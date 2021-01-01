« previous next »
Ive always felt United are the dark horses for the Bellingham transfer.

Sancho says hi
Imagine Bellingham goes to United .. >:(
Yep. I think we will get him for around £45m plus some add on's.

Sounds about right
This is such a weird post. 
1. Shaq wasnt an 8 and Klopp didnt consider him one. The minutes he played there just confirmed that.
2. Gini had played in midfield before coming to us.
3. Ox wanted to be a midfielder and had played there for Arsenal.
4. Jones and Elliot were both youth team players before featuring for Klopp - positions are obviously in flux in the youth team.

I dont know enough about Lallana before coming here to know if hed played in midfield.
Weird? :D All four of Shaqiri, Gini, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Lallana were at least tried in midfield for us despite spending the majority of their careers on the wing before coming to us. Gini was predominantly a number 10, Oxlade-Chamberlain might have 'wanted' to be a midfielder but was largely used as a winger or wing-back, Shaqiri had a decent number of games in midfield for us despite being a winger. Lallana spent most of his time at Southampton as a number 10 but Klopp split his minutes between CM or the wing.

Jones rose through the ranks as an attacking midfielder, more of a forward but Klopp has moulded him into a number 8 and he's trying something similar with Elliott who at Fulham and Blackburn was more of a 10.

My point is, with every attacking midfielder we've had, Klopp has seen them as an option in midfield too. I think Mount can play as an 8.
How are we feeling reds?
How are we feeling reds?

indifferent to it all
Jesus, I knew heads would fall off when Bellingham didn't join, but this meltdown within the transfer thread really is something, granted I'd like Bellingham to join Liverpool, but it was always pie in the sky when you consider just one thing......FSG are mingebags, the only time they've really pushed the boat out was to get van Dijk, and even then he was bought along with Allison from the money received from the Coutinho transfer.

On the bright side, at least it's happened now and not in the summer.
