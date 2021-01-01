The thing about Bellingham is that aside from being a top quality player, he seemed like the kind of personality that would have given the squad a bit of a lift and given us a bit more drive. You'd think he'd likely hit the ground running from day one and start the first game of the season. I think thats part of the disappointment because I can't imagine any of the other names giving us an instant impact. Mount would take time to adjust into a midfield role. Gravenberch is young and hasn't hit the ground running in Germany. Caicedo is also young and I'm not sure what position he'd play for us, 8 or 6. Mac Allister is a superb profile of player for us and seems the most likely out of all of them to improve our midfield immediately, although I think City will be all over him.



It's a bit of a mess really. It seemed pretty obvious 6 months ago that we'd need to sign a number of players this summer, unless we thought Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Milner had any realistic chance of signing a new contract. There was some encouragement that we might deviate from our usual strategy and invest heavily this summer to catch up. A £200m 'budget' would have allowed for Bellingham plus a couple of others. The likes of Arsenal have been spending that much in a single window quite regularly without the CL money and success we've had. We've clearly been working hard behind the scenes to convince the player to join us. So why have we suddenly changed our minds.



It seems our recruitment team are a mess still. Fixing that in the summer is just as important as the players we sign.