense.

I do worry that our scouting is either players we know, or a move to some less intense more technical passing players, which would be fine if we weren't getting Mount as well. With Mount I don't know how they fit in a team playing the same philosophy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18353 on: Today at 10:53:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:49:27 am
There is nothing wrong with that by the way. Its not the only thing that made us great but it was part of the toolkit. If anything its this stupid obsession about waiting whole seasons for players that has caused this mess.

The issue is it's more risky now. £30m got you Mane, Salah several years ago. Now it's some unknown player from Bermuda. Our scouting is so important. FSG haven't increased spend levels to accommodate price increases. So in return we have to take more risks. My worry is we'll go back to the Brendan Rodgers days and get no risk Europa league quality players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18354 on: Today at 10:55:10 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:47:20 am
We need to be targetting £20m-£30m players with our budget. It's going to take some bloody good scouting and smart buys. I think that's our only way. Mac Allister, Enzo all in the price range before their moves. We have to find these players first. We simply can no longer let them move to the likes of Brighton and Benfica then buy them. We simply can't afford them.

Maybe that is why Alex Scott at Bristol City has popped up as a rumour he will probably cost £20-30m but thats how it is now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18355 on: Today at 10:55:19 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:50:01 am
I mean what has, apparently, been said is that we need to buy more than 1 or 2 players this summer and spending £100m+ on one of those would hamper the quality of players we can sign along with him.

If we were just after one player then I'm not sure it would be much of an issue.

Yes, fine, then just go about your business signing several footballers. But now they will be questioned on it, virtually every article is negative and it also shows that the club had no idea about the capability and state of their players.

Ljinders said last summer we are all about now signing the top footballers. What we are now saying its about volume, not necessarily top quality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18356 on: Today at 10:55:50 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:29:55 am
On the above list, I just struggle to see Barella as a likely option. And there's no way he'd cost the rumoured £50m, surely? Rice feels like he's Arsenal-bound. I reckon Caicedo could be a goer, but he's not going to be cheap either. Gravenberch feels like a goer based on the rumour mill, but there seems to be some questions over whether he has the required intensity. He's a big lad, at least.

I do think there'll be plenty other names we're considering who haven't made it to the public domain. For example, I wonder if we might look at Kudus as a Bellingham alternative. I'm fairly sure he was being reliably linked to Dortmund as their Bellingham replacement, and he'd potentially tick several boxes for us.

Wouldn't be surprising to see Kone's name re-emerge either, or Thuram. Or over in Portugal, Ugarte or Florentino Luis.

Why do you see Barrella as unlikely but Caicedo is a maybe, Inter need money going by whats been said but didn't Brighton reject huge money for Caicedo then start talks on a new deal. If we wont spend big on Bellingham, why on earth would we do it for Caicedo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18357 on: Today at 10:56:23 am »
Craziest thing about this is that we thought it was a realistic chance to get bellingham. Worst thing are the «replacements» like mason fucking mount and declan rice.

Hopefully it works out but it is a reality check for sure.

Also if we sign Nunes then that is basically admitting we are now a conference league type club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18358 on: Today at 10:57:31 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 10:56:23 am
Craziest thing about this is that we thought it was a realistic chance to get bellingham. Worst thing are the «replacements» like mason fucking mount and declan rice.

Hopefully it works out but it is a reality check for sure.

But he hasn't signed for anyone else has he? Why are people losing their heads over one article?

I genuinely don't understand.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18359 on: Today at 10:58:13 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:51:19 am
In general, I have absolutely no problem with a club saying that they have only a limited budget going into a transfer window. Chelsea announcing to everyone that theyve never had so much money got cowboy todd invited to dinner in every European city then got bent over a barrel and screwed into the next 30 years of FFP.
Its sensible to say there's little money so you dont get taken to the cleaners, unless there is actually little money....

We havent said that. As Craig has said, we have briefed that we need more than one player and that we need several so spending much of that on one player isnt wise. Now clubs will know we have at least 130m to spend and will be under pressure both in terms of time and to turn the tide on negative PR. Most clubs will now want to take us to the cleaners because we are desperate.
