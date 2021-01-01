« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

RMG

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:37:43 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:34:12 pm
Ive always felt United are the dark horses for the Bellingham transfer.

Sancho says hi
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:38:26 pm
Imagine Bellingham goes to United .. >:(
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:40:22 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:59:28 pm
Yep. I think we will get him for around £45m plus some add on's.

Sounds about right
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:41:07 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:21:28 pm
This is such a weird post. 
1. Shaq wasnt an 8 and Klopp didnt consider him one. The minutes he played there just confirmed that.
2. Gini had played in midfield before coming to us.
3. Ox wanted to be a midfielder and had played there for Arsenal.
4. Jones and Elliot were both youth team players before featuring for Klopp - positions are obviously in flux in the youth team.

I dont know enough about Lallana before coming here to know if hed played in midfield.
Weird? :D All four of Shaqiri, Gini, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Lallana were at least tried in midfield for us despite spending the majority of their careers on the wing before coming to us. Gini was predominantly a number 10, Oxlade-Chamberlain might have 'wanted' to be a midfielder but was largely used as a winger or wing-back, Shaqiri had a decent number of games in midfield for us despite being a winger. Lallana spent most of his time at Southampton as a number 10 but Klopp split his minutes between CM or the wing.

Jones rose through the ranks as an attacking midfielder, more of a forward but Klopp has moulded him into a number 8 and he's trying something similar with Elliott who at Fulham and Blackburn was more of a 10.

My point is, with every attacking midfielder we've had, Klopp has seen them as an option in midfield too. I think Mount can play as an 8.
robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:42:27 pm
How are we feeling reds?
...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:46:44 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:42:27 pm
How are we feeling reds?

indifferent to it all
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:49:09 pm
Jesus, I knew heads would fall off when Bellingham didn't join, but this meltdown within the transfer thread really is something, granted I'd like Bellingham to join Liverpool, but it was always pie in the sky when you consider just one thing......FSG are mingebags, the only time they've really pushed the boat out was to get van Dijk, and even then he was bought along with Allison from the money received from the Coutinho transfer.

On the bright side, at least it's happened now and not in the summer.
tonysleft

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:56:49 pm
Lads no need to panic, McTominay is on the market for a mere £50m this summer
robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:57:55 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:49:09 pm
Jesus, I knew heads would fall off when Bellingham didn't join, but this meltdown within the transfer thread really is something, granted I'd like Bellingham to join Liverpool, but it was always pie in the sky when you consider just one thing......FSG are mingebags, the only time they've really pushed the boat out was to get van Dijk, and even then he was bought along with Allison from the money received from the Coutinho transfer.

On the bright side, at least it's happened now and not in the summer.

Its not that. Most will agree that spending the quoted amount on him would be utter madness anyway. Club must have known his price well before the brief, they were leaking numerous stories how is he our no. 1 target that will revitalise our midfield, how much Klopp likes him and all. They take us for fools, and this is what majority of folks have problem with. If theyre willing to go these lengths, god knows what else they have in store for us.
Schmohawk

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:59:16 pm
The way I see it, theres not much value in the market this year. Next summer will hopefully be easier.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:04:08 pm
Quote from: Schmohawk on Yesterday at 10:59:16 pm
The way I see it, theres not much value in the market this year. Next summer will hopefully be easier.

I heard the summer of 2094 is going to be massive for us. Global apocalypse will drive prices down, and we'll finally sign a midfielder. Although there are rumours of James Milner signing his 63rd contract extension, which would take up most of our wage budget.
JJ Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:10:05 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:49:09 pm
Jesus, I knew heads would fall off when Bellingham didn't join, but this meltdown within the transfer thread really is something, granted I'd like Bellingham to join Liverpool, but it was always pie in the sky when you consider just one thing......FSG are mingebags, the only time they've really pushed the boat out was to get van Dijk, and even then he was bought along with Allison from the money received from the Coutinho transfer.

On the bright side, at least it's happened now and not in the summer.

If we went full on, finance in place etc, and he chose someone else like Madrid or City then fair enough, they are in better positions and can offer better compensation. Its the shitty "oh well we're not interested at that price" approach after the longest cold war transfer pursuit in club history, when it seems no-one asked Dortmund what they would be looking for...price wise!!?

