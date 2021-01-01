« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 450 451 452 453 454 [455]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 619432 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,838
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18160 on: Today at 09:14:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:08:21 pm
Of course, we will be discussing him until he signs for Newcastle (his agent obviously wants that), but I am not worried that we will be signing him.

On a side note, I think that Virgil's drop in form this season has influenced our decision not to spend huge on Bellingham. He is not done, but it seems that we will need to bring in his replacement earlier than expected. At the moment, I can see us signing 2 starting midfielders and a quality left-sided central defender. Any other signings will depend on the possible sales ...

You said before that we needed that, that we would sign Bellingham, another midfielder like Nunes and another centreback. So why now do you believe that means we cant spend on Bellingham.

Oh and Mount is signing for us.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,185
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18161 on: Today at 09:22:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:14:21 pm
You said before that we needed that, that we would sign Bellingham, another midfielder like Nunes and another centreback. So why now do you believe that means we cant spend on Bellingham.

Oh and Mount is signing for us.

Well, it turns out it won't be Bellingham and Nunes. It seems that it will be 2 midfielders better and more expensive than Nunes, and an expensive left-sided central defender.

Mount doesn't belong in that equation. He has no use for us, and will cost a fortune in terms of transfer fee and wages ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 450 451 452 453 454 [455]   Go Up
« previous next »
 