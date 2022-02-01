Yep. And grown men having a 2 day tantrum over it.



This is a touch disingenuous.Nobody sensible is annoyed about the fact that the club consider 130m too much for a 19 year old midfielder in the same way that nobody sensible was annoyed that the club wouldnt sign the likes of Haaland or Mbappe - yes there were groups of Twitter weirdos getting upset by that stuff but thats the extent of it.What people are annoyed by is that the club have given it a charm offensive (both in the sense of charming the player to come here and charming the fans into believing that it was realistic) for the past two years, and if some quarters are to be believed, theyve have done so to the detriment of our season to the point that we now look set to miss out on the Champions League due to not signing a midfielder since 2020.With the above in mind, its entirely reasonable to expect a group of professional businessmen to be aware of the funds involved in trying to sign Bellingham, none of which is particularly surprising to anyone else and also be aware of the size of the rebuild needed which again, with the exception of the rapid decline of Fabinho, is not remotely surprising. Granted nobody foresaw the squad collectively regressing as much as they have done but when you actually analyse the individual components in need of replacement the only player that they wouldnt have known was likely to need replacing is Fabinho.Id add that the vast majority of the people expressing annoyance about this situation will likely be placated should the club now act decisively and cleverly in the transfer market in pursuance of alternatives but theres an understandable apprehension about that given the fact that our plans seem to have rapidly changed and given the fuck ip of last summer where we ended up paying 4 million for a loan for a player whose subsequently played 13 minutes in a 4-1 defeat.There is a real and entirely understandable concern and frustration that were being played off as mugs in all of this, its no where near fair to simplify it down to grown men having a tantrum.