Unfortunately it just now looks like another half-arsed, own goal, clusterfuck of an approach from FSG.

We were interested in Mbappe too don't you know.
FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:11:29 pm
If someone signs McTominay for 50 million I'm out, the game will have gone too far.
gemofabird

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:18:28 pm
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 11:10:05 pm
If we went full on, finance in place etc, and he chose someone else like Madrid or City then fair enough, they are in better positions and can offer better compensation. Its the shitty "oh well we're not interested at that price" approach after the longest cold war transfer pursuit in club history, when it seems no-one asked Dortmund what they would be looking for...price wise!!?

Unfortunately it just now looks like another half-arsed, own goal, clusterfuck of an approach from FSG.

We were interested in Mbappe too don't you know.
100%. Shambolic again from our leaders across the Atlantic.

Same shit, different year.
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:57:02 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:16:11 pm
I bet my bile duct we sign Bellingham.

This year or next?

If he's happy to wait, so am I

Kephren, Kephren, Kephren
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:08:21 am
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:16:11 pm
I bet my bile duct we sign Bellingham.

have we established that you still have a bile duct to be bet with? (inside your body).
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:08:51 am
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:57:02 pm
This year or next?

If he's happy to wait, so am I

Kephren, Kephren, Kephren

Kephren.
Barella.
Kone.

Gvardiol.

=fun and sexy times.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:14:55 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:08:21 am
have we established that you still have a bile duct to be bet with? (inside your body).
He can borrow one and leverage it against the club.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:22:24 am
To be fair, I was quite confident that Klopp will get his way, and that we will spend a fortune on Bellingham. And to be perfectly honest, I was a bit worried about the fact that we will have to settle for cheaper players for the other positions that we need to cover.

This development, as disappointing as it looks at first, could be a blessing in disguise. The latest reports suggest that Dortmund won't sell under £130 million, and Real Madrid and Man City would pay that. When you put the agent fee and the wages on top of it, looks pretty expensive.

We have obviously saved some money for our midfield rebuild, and I would be quite happy if we can focus our efforts on 2 quality starting midfielders. Barella and Rice would be the obvious choices for me, but there are also other targets of a similar level and a similar price range.

If we can add a quality left-sided central defender on top of those 2 (Bastoni?), we will have a very good summer, especially if we can also do some additional wheeling and dealing in the market ...
mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:23:41 am
Bellingham was never the be all and end all, but he was clearly the top target, as long as we are going to invest in our secondary options to ensure we get enough players of quality in, then I dont mind missing out on him.

What weve done wrong in recent years is hold out for our only target, sacrificing two seasons in the process. There is a fine middle ground between this and the Benitez best possible option philosophy. There needs to be a cut off we wont go below in terms of skill level, not just signing anyone who we can afford, but there definitely needs to be a list of options.

In our first years under Klopp I think we got the balance right, signing secondary targets that we turned into World beaters. That changed with Van Dijk and Allison, but that should only happen when we have the signings completely locked down. Otherwise we need to have a list of options, especially when we need multiple players, and have shown that we dont need world beaters to make a squad capable of winning the biggest honours.

Trust the coaches to improve the players. We have a good base of youth and experience to form the majority of a squad we just need those last few players of the necessary quality in a couple of positions to get us back on the right track.

With this strategy we did fall short of where we wanted to get to, just about, due to the brilliance and unfair advantage of Man City, so I can see why we changed strategy, however it needed fine tuning not a total shift, especially to a strategy that is at odds with our spending capability. Holding out to sign the best players surely relies on us having the money to sign them. Nobody expects us to be able to compete for those players.
Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:27:36 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:08:51 am
Kephren.
Barella.
Kone.

Gvardiol.

=fun and sexy times.

