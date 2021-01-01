« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 438 439 440 441 442 [443]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 613582 times)

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,838
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17680 on: Today at 12:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:35:38 pm
Is Bellingham the only player that makes us good again ?

Apparently so.

Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:38:13 pm
Dont think thats the main issue to be honest.

Well I'm glad you're not being vague
Logged

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17681 on: Today at 12:58:47 pm »
Okay, time is shifting rapid in this thread and I now understand our club has ended interest in one of the planet's most talented young players. Is this bullcrap or legit true? I know there are tonnes of comments to plough through but what a terrible time to announce it, if indeed true.

For starters, it says to me  we are too skint to afford quality and that we have no ambition. In fact why would you announce it anyway, just get other players in and be done with it.

Something is not right with almost anything at the club at present. Seriously wtf is going on.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:01:58 pm by has gone odd »
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,121
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17682 on: Today at 12:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:55:01 pm
You didn't get the PM?

Sadly not, I bet CraigDS got one from Henry himself.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,165
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17683 on: Today at 01:06:06 pm »
The same journos were all singing from the same hymn sheet just a few weeks saying that FSG were prepared for major investment even without Champions League.

They were clearly briefed then as well. But people believe what they want to believe. It's paper talk don't stress about it too much.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,224
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17684 on: Today at 01:09:09 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:06:06 pm
The same journos were all singing from the same hymn sheet just a few weeks saying that FSG were prepared for major investment even without Champions League.

They were clearly briefed then as well. But people believe what they want to believe. It's paper talk don't stress about it too much.

People have lost their heads in here though.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,762
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17685 on: Today at 01:11:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:35:38 pm
Is Bellingham the only player that makes us good again ?

Yep.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17686 on: Today at 01:14:55 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:06:06 pm
The same journos were all singing from the same hymn sheet just a few weeks saying that FSG were prepared for major investment even without Champions League.

They were clearly briefed then as well. But people believe what they want to believe. It's paper talk don't stress about it too much.

FSG probably saw last 3 results and thought no CL lets brief Joycey to say deal is off !

It is what it is we are slowly heading back to the Rodgers days of 6th place finishes (if we are lucky)

I guess we need to actually see what plays out but if its as I now expect im not looking to next season

Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,451
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17687 on: Today at 01:15:08 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:09:09 pm
People have lost their heads in here though.

It's always the case. Can we go back to a simpler time please when we did business with Scunthorpe and ended up with Kevin Keegan and Ray Clemence?  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17688 on: Today at 01:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:55:44 am
I think if you asked the club a year ago what business they thought they'd need to do in summer 2023, it would have been two midfielders and maybe a backup keeper. We're now in a position where on top of that we need to do a couple of defenders, probably a third midfielder and arguably an attacker.

So IMO it's completely reasonable to walk away from the Bellingham deal. That isn't a mistake - the mistake was in not strengthening over the past couple of years and putting ourselves in a situation where we need to do a huge rebuild in one summer.

Personally pretty sanguine about it all, as it feels to me like the club (Klopp included) has realised their folly in previous windows. Whether that leads to a different approach obviously remains to be seen.

So we need three midfielders, two defenders and possibly an attacker. Not sure how that list got drafted up when we have Thiago, Fabinho, Bacjetic, Henderson, Elliott and Jones to start with. Surely two more midfielders will suffice and we could even afford to loan / let go one or two of the above.

Defence just needs one more central option perhaps but could put that off until 2024 concentrating fully on the midfield options this summer.

Up front just needs an injury free preseason and time to gell as we rarely have seen our first choice getting a run of games. Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Gapko, Salah on paper is one of the most impressive options i have seen with us. Got to get them fit and see if they sync before buying someone else.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,361
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17689 on: Today at 01:21:15 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 12:58:47 pm
Okay, time is shifting rapid in this thread and I now understand our club has ended interest in one of the planet's most talented young players. Is this bullcrap or legit true? I know there are tonnes of comments to plough through but what a terrible time to announce it, if indeed true.

