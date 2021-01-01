« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 441 442 443 444 445 [446]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 614884 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,227
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17800 on: Today at 03:04:28 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:03:46 pm
"Earlier in the season, Liverpool had envisaged Bellingham being available for around £80million, but the World Cup significantly lifted both his profile and price tag."

 ;D What a load of shit and even more worrying if anyone at the club thought that.

Wheres that from ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17801 on: Today at 03:05:13 pm »
So apparently before the world cup we expected Bellingham to cost £84 million.

Are the people at the club the only ones who thought this?  :lmao
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,773
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17802 on: Today at 03:05:50 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 03:05:13 pm
So apparently before the world cup we expected Bellingham to cost £84 million.

Are the people at the club the only ones who thought this?  :lmao

No, there were others.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,426
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17803 on: Today at 03:06:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:46:56 pm
Mac Allister is a fantastic player but he is only 5ft 9. Basically there is a compromise on every footballer we go for and thats why Bellingham was deemed so special, because he has the lot.
Wijnaldum is only 5ft 9. You don't necessarily need to be big and strong to be 'physical'. Players like Wijnaldum and Bernardo Silva make up for their lack of size by being tenacious, aggressive and hard working. Gakpo is 6ft 3 and I'd argue he's not shown any signs of being 'physical'.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17804 on: Today at 03:06:43 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:04:28 pm
Wheres that from ?

The Pearce article posted in here.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,770
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17805 on: Today at 03:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:54:36 pm
In the most polite terms possible, I am really not a fan of the city, but each to their own  ;D

it's massive though and need to live there. londoners don't visit the tourist places lol
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17806 on: Today at 03:07:36 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:03:46 pm
"Earlier in the season, Liverpool had envisaged Bellingham being available for around £80million, but the World Cup significantly lifted both his profile and price tag."

 ;D What a load of shit and even more worrying if anyone at the club thought that.

Im sorry but if anybody in the club thought that Ive got some left handed screwdrivers to sell them.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,783
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17807 on: Today at 03:07:49 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:49:18 pm
He wouldnt have solved all our problems though.

Exactly.

I still think Bellingham joins us this summer, but I'd imagine if for some reason we have decided to go in a different direction, it may be that Klopp has come to the conclusion that the overhaul required this summer is much larger than he had anticipated even in January. One of the biggest criticisms I could make about our team planning is that we've ended up with the major faux pas of not having enough players in the age 22-28 bracket. In our midfield, we only have Keita who is leaving and Jones who only just turned 22 and has had an injury-plagued season. Consequently, the rest of our midfielders are twenty or younger or 29 or older.  It's also likely that Klopp and his staff may have come to the conclusion that another CB is an absolute priority as VVD seems unlikely to get back to his pre-injury best.

Last summer, I know I was banging on about this side needing a back-up DM. I'd have thought last summer that we'd have bought one midfielder in the summer window, followed by one in January and one this summer, since we all knew Keita, Ox and Milner were likely going. The midfield now needs to replace three outgoing players as well as upgrading on a fourth (Fabinho). In addition to any defensive areas we want to patch-up and probably at least a third string GK.

Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,770
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17808 on: Today at 03:08:25 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:03:46 pm
"Earlier in the season, Liverpool had envisaged Bellingham being available for around £80million, but the World Cup significantly lifted both his profile and price tag."

 ;D What a load of shit and even more worrying if anyone at the club thought that.

hahaha, they would be so dumb thinking his price would stay the same... if they believe he's world class then surely they realised another season + a world cup = increased fee???
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,770
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17809 on: Today at 03:09:03 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:07:36 pm
Im sorry but if anybody in the club thought that Ive got some left handed screwdrivers to sell them.

john, could you pop down to wickes for some tartan paint, lad?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17810 on: Today at 03:11:43 pm »
The media have inflated his fee by creating this circus around him, no doubt.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17811 on: Today at 03:12:51 pm »
Now its common knowledge that Klopp knows we need a midfield overhaul, is it unreasonable to think the owners should be backing him and saying no problem at all, we'll fund Bellingham and whoever else you need to get us where we want to be.
Logged

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,046
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17812 on: Today at 03:13:14 pm »
We should stop trying to reinvent the wheel. The last time we did it and were playing midfielders at CB we know what happened. Let's go back to the tried and tested midfield which served us so well. Workhorses who will let our fullbacks do their thing. Preferably workhorses who can pass a ball. It's not that hard.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17813 on: Today at 03:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April  2, 2023, 08:37:27 pm
Yeah, to talk about Gruimares as if it wasnt a situation where Aulas named his price and the Saudis didnt blink isnt really fair. They looked nailed on for relegation to boot and guarenteed him CL level wages regardless.  Nobody else was coming close to those terms.
Last year before the transfer window, i saw on reddit it showed a few of those graphs about the top midfielders in Ligue 1 and this Guy was ahead of everyone in every statistic, his numbers were fucking ridiculous, for pressures, ball winning, ball carries etc.

