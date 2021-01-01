« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 619431 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18120 on: Today at 07:59:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:54:15 pm
He said he signed his contract and knew this season we would have a downturn.

Dude. He's saying that now. Maybe he always thought it but there is still nothing that was said in July or August that this was "sacrificed". And even still he's saying this is unacceptable after almost every game. If it was part of the plan why would he say that? Yes we suck but we knew we would suck so onto the next game we go would then be the mantra.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18121 on: Today at 08:03:02 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:59:18 pm
Dude. He's saying that now. Maybe he always thought it but there is still nothing that was said in July or August that this was "sacrificed". And even still he's saying this is unacceptable after almost every game. If it was part of the plan why would he say that? Yes we suck but we knew we would suck so onto the next game we go would then be the mantra.

So your saying he is bull shitting then? Do you have any factual proof of that which can be verified?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18122 on: Today at 08:03:20 pm »
I think well sign Mount, two other midfielders in the £40m range plus a centre half. Gravenberch likely one of the other midfielders and hopefully a number 6 the other.

Milner to leave and Hendo to take his role in the squad plus selling one of Thiago or Fabinho. I would never ever sell the former but if we struggle for suitors for Fab then we may have to raise further cash and also make way for three new midfielders. Kelleher and Phillips will raise a decent amount too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18123 on: Today at 08:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 08:03:20 pm
I think well sign Mount, two other midfielders in the £40m range plus a centre half. Gravenberch likely one of the other midfielders and hopefully a number 6 the other.

Milner to leave and Hendo to take his role in the squad plus selling one of Thiago or Fabinho. I would never ever sell the former but if we struggle for suitors for Fab then we may have to raise further cash and also make way for three new midfielders. Kelleher and Phillips will raise a decent amount too.

Mount and Gravenberch would be an average way to spend close to 70/80m. One of them maybe, not both.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18124 on: Today at 08:09:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:03:02 pm
So your saying he is bull shitting then? Do you have any factual proof of that which can be verified?

Hes bullshitting now? What are you on? Hes saying now its a transition and that when he signed his most recent extension he knew it would have to happen. Thats different than saying this season was sacrificed which you seemingly cant even engage with now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18125 on: Today at 08:11:40 pm »
Quote from: RMG on Today at 07:33:37 pm
That isn't what I am saying at all, they should have been sold if no longer required and replaced with someone the manager actually wants to play.

Problem is with their injury record maybe no one was prepared to pay a transfer fee or more likely pay them the wages they are on at Liverpool.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18126 on: Today at 08:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:09:11 pm
Hes bullshitting now? What are you on? Hes saying now its a transition and that when he signed his most recent extension he knew it would have to happen. Thats different than saying this season was sacrificed which you seemingly cant even engage with now.

I said its my opinion the season has been sacrificed. I said factually though that Klopp said it would be a downturn and its that you are questioning not the sacrifice comment, which is my own opinion.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18127 on: Today at 08:20:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:18:32 pm
I said its my opinion the season has been sacrificed. I said factually though that Klopp said it would be a downturn and its that you are questioning not the sacrifice comment, which is my own opinion.

Yeah, thats not accurate. What a waste of time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18128 on: Today at 08:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:20:05 pm
Yeah, thats not accurate. What a waste of time.

Feeling is mutual so we can agree on that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18129 on: Today at 08:32:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:05:18 pm
Mount and Gravenberch would be an average way to spend close to 70/80m. One of them maybe, not both.

I'm about 70% convinced it will be them two
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18130 on: Today at 08:34:06 pm »
It might be only media bullshit, but most recent reports suggest that Inter and West Ham have slightly dropped their valuation of Barella and Rice. It would be interesting to see who are the 2 midfielders we are targeting with the Bellingham money ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18131 on: Today at 08:35:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:34:06 pm
It might be only media bullshit, but most recent reports suggest that Inter and West Ham have slightly dropped their valuation of Barella and Rice. It would be interesting to see who are the 2 midfielders we are targeting with the Bellingham money ...

Barella and Rice would be great but are you going to send abuse to people who suggest that because its only Jude we should have eyes on?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18132 on: Today at 08:41:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:34:06 pm
It might be only media bullshit, but most recent reports suggest that Inter and West Ham have slightly dropped their valuation of Barella and Rice. It would be interesting to see who are the 2 midfielders we are targeting with the Bellingham money ...

