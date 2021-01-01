« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17640 on: Today at 11:50:49 am »
Wijnaldum, Mane would cost £50m and £60m now at the very least. FSG haven't doubled the spend to keep up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17641 on: Today at 11:52:06 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:50:22 am
I mean to me it makes sense. 2 midfielders, probably around £100 million for them both. Mounts been heavily linked, I think that's nearly a done deal, and Gravenberch name has cropped up a lot now, and there's that Enrique thing from a few weeks back saying it was done, around about the time Bellingham stuff cooled and we apparently had our targets lined up.

So I would be far from shocked at it being that. If you can get Gravenberch cheap maybe them two and a cheap-ish CB
Youre probably right mate but Its just a shame that its always the bare minimum. You allude to a cheap-ish CB. Why does it have to be cheap?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17642 on: Today at 11:53:46 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 11:41:01 am
I refuse to believe they're this naive.

Well exactly. What other reaction could they possibly have expected? We're having a shit season after years of not signing midfielders, they passed on signing a midfielder to help us out when it was obvious we were broken (because we were getting Bellingham), and now they won't pay the money for him. They're not in the least interested in taking the slightest risk to help us compete, and they have royally fucked up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17643 on: Today at 11:56:28 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 11:52:06 am
Youre probably right mate but Its just a shame that its always the bare minimum. You allude to a cheap-ish CB. Why does it have to be cheap?

Because we haven't got a lot of money. But maybe I should say relatively cheap

Lewis Dunk costs £50 million in the market a few years ago, that's how much Brighton wanted, if we get Mount and Gravenberch I doubt we have money for that level of CB

Although to be fair with CB's you can get quality abroad for relatively cheap still. I don't think it will be like a Gvardiol or Silva, we aren't interested in Ndicka apparently, but we could have about £35-£40 million to spend on a CB.

But I also would be far from shocked if we just get 2 midfielders, the only person so far who has raised defensive cover is Neil Jones, and I don't know if that's spin on a negative story or not
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17644 on: Today at 11:57:18 am »
The whole thing is an utter joke. Cant believe the PR spiel they are coming out with now. Nobody is falling for it this time around.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17645 on: Today at 11:58:15 am »
If this isn't some sort of negotiation tactic then I do wonder how they thought this would go down with fans? I can't get my head round the timing of it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17646 on: Today at 11:59:10 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 11:57:18 am
The whole thing is an utter joke. Cant believe the PR spiel they are coming out with now. Nobody is falling for it this time around.

Why not do it later as we've already got replacements lined up?

WHy let City/Madrid know we're out of the running to give them more time. Club's a shambles at the minute. It's lacking leadership.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17647 on: Today at 12:00:15 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:50:49 am
Wijnaldum, Mane would cost £50m and £60m now at the very least. FSG haven't doubled the spend to keep up.

Exactly that is why it is worrying the level of player we can not afford.

Klopp did say we need to gamble more we are going to have to now.

Klopp must be fuming inside one of best managers around and he is going to have to "make do".

We might be forced to sell a first teamer like Jota/Salah/Alisson to get what we need it wouldnt shock me at all but it'll cause anger for sure

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17648 on: Today at 12:01:09 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:58:15 am
If this isn't some sort of negotiation tactic then I do wonder how they thought this would go down with fans? I can't get my head round the timing of it.

If its a negotiating tactic