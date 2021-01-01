« previous next »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 05:47:33 pm
Tsimikas will be 27 this summer with 2 years left on his contract.  Despite us being in woeful form, he rarely gets chances as Robbo is entrenched as the starter.

He is a solid option as a #2 but the exact type to stagnate as essentially a permanent second-choice.  If he was 22, he'd be the LB of the future, and we should be developing him, but he's at the age where he should be pushing first-choice.

Well we aren't getting a LB so it's him or Robbo, either way we have to motivate them and get them playing better, whoever we want to start there.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:10:38 pm
Bellingham sorts one position in midfield for a decade or longer AND is a unicorn which is extra valuable because one player can do what you'd often need 2 to do normally (that is you'd normally need a 'destroyer' and a 'progressive passer' but Jude will do both). I'd SO much rather just him than Mount and Nunes or some of the others we've been linked with. The cost difference wouldn't be that much once you include wages AND lots of the other players we're being linked with aren't good enough. Bring in a 6 and two 8s who make us title challengers again for the money Jude will have costed and this will make sense. But they're going to spunk it on average players because they don't know what they're doing.

You've never watched him play quite clearly.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:49:32 pm
Well we aren't getting a LB so it's him or Robbo, either way we have to motivate them and get them playing better, whoever we want to start there.

I agree.  I'd like to see us play Kostas a bit more the rest of the season to at least see if he could truly push Robbo for the first-team.  Motivate both of them to compete.  Otherwise, Kostas' selling value will only decrease, and while it shouldn't matter too much to a club of our size, it does given our situation.
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 05:48:13 pm
Bellingham has 2 years left on his contract, if he and his family want him to be at Liverpool and play under Klopp then all they have to do is say he wont be leaving this summerthe players hold the power now. 😉

Maybe he'd rather stay at Dortmund another year and give us a chance to prove ourselves. Yeah wishful thinking.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:49:59 pm
You've never watched him play quite clearly.

It's interesting though in that when you look at his numbers it makes you think he can do it all. Then you watch actual Dortmund games and if the field is tilted against BVB at all then he's doing absolutely nothing out there. It kind of reminds me of the CM that Fulham bought one year, Seri, where he had good defensive stats but when you watched Fulham play you quickly realized it was only because the other teams just attacked right up the gut non-stop as he had no defensive presence out there and because it was happening so often he'd get a tackle or two in by chance and not that he was actually stopping anything.

Not that Jude is a bad player, he's clearly not and I'd love him here, but he's no unicorn and to me is just a better version of Elliott or Jones.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:53:11 pm
Maybe he'd rather stay at Dortmund another year and give us a chance to prove ourselves. Yeah wishful thinking.

WE have to prove it to him? WHO THE FUCK DOES THIS MOTHERFUCKER THINK HE IS? The second coming of Zidane, Lotar Matthaus and Stevie G combined?
Without knowing anything of substance, most people's heads seem to be falling off about our summer transfers. How about just keeping our shit together and see what happens this summer instead of throwing wild speculation and unsubstantiated theory out and having an aneurism about what may or may not happen?

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:53:54 pm
It's interesting though in that when you look at his numbers it makes you think he can do it all. Then you watch actual Dortmund games and if the field is tilted against BVB at all then he's doing absolutely nothing out there. It kind of reminds me of the CM that Fulham bought one year, Seri, where he had good defensive stats but when you watched Fulham play you quickly realized it was only because the other teams just attacked right up the gut non-stop as he had no defensive presence out there and because it was happening so often he'd get a tackle or two in by chance and not that he was actually stopping anything.

Not that Jude is a bad player, he's clearly not and I'd love him here, but he's no unicorn and to me is just a better version of Elliott or Jones.

Considering we rate Elliott and Jones, isnt that a good thing?
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:56:31 pm
Without knowing anything of substance, most people's heads seem to be falling off about our summer transfers. How about just keeping our shit together and see what happens this summer instead of throwing wild speculation and unsubstantiated theory out and having an aneurism about what may or may not happen?

That is way too sensible for the transfer thread.
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:56:31 pm
Without knowing anything of substance, most people's heads seem to be falling off about our summer transfers. How about just keeping our shit together and see what happens this summer instead of throwing wild speculation and unsubstantiated theory out and having an aneurism about what may or may not happen?

Bears! But yes.
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:56:31 pm
Without knowing anything of substance, most people's heads seem to be falling off about our summer transfers. How about just keeping our shit together and see what happens this summer instead of throwing wild speculation and unsubstantiated theory out and having an aneurism about what may or may not happen?

Are you new here?  ;D
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:56:31 pm
Without knowing anything of substance, most people's heads seem to be falling off about our summer transfers. How about just keeping our shit together and see what happens this summer instead of throwing wild speculation and unsubstantiated theory out and having an aneurism about what may or may not happen?

:lmao
I think we should bring back Sadio.  ;D
Bring Mane back on loan
https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1646193675599323142

Quote
BREAKING: Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane punched teammate Leroy Sane in the face after yesterdays Champions League defeat at Manchester City.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:53:54 pm
It's interesting though in that when you look at his numbers it makes you think he can do it all. Then you watch actual Dortmund games and if the field is tilted against BVB at all then he's doing absolutely nothing out there. It kind of reminds me of the CM that Fulham bought one year, Seri, where he had good defensive stats but when you watched Fulham play you quickly realized it was only because the other teams just attacked right up the gut non-stop as he had no defensive presence out there and because it was happening so often he'd get a tackle or two in by chance and not that he was actually stopping anything.

Not that Jude is a bad player, he's clearly not and I'd love him here, but he's no unicorn and to me is just a better version of Elliott or Jones.

Hes 19 and Im sorry I like Jones and Elliot but hes already a miles better player, no comparison. Hes much more than just a better version of Elliot and Jones, would they get in any other top 6 side?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:06:11 pm
https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1646193675599323142


I'd have him back in a heartbeat

That being said, if the Bellingham chat is over then I think we should be revisiting Bobby Firmino's contract
Quote
There was a big bust-up between Sadio Mané and Leroy Sané last night. Both had an argument on the pitch. After the final whistle, Mané complained about how Sané spoke to him on the pitch. Suddenly the Senegalese attacked Sané and hit him in the face (on the lip) [@BILD]
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 05:05:50 pm
130m is not unreasonable in the current market, for top drawer.

Prices will only go up and up ... no thanks to the likes of the plastics and bar codes of course.
Massively understated point. Dont agree with it but its the way footballs been throughout time. Transfer fees go up. As you say, these new oil clubs have raised them exponentially and thats the harsh reality. Weve been led to believe that FSG have realised this hence trying to get investment. Intrigued to see what happens on that front.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:16:05 pm


Id have him back, he is better than what we have in attack bar Salah.
