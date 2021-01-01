I think if you asked the club a year ago what business they thought they'd need to do in summer 2023, it would have been two midfielders and maybe a backup keeper. We're now in a position where on top of that we need to do a couple of defenders, probably a third midfielder and arguably an attacker.
So IMO it's completely reasonable to walk away from the Bellingham deal. That isn't a mistake - the mistake was in not strengthening over the past couple of years and putting ourselves in a situation where we need to do a huge rebuild in one summer.
Personally pretty sanguine about it all, as it feels to me like the club (Klopp included) has realised their folly in previous windows. Whether that leads to a different approach obviously remains to be seen.
So we need three midfielders, two defenders and possibly an attacker. Not sure how that list got drafted up when we have Thiago, Fabinho, Bacjetic, Henderson, Elliott and Jones to start with. Surely two more midfielders will suffice and we could even afford to loan / let go one or two of the above.
Defence just needs one more central option perhaps but could put that off until 2024 concentrating fully on the midfield options this summer.
Up front just needs an injury free preseason and time to gell as we rarely have seen our first choice getting a run of games. Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Gapko, Salah on paper is one of the most impressive options i have seen with us. Got to get them fit and see if they sync before buying someone else.