For starters, it says to me  we are too skint to afford quality and that we have no ambition. In fact why would you announce it anyway, just get other players in and be done with it.

Something is not right with almost anything at the club at present. Seriously wtf is going on.
Not spending whatever it costs to get Bellingham does not mean we don't have enough money to get quality players in. That's silly. It's undeniable we would be paying a ridiculous fee to get him in. I completely get that people feel he would be worth paying that premium or just question how we pull out now when we would have known that already. But it's not like we are talking about the club being mingebags, he would be one of the most expensive players of all time. Doesn't mean there aren't other good players out there that would improve us a lot for a lot cheaper.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,838
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17690 on: Today at 01:21:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:09:09 pm
People have lost their heads in here though.

Most people in here seem to struggle with shifting plans if circumstances change.
Just because a thing was going to happen when the situation was one thing, does not mean it is going to happen now that the situation has changed. To just press on ahead with plans when the situation has changed would be madness in any walk of life.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,152
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17691 on: Today at 01:21:54 pm »
So were now looking at something more like Mount, Nunes, Gravenbach and Min-jae. I do wonder whether this is the summer where Trent moves to midfield and we get ourselves a top right back.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,451
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17692 on: Today at 01:23:30 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 01:21:54 pm
So were now looking at something more like Mount, Nunes, Gravenbach and Min-jae. I do wonder whether this is the summer where Trent moves to midfield and we get ourselves a top right back.

According to journalists yesterday we have cooled on Nunes.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,861
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17693 on: Today at 01:23:45 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:21:21 pm
Most people in here seem to struggle with shifting plans if circumstances change.
Just because a thing was going to happen when the situation was one thing, does not mean it is going to happen now that the situation has changed. To just press on ahead with plans when the situation has changed would be madness in any walk of life.

You've just inadvertently described FSG's ownership model to a tee...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,761
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17694 on: Today at 01:23:55 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:53:48 pm
I am pretty sure the local journalists get spoken to as a group, they certainly do after a game maybe they were all tipped off as a group yesterday.

Tipped off by who
Logged

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17695 on: Today at 01:24:00 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:35:38 pm
Is Bellingham the only player that makes us good again ?


Of course not but you have arguably the most sought after and potentially the worlds best midfielder for the next 12 years who just happens to be a liverpool fan who idolises Steven Gerrard and would rumoured even join us without champions league football, and then you have is a club in desperate need of a new midfield and have just announced record revenue overtaking Man Utd for the first Time in the clubs history, so what do we do nope we dont want you thats to expensive and he will probably end up at city and we end up buying shit.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,421
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17696 on: Today at 01:24:53 pm »
The thing about Bellingham is that aside from being a top quality player, he seemed like the kind of personality that would have given the squad a bit of a lift and given us a bit more drive. You'd think he'd likely hit the ground running from day one and start the first game of the season. I think thats part of the disappointment because I can't imagine any of the other names giving us an instant impact. Mount would take time to adjust into a midfield role. Gravenberch is young and hasn't hit the ground running in Germany. Caicedo is also young and I'm not sure what position he'd play for us, 8 or 6. Mac Allister is a superb profile of player for us and seems the most likely out of all of them to improve our midfield immediately, although I think City will be all over him.

It's a bit of a mess really. It seemed pretty obvious 6 months ago that we'd need to sign a number of players this summer, unless we thought Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Milner had any realistic chance of signing a new contract. There was some encouragement that we might deviate from our usual strategy and invest heavily this summer to catch up. A £200m 'budget' would have allowed for Bellingham plus a couple of others. The likes of Arsenal have been spending that much in a single window quite regularly without the CL money and success we've had. We've clearly been working hard behind the scenes to convince the player to join us. So why have we suddenly changed our minds.