Barella and rice would be a dream double signing if not signing bellingham meant we got those 2 I could understand it, but do I think FSG will no bloody chance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18133 on: Today at 08:43:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:34:06 pm
It might be only media bullshit, but most recent reports suggest that Inter and West Ham have slightly dropped their valuation of Barella and Rice. It would be interesting to see who are the 2 midfielders we are targeting with the Bellingham money ...

Maybe, but I can't see either wanting to come here, I don't think either want to come to Liverpool. But they'd be great signings.

Even at a dropped price they'd cost about £120 mil minimum, if we have that and they both want to come I don't think there are better players for us to get. But Rice will go to Arsenal I think, and Barella will either stay at Inter or go to a London club I think.


Interesting in that Reddy article it kinda of downplays the Caicedo and Mac Allister links, says they would want a lot more than the rejected Arsenal bid of £70 million for both players. I think that would safely rule both out.

I think Mount is as safe a bet you can take for us signing, it is who else we sign that's the question
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18134 on: Today at 08:45:40 pm »
Reddy says Chelsea value Mount at 70m.

For that fee, its madness - I like the deal if we see value and its a modest fee bearing in mind his contract situation. Beyond that, no chance.

Shows where market is though. Sure could use top class Sporting Director 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18135 on: Today at 08:48:13 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:45:40 pm
Reddy says Chelsea value Mount at 70m.

For that fee, its madness - I like the deal if we see value and its a modest fee bearing in mind his contract situation. Beyond that, no chance.

Shows where market is though. Sure could use top class Sporting Director 

Neil Jones mentioned that in the first article really heavily linking Mount saying it was highly ambitious value from them to say the least.

Honestly anything about £50 million for Mount and we are getting fucked on that deal
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18136 on: Today at 08:48:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:34:06 pm
It might be only media bullshit, but most recent reports suggest that Inter and West Ham have slightly dropped their valuation of Barella and Rice. It would be interesting to see who are the 2 midfielders we are targeting with the Bellingham money ...

Thought we had Jude in the bag ?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18137 on: Today at 08:48:48 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:45:40 pm
Reddy says Chelsea value Mount at 70m.

For that fee, its madness - I like the deal if we see value and its a modest fee bearing in mind his contract situation. Beyond that, no chance.

Shows where market is though. Sure could use top class Sporting Director 

We will get Mount for between 40-50m. It won't be any more than that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18138 on: Today at 08:49:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:34:06 pm
It might be only media bullshit, but most recent reports suggest that Inter and West Ham have slightly dropped their valuation of Barella and Rice. It would be interesting to see who are the 2 midfielders we are targeting with the Bellingham money ...

There never was any Bellingham or Tchou Tchou or Mbappe money just FSG magic beans.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18139 on: Today at 08:51:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:34:06 pm
It might be only media bullshit, but most recent reports suggest that Inter and West Ham have slightly dropped their valuation of Barella and Rice. It would be interesting to see who are the 2 midfielders we are targeting with the Bellingham money ...

Throw in Kephren and we have a deal, although Rice will be 70m plus
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18140 on: Today at 08:51:35 pm »
The betting is an interesting guide. Oddschecker now has him staying at Dortmund and LFC still only 4/1 after the transfer window.

More to come on this one, chill to the summer. The club have fiddled the local media before in their favour
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18141 on: Today at 08:51:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:32:24 pm
We're not. He's expected to leave than stay according to reports.

He will be staying.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18142 on: Today at 08:53:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:34:06 pm
It might be only media bullshit, but most recent reports suggest that Inter and West Ham have slightly dropped their valuation of Barella and Rice. It would be interesting to see who are the 2 midfielders we are targeting with the Bellingham money ...

Mount looks like one of the midfielders we will sign.

Wouldnt shock me if we signed Mount and Rice.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18143 on: Today at 08:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:51:35 pm
He will be staying.

Thanks for the update.

Goodbye Milner, cheers for the memories. Legend.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18144 on: Today at 08:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:53:29 pm
Mount looks like one of the midfielders we will sign.

Wouldnt shock me if we signed Mount and Rice.

I think that Mount will end up at Newcastle, for many reasons ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18145 on: Today at 08:56:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:55:15 pm
I think that Mount will end up at Newcastle, for many reasons ...

He is nailed on for us. You can forget the likes of Barella.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18146 on: Today at 08:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:45:40 pm
Reddy says Chelsea value Mount at 70m.

