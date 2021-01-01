Bellingham was never the be all and end all, but he was clearly the top target, as long as we are going to invest in our secondary options to ensure we get enough players of quality in, then I dont mind missing out on him.



What weve done wrong in recent years is hold out for our only target, sacrificing two seasons in the process. There is a fine middle ground between this and the Benitez best possible option philosophy. There needs to be a cut off we wont go below in terms of skill level, not just signing anyone who we can afford, but there definitely needs to be a list of options.



In our first years under Klopp I think we got the balance right, signing secondary targets that we turned into World beaters. That changed with Van Dijk and Allison, but that should only happen when we have the signings completely locked down. Otherwise we need to have a list of options, especially when we need multiple players, and have shown that we dont need world beaters to make a squad capable of winning the biggest honours.



Trust the coaches to improve the players. We have a good base of youth and experience to form the majority of a squad we just need those last few players of the necessary quality in a couple of positions to get us back on the right track.



With this strategy we did fall short of where we wanted to get to, just about, due to the brilliance and unfair advantage of Man City, so I can see why we changed strategy, however it needed fine tuning not a total shift, especially to a strategy that is at odds with our spending capability. Holding out to sign the best players surely relies on us having the money to sign them. Nobody expects us to be able to compete for those players.