It seems our recruitment team are a mess still. Fixing that in the summer is just as important as the players we sign.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,451
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17697 on: Today at 01:25:23 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:23:55 pm
Tipped off by who

By the club I would guess, as they all started singing together.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,239
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17698 on: Today at 01:26:54 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:15:16 am
This is my reading of the situation, weve convinced Bellingham to reject overtures from other sides, we wont leave him and the manager out to dry and Dortmund will not want to create an impression they are being unreasonable otherwise they will struggle to get english players joining them

I doubt Dortmund will have any trouble attracting young players to join them as they seem to have a perfect platform for a young player to get a chance and do well there. Bellingham will be the first to say what a great move it was to come here and if both sides are professional the next move will be good for both. A club investing in youth should be rewarded and ideally Dortmund should reap the on field honours for the players they have brought through over the years. Their fans must be shaking their head as Jurgen and all those players they sold should have stayed and won a couple of CL.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,451
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17699 on: Today at 01:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 01:24:00 pm

Of course not but you have arguably the most sought after and potentially the worlds best midfielder for the next 12 years who just happens to be a liverpool fan who idolises Steven Gerrard and would rumoured even join us without champions league football, and then you have is a club in desperate need of a new midfield and have just announced record revenue overtaking Man Utd for the first Time in the clubs history, so what do we do nope we dont want you thats to expensive and he will probably end up at city and we end up buying shit.

There is no reason to think we will end up with shit, if we end up with Mount are saying he's shit?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17700 on: Today at 01:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:35:38 pm
Is Bellingham the only player that makes us good again ?

Its the waiting for him and not signing a midfielder of any significance last summer because we were waiting for him.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:31:12 pm by RedBec1993 »
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,788
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17701 on: Today at 01:27:59 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 01:23:45 pm
You've just inadvertently described FSG's ownership model to a tee...

:D
Logged

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17702 on: Today at 01:32:24 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:26:59 pm
There is no reason to think we will end up with shit, if we end up with Mount are saying he's shit?


Hes not jill but are you confident Im certainly not.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,361
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17703 on: Today at 01:33:06 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:27:54 pm
Its the waiting for him and not signing a midfielder of any significance last summer because we were waiting for him.
I don't believe that's true. It didn't stop us being interested in Tchouaméni. We just thought we'd be OK waiting until this year,  Bellingham or whoever we ended up going for.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17704 on: Today at 01:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:44:12 pm
Interesting take from Ian Doyle, is he hinting that Joyce did the article and they all just copied that?

Ian Doyle
@IanDoyleSport
They didnt release them at the same time and the job of that clique is to report on Liverpool, which they did. Each in their own way. And, with this story, one before everyone else. I can assure you theres no line with Boston sending transfer emails

Wouldn't believe a single word from anyone associated with the Echo.

This news has all the markings of an FSG brief and playing some sort of game. I really don't believe we're not still in for him. (Not saying it'll happen necessarily, but too much about this whole story is bizarre.)
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17705 on: Today at 01:34:37 pm »
Very happy with this. I was calling for us to pull out a few months ago because of how much it would affect our ability to do more elsewhere. If we had spent our limited budget on Bellingham instead of two or three centre midfielders and a centre back, Klopp and the recruitment team would have lost the plot.

We need a revamp and have to allocate our funds on three to four positions, rather than spend most of our budget on a CM for £100m
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,470
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17706 on: Today at 01:36:05 pm »
Bellingham will probably end up costing 150M in transfer fees, maybe more. He will get a salary of 400-500k, far more than Salah, plus whatever trust funds or properties they will hide for him in the middle east.
Yeah, we're not gonna spend that kind of money for a single player.

We should have recruited him 2-3 years ago
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,902
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17707 on: Today at 01:36:13 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:21:21 pm
Most people in here seem to struggle with shifting plans if circumstances change.
Just because a thing was going to happen when the situation was one thing, does not mean it is going to happen now that the situation has changed. To just press on ahead with plans when the situation has changed would be madness in any walk of life.

if the club had been upfront about it and not dangled the carrot after last summer the situation might have been different, You simply dont make promises you cant keep, the owners cant pull the wool over anyones eyes, if the investment isnt there they should be held accountable simple as

The major reason for the changing circumstances is the disarray behind the scenes and their under investment in the playing staff, last time i checked thats on the owners, they need to make it right and i think will do so, not buying we dont have major funds to spend
Logged

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17708 on: Today at 01:36:57 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:26:59 pm
There is no reason to think we will end up with shit, if we end up with Mount are saying he's shit?