For that fee, its madness - I like the deal if we see value and its a modest fee bearing in mind his contract situation. Beyond that, no chance.

Shows where market is though. Sure could use top class Sporting Director 

Its their starting negotiation position - hes not going to cost £70m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18147 on: Today at 08:56:56 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 02:37:57 pm
Madrid can do what they like, but it won't matter a damn if he doesn't want to go there. And how is us publically saying we can't afford him face saving?

Well as is always the case in these circumstances, the assumption is the player wants to go somewhere else, and we dont want to be left hanging.

I believe he will end up at Madrid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18148 on: Today at 08:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:45:40 pm
Reddy says Chelsea value Mount at 70m.

For that fee, its madness - I like the deal if we see value and its a modest fee bearing in mind his contract situation. Beyond that, no chance.

Shows where market is though. Sure could use top class Sporting Director 

Hes bang average. Really hope its bollocks we are in for him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18149 on: Today at 08:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:56:15 pm
Its their starting negotiation position - hes not going to cost £70m.

Yep. I think we will get him for around £45m plus some add on's.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18150 on: Today at 09:00:35 pm »
Bellingham and Barella.


Just wanted to write it down and look at the names together and dream.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18151 on: Today at 09:00:38 pm »
Mason fecking Mount. Thought it was a free transfer for some reason and that was bad enough to think of with the wage hed want
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18152 on: Today at 09:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:48:13 pm
Neil Jones mentioned that in the first article really heavily linking Mount saying it was highly ambitious value from them to say the least.

Honestly anything about £50 million for Mount and we are getting fucked on that deal

Mount seems similar to Lallana and while he did well for Klopp he ultimately didn't fit into the team he built (not quick enough for the wide spots and Mane and Salah better and was a back up in midfield as well). It's another Elliott situation of trying to fit him in somewhere.

He's a technically good footballer who can press but he's another luxury player. We need a proper transfer strategy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18153 on: Today at 09:02:12 pm »
Could almostttttt have seen the Bellingham stuff coming a long time ago and called it just like Mbappe :lmao

Round 2 of 'we can afford it, you dont know anything'

As for Barrella, if we have the opportunity, go for it. Especially at that ridiculously low price, his height counts for fuck all and is no correlation to whether he's 'soft'. Mascherano was tiny and it made no difference, nor gini, nor Ciacedo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18154 on: Today at 09:02:35 pm »
Mount - last year of the contract for 50M is nuts too.

It's got to be 35M or very close - but we are screwed with it being Chelsea and british tax
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18155 on: Today at 09:05:47 pm »
Mount isn't even a midfielder. His bedt position is on the left wing and we're stacked there. We love converting players. How about you know buying a midfielder if that's what we need?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18156 on: Today at 09:08:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:56:02 pm
He is nailed on for us. You can forget the likes of Barella.

Of course, we will be discussing him until he signs for Newcastle (his agent obviously wants that), but I am not worried that we will be signing him.

On a side note, I think that Virgil's drop in form this season has influenced our decision not to spend huge on Bellingham. He is not done, but it seems that we will need to bring in his replacement earlier than expected. At the moment, I can see us signing 2 starting midfielders and a quality left-sided central defender. Any other signings will depend on the possible sales ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18157 on: Today at 09:09:29 pm »
I want Mount but maximum £50m. Any more than that and we should look at other options.

Barella will stay at Inter. Italians dont seem to leave Italy and hes supposedly their Trent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18158 on: Today at 09:13:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:08:21 pm
Of course, we will be discussing him until he signs for Newcastle (his agent obviously wants that), but I am not worried that we will be signing him.

On a side note, I think that Virgil's drop in form this season has influenced our decision not to spend huge on Bellingham. He is not done, but it seems that we will need to bring in his replacement earlier than expected. At the moment, I can see us signing 2 starting midfielders and a quality left-sided central defender. Any other signings will depend on the possible sales ...

No that is bullshit we were never paying the fee for Bellingham and you are now back tracking.

Our manager has made it very clear Jude was top target that is two summers running we have done this.

We wont be signing anyone at £70m plus the likes of Rice, Barella, Brighton lads arent joining us.

We are going to have to take risks on a few players and then wonder why baldy is walking to another title.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #18159 on: Today at 09:14:19 pm »
Barrella at a cut rate price would make far too much sense, so it won't happen.
