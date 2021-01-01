This is a touch disingenuous.



Fair enough - however many words you want to put on it. The collective doom mongering and moaning is doing my nut. It's a relief we're putting a pin in it early, if that's what's really happening and not some multidimensional game of chess.Haven't noticed much of a charm offensive myself, noticed a lot of people building sandcastles in the sky off a couple of instagram posts by England teammates and Stephen Gerrard being nice in an interview. Everything else is briefing and speculation from unnamed sources. No facts. I only listen to what Jurgen has to say though - so maybe I've missed something?There's always a financial and sporting reality that had the potential to derail a transfer like this no matter how locked in it might be. We have to do 3-4 first team players this summer and when lads Fernandez are going to that Chelsea biff for 110m and lads like Caciedo are being quoted at 70m you're living in stupid times. They've played a combined 3 seasons of top level football. It makes no sense to borrow to fund at the moment either - banks are fucked.I'll take the 3-4 players over Bellingham all day long if that's how it has to be.I'm excited by the summer. Nothing top red about it, just want this shitshow of a season to end and to start again. Can't wait to see a new midfield. Europe is full of players I'd love to see here, not all of them mean you have to do the fossil fuel dance.