Lyon were pretty much telling the World he's for sale in january and we need the money this January, take him off us asap.

Honestly i wish we'd have gotten Diaz in the summer and got Guimaraes that january, even after the impact Diaz had on the team, Guimaraes is top notch in his position and would have been perfect for us for the next 6-7 seasons.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,927
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17814 on: Today at 03:13:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:48:48 pm
It is, Ljinders in his book says that now we target footballers who are the absolute best. Clearly that book has aged well.

Also i dont think we do 2 transfers for one. I think we will be aiming for 3 transfers for the cost of Bellingham, so looking at players in the 30-50m bracket.

Such a wierd concept this, if it how they decided to work after just a couple seasons at the very top. Who decided it? Just smacks of arrogance, why stop working the way thats worked brilliantly.  I get that it gets more difficult the better teams get, but the jump from one way of working to that sort of idea of working was done in a heartbeat.  Even super rich clubs look at other ways of acquiring players (i.e. Spanish clubs who snag em from South American from the get-go).

Im truly intrigued with what has happened behind the scenes at the club in the last year or so, because the well oiled machine has ran out of oil. Its so odd.
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,638
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17815 on: Today at 03:15:12 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:03:46 pm
"Earlier in the season, Liverpool had envisaged Bellingham being available for around £80million, but the World Cup significantly lifted both his profile and price tag."

 ;D What a load of shit and even more worrying if anyone at the club thought that.
Of course they didn't think that, they're not stupid. Now ask yourself why FSG have suddenly decided to keep the world up to date with their transfer plans. Something they've never done in the past.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,713
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17816 on: Today at 03:15:13 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:07:49 pm
Exactly.

I still think Bellingham joins us this summer, but I'd imagine if for some reason we have decided to go in a different direction, it may be that Klopp has come to the conclusion that the overhaul required this summer is much larger than he had anticipated even in January. One of the biggest criticisms I could make about our team planning is that we've ended up with the major faux pas of not having enough players in the age 22-28 bracket. In our midfield, we only have Keita who is leaving and Jones who only just turned 22 and has had an injury-plagued season. Consequently, the rest of our midfielders are twenty or younger or 29 or older.  It's also likely that Klopp and his staff may have come to the conclusion that another CB is an absolute priority as VVD seems unlikely to get back to his pre-injury best.

Last summer, I know I was banging on about this side needing a back-up DM. I'd have thought last summer that we'd have bought one midfielder in the summer window, followed by one in January and one this summer, since we all knew Keita, Ox and Milner were likely going. The midfield now needs to replace three outgoing players as well as upgrading on a fourth (Fabinho). In addition to any defensive areas we want to patch-up and probably at least a third string GK.


In the nicest possible way, I think youre deluded (sorry) because we do have lots of work to do this summer and we will be tight finically (for those angry people, I know other clubs wouldnt be, but the way our club runs, we will be.) theres no getting around that unless we suddenly have a damascene moment in the way the club is funded 

I think our only real hope now is that he stays there another year and we deal cheaper next summer

Agree with the rest of your post though!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17817 on: Today at 03:16:17 pm »
I mean we clearly have a type. According to fbref, the two closest players to Ryan Gravenberch are Alexis Mac Allister and Conor Gallagher.
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,638
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17818 on: Today at 03:16:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:15:13 pm
In the nicest possible way, I think youre deluded (sorry) because we do have lots of work to do this summer and we will be tight finically (for those angry people, I know other clubs wouldnt be, but the way our club runs, we will be.) theres no getting around that unless we suddenly have a damascene moment in the way the club is funded 

I think our only real hope now is that he stays there another year and we deal cheaper next summer

Agree with the rest of your post though!
So why make it public that they're pulling out?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 441 442 443 444 445 [446]   Go Up
« previous next »
 