It might be only media bullshit, but most recent reports suggest that Inter and West Ham have slightly dropped their valuation of Barella and Rice. It would be interesting to see who are the 2 midfielders we are targeting with the Bellingham money ...



Maybe, but I can't see either wanting to come here, I don't think either want to come to Liverpool. But they'd be great signings.Even at a dropped price they'd cost about £120 mil minimum, if we have that and they both want to come I don't think there are better players for us to get. But Rice will go to Arsenal I think, and Barella will either stay at Inter or go to a London club I think.Interesting in that Reddy article it kinda of downplays the Caicedo and Mac Allister links, says they would want a lot more than the rejected Arsenal bid of £70 million for both players. I think that would safely rule both out.I think Mount is as safe a bet you can take for us signing, it is who else we sign that's the question