This is such a weird post.

1. Shaq wasnt an 8 and Klopp didnt consider him one. The minutes he played there just confirmed that.

2. Gini had played in midfield before coming to us.

3. Ox wanted to be a midfielder and had played there for Arsenal.

4. Jones and Elliot were both youth team players before featuring for Klopp - positions are obviously in flux in the youth team.



I dont know enough about Lallana before coming here to know if hed played in midfield.



Weird?All four of Shaqiri, Gini, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Lallana were at least tried in midfield for us despite spending the majority of their careers on the wing before coming to us. Gini was predominantly a number 10, Oxlade-Chamberlain might have 'wanted' to be a midfielder but was largely used as a winger or wing-back, Shaqiri had a decent number of games in midfield for us despite being a winger. Lallana spent most of his time at Southampton as a number 10 but Klopp split his minutes between CM or the wing.Jones rose through the ranks as an attacking midfielder, more of a forward but Klopp has moulded him into a number 8 and he's trying something similar with Elliott who at Fulham and Blackburn was more of a 10.My point is, with every attacking midfielder we've had, Klopp has seen them as an option in midfield too. I think Mount can play as an 8.