LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Today at 07:44:53 am
Thank god you/we have to sleep once a day, this thread is on the same page as when I left it last night. Yesterday it looked like it jumped a page every 15 minutes.
Today at 07:52:45 am
From The Athletic today:

Quote
FSG, Liverpools owners since 2010, has made no secret of its attempts to find outside investment and even went as far as considering an outright sale of the club in November. Crucially, the need for someone to fund a summer rebuild is pressing.

Someone
Today at 07:59:35 am
Another by product of sports washing and fraud. 130m now looking like a reasonable price for a player.
Today at 08:04:15 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:59:35 am
Another by product of sports washing and fraud. 130m now looking like a reasonable price for a player.

Yep. And grown men having a 2 day tantrum over it.
Today at 08:12:17 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:01:38 am
Bellingham to Madrid and Tchouaméni to us would be a good outcome.
That'd be good for Madrid.
Today at 08:29:32 am
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 08:04:15 am
Yep. And grown men having a 2 day tantrum over it.

 :)
Today at 08:57:46 am
So is today stage 3?

Today at 09:01:13 am
The Bellingham deal doesnt surprise me as we never tend to buy superstars we make them. And often when weve bought high profile names it has backfired.
Today at 09:04:31 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:01:13 am
The Bellingham deal doesnt surprise me as we never tend to buy superstars we make them. And often when weve bought high profile names it has backfired.

Hmm thats all well and good but why then court his signing. A lot of the anger over this hasnt been the fact that we have missed out on Bellingham because lets be honest, this club does not dine at the top table of world football. Its more the fact that we have courted him, decided to not sign other footballers which has led to an awful season and then decided we dont have the money anyway.
Today at 09:06:37 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:57:46 am
So is today stage 3?



1. Denial
Bullshit! This is a smokescreen. The deal is definitely still happening.

2. Anger
Fucking FSG out! Fucking waste of space!!

3. Bargaining
Maybe if we sell a couple of our star names we can afford Bellingham.

4. Depression
FSG are broke and were fucked.

5. Acceptance
Oh well, welcome to mediocrity. It was a good 5 years.
Today at 09:11:59 am
I bet you my islets of langerhans we sign Jude Bellingham.
Today at 09:15:34 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:11:59 am
I bet you my islets of langerhans we sign Jude Bellingham.

As a Scot, are these not completely shot?
Today at 09:16:15 am
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 08:04:15 am
Yep. And grown men having a 2 day tantrum over it.

This is a touch disingenuous.

Nobody sensible is annoyed about the fact that the club consider 130m too much for a 19 year old midfielder in the same way that nobody sensible was annoyed that the club wouldnt sign the likes of Haaland or Mbappe - yes there were groups of Twitter weirdos getting upset by that stuff but thats the extent of it.

What people are annoyed by is that the club have given it a charm offensive (both in the sense of charming the player to come here and charming the fans into believing that it was realistic) for the past two years, and if some quarters are to be believed, theyve have done so to the detriment of our season to the point that we now look set to miss out on the Champions League due to not signing a midfielder since 2020.

With the above in mind, its entirely reasonable to expect a group of professional businessmen to be aware of the funds involved in trying to sign Bellingham, none of which is particularly surprising to anyone else and also be aware of the size of the rebuild needed which again, with the exception of the rapid decline of Fabinho, is not remotely surprising. Granted nobody foresaw the squad collectively regressing as much as they have done but when you actually analyse the individual  components in need of replacement the only player that they wouldnt have known was likely to need replacing is Fabinho.

Id add that the vast majority of the people expressing annoyance about this situation will likely be placated should the club now act decisively and cleverly in the transfer market in pursuance of alternatives but theres an understandable apprehension about that given the fact that our plans seem to have rapidly changed and given the fuck ip of last summer where we ended up paying 4 million for a loan for a player whose subsequently played 13 minutes in a 4-1 defeat.

There is a real and entirely understandable concern and frustration that were being played off as mugs in all of this, its no where near fair to simplify it down to grown men having a tantrum.
Today at 09:25:01 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:15:34 am
As a Scot, are these not completely shot?

I keep them in a silver snuff box alongside my loops of henley.
Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,272
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Today at 09:28:13 am
What pulling out of Bellingham tells us is that we dont have the budget we need to build a team to challenge again
Its clear we wanted him from the footballing side - if we had the money for him plus others wed be trying to buy him

Id hoped they would significantly invest this year because it makes footballing and financial sense but they either cant or wont to the level the current market requires

So yeah  stage 5 is a joy