Mount is ok, but he is no Bellingham ;)

Anyway, as Mr Eastwood above says, his personality and passion would have been quite a boost to a frankly fairly demoralised team at present.

Im not particularly enraged if we do not sign him but all the holding back and not spending on midfield for what .. to dive yet again into bargain buckets. Thought the club was better run than this.

Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17709 on: Today at 01:41:01 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:36:05 pm
Bellingham will probably end up costing 150M in transfer fees, maybe more. He will get a salary of 400-500k, far more than Salah, plus whatever trust funds or properties they will hide for him in the middle east.
Yeah, we're not gonna spend that kind of money for a single player.

We should have recruited him 2-3 years ago

He wont. He's on 49k a week now, he won't just go where the money is.
Logged

Online Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17710 on: Today at 01:41:33 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:27:54 pm
Its the waiting for him and not signing a midfielder of any significance last summer because we were waiting for him.

Think waiting for him was a sound strategy, but the thing is Klopp had no idea the likes of Fabinho, Henderson and quite a few others would lose their ability as drastically as they have. Now the funds allocated for his transfer this summer need to be spent on a big revamp, hence the change in plan.

Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,361
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17711 on: Today at 01:42:27 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 01:36:57 pm
Mount is ok, but he is no Bellingham ;)

Anyway, as Mr Eastwood above says, his personality and passion would have been quite a boost to a frankly fairly demoralised team at present.

Im not particularly enraged if we do not sign him but all the holding back and not spending on midfield for what .. to dive yet again into bargain buckets. Thought the club was better run than this.
"Dive yet again into the bargain buckets"

I really take issue with this line of reasoning. When has that happened? Our recent signings show we're prepared to pay good money for highly rated talent. And we probably will this summer. The issue is just the fact we should have done it earlier and this supposed chase of Bellingham ending like this is for sure a joke. But it's definitely not a case of Bellingham is the only quality player out there.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,470
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17712 on: Today at 01:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:24:53 pm
The thing about Bellingham is that aside from being a top quality player, he seemed like the kind of personality that would have given the squad a bit of a lift and given us a bit more drive. You'd think he'd likely hit the ground running from day one and start the first game of the season. I think thats part of the disappointment because I can't imagine any of the other names giving us an instant impact. Mount would take time to adjust into a midfield role. Gravenberch is young and hasn't hit the ground running in Germany. Caicedo is also young and I'm not sure what position he'd play for us, 8 or 6. Mac Allister is a superb profile of player for us and seems the most likely out of all of them to improve our midfield immediately, although I think City will be all over him.

It's a bit of a mess really. It seemed pretty obvious 6 months ago that we'd need to sign a number of players this summer, unless we thought Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Milner had any realistic chance of signing a new contract. There was some encouragement that we might deviate from our usual strategy and invest heavily this summer to catch up. A £200m 'budget' would have allowed for Bellingham plus a couple of others. The likes of Arsenal have been spending that much in a single window quite regularly without the CL money and success we've had. We've clearly been working hard behind the scenes to convince the player to join us. So why have we suddenly changed our minds.

It seems our recruitment team are a mess still. Fixing that in the summer is just as important as the players we sign.
On the other hand, giving a young player the by far highest salary in the team could create enormous internal tensions. The players in our squad have earned their wages by performance in the red shirt.

As talented as he is, no signings are guaranteed successes. Bellingham will have much more pressure on himself wherever he will go next.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,470
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17713 on: Today at 01:44:26 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:41:01 pm
He wont. He's on 49k a week now, he won't just go where the money is.
He's literally doing that, thats why we are having this discussion. 20M per year has been rumoured, and the negotiations havent even started.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 438 439 440 441 442 [443]   Go Up
« previous next »
 