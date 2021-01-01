He wouldnt have solved all our problems though.



Exactly.I still think Bellingham joins us this summer, but I'd imagine if for some reason we have decided to go in a different direction, it may be that Klopp has come to the conclusion that the overhaul required this summer is much larger than he had anticipated even in January. One of the biggest criticisms I could make about our team planning is that we've ended up with the major faux pas of not having enough players in the age 22-28 bracket. In our midfield, we only have Keita who is leaving and Jones who only just turned 22 and has had an injury-plagued season. Consequently, the rest of our midfielders are twenty or younger or 29 or older. It's also likely that Klopp and his staff may have come to the conclusion that another CB is an absolute priority as VVD seems unlikely to get back to his pre-injury best.Last summer, I know I was banging on about this side needing a back-up DM. I'd have thought last summer that we'd have bought one midfielder in the summer window, followed by one in January and one this summer, since we all knew Keita, Ox and Milner were likely going. The midfield now needs to replace three outgoing players as well as upgrading on a fourth (Fabinho). In addition to any defensive areas we want to patch-up and probably at least a third string GK.