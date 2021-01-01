Yeah, to talk about Gruimares as if it wasnt a situation where Aulas named his price and the Saudis didnt blink isnt really fair. They looked nailed on for relegation to boot and guarenteed him CL level wages regardless. Nobody else was coming close to those terms.
Last year before the transfer window, i saw on reddit it showed a few of those graphs about the top midfielders in Ligue 1 and this Guy was ahead of everyone in every statistic, his numbers were fucking ridiculous, for pressures, ball winning, ball carries etc.
Lyon were pretty much telling the World he's for sale in january and we need the money this January, take him off us asap.
Honestly i wish we'd have gotten Diaz in the summer and got Guimaraes that january, even after the impact Diaz had on the team, Guimaraes is top notch in his position and would have been perfect for us for the next 6-7 seasons.