Good list but Gvardiol too expensive too, Kim Min-Jae has a release clause which is cheaper for a non CL qualified team. He'll be cheaper
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:43:51 am
Barça have practically ruled out the signing of Martin Zubimendi. His release clause is 60m, which the club cannot pay. [@relevo]

And this is where we should step in ...
Djozer

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:54:04 am
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:16:11 pm
I bet my bile duct we sign Bellingham.
Hope you're right man, but not feeling it right now. We've done this before though, the whole media double switch thing, so who knows? Think he may well be out of our price range, unless like a few before he decides he just wants us, and so this is some part of the whole weird negotiating dance. Hope so. Time will tell. Like I say, feels like it may just be too rich for our blood.

That said, it could happen. And if it doesn't, we'll maintain. Or something. Think I'm a lot more in favour of Mount than many on here, think 8 is his natural position (think he started off there years ago? Might be wrong) and he's a very good player, better than some give him credit for. Whatever happens, we'll be better than this season. Which is saying sweet FA obviously, but I'd be surprised if we're not in and around the conversation for CL places next year, might even challenge for the league again (we do have loads of good players still, think even the oldies could have a bit left in the tank). Maybe we should/could be doing better, but I've spent all my life with that being a good season for us, so I'll take it. We're not an oil club, so most things are a bonus really. For me at least. Is that a defeatist attitude? Dunno. Shouldn't post when drinking I guess.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:55:25 am
The only let down of this type I can remember was the pursuit of Micky Ryan, ironically we were beaten to the #swoop by one Jurgen Klopp.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:08:39 am
Macca at least provided stories of Micky Ryan that will live long in the memory of those who witnessed it.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:12:42 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:08:21 am
have we established that you still have a bile duct to be bet with? (inside your body).

It's ok,at this moment in time I have enough for the pair of us.
Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:13:03 am
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 10:05:57 pm
The links to players in the Bellingham articles I'm reading still seem like half guesses to me... even they talk about Mount its phrases like "thought to be", "shaping up".... not sure the journos have much of a clue about who we're really after...

For me Mount just seems like one of them after all the speculation where he ends up signing an extension. Its not like he hasnt been starting for them, he just wants more dough. Although maybe the manager situation could have an impact on that.

They are half guesses. They havent got a clue. Do we think the club is stupid enough to brief them that were out of the Jude race and then only to further tell them oh by the way.here are our real targets. Well, maybe they are that stupid because a foundational strategy seems to be severely lacking in our transfer windows of late anyway. But I mean Ill give them the benefit of the doubt on this one.

These journos are becoming incredibly boring. Coming out with the same old guff every few days. And one got briefed so they all copied each other. I bet none of those players they all mentioned end up coming here. Caicedo was a joke of a link. He tried to force himself out of Brighton to go and join Arsenal and they think he will end up here when Brighton stood firm on his valuation, and without CL football. Not going to happen. Mount like you said, just has all the hallmarks of a contract extension.

Get a scoop of your own for a change. Like, the Colombian reporter was a breath of fresh air. He knew Diaz was coming, put his neck on the line, and the UK based reporters didnt have a clue. At least Ornstein has scoops and contacts that none of these usual ones from last night have.
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:01:38 am

Bellingham to Madrid and Tchouaméni to us would be a good outcome.
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:29:32 am
I don't know about you, but the possibility of signing Mason Mount has me a bit worried. It seems like we already know how things will play out: we'll try to use him as a #8, then out on the wings, and even as a false 9, but no matter what we do, it just won't work. Then we'll all start bickering about changing formations and why we brought in a #10 when we don't play with one.

Why not just sign Declan Rice and Kone with the Jude money and be done with it?
mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:50:18 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:01:38 am
Bellingham to Madrid and Tchouaméni to us would be a good outcome.

Certainly is an intriguing one, given the rumour came out in the same week. People forget we didnt deliberately avoid signing a midfielder last summer. We actually tried to sign two: Tchouaméni and Gavi. There is no guarantees that they were in addition to Bellingham.

If we can get one of them this summer, at a cheaper price and a few other options that would have been unaffordable with a Bellingham deal, then that could be a better all round outcome.
Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 04:05:05 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:55:25 am
The only let down of this type I can remember was the pursuit of Micky Ryan, ironically we were beaten to the #swoop by one Jurgen Klopp.

We also had a few of these types of saga's in the early days of Klopp. Who remembers Alex Texiera or Gelson Martins.

The Texiera saga was pretty much an exact repeat of the Micky Ryan one.
