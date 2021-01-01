Jesus, I knew heads would fall off when Bellingham didn't join, but this meltdown within the transfer thread really is something, granted I'd like Bellingham to join Liverpool, but it was always pie in the sky when you consider just one thing......FSG are mingebags, the only time they've really pushed the boat out was to get van Dijk, and even then he was bought along with Allison from the money received from the Coutinho transfer.
On the bright side, at least it's happened now and not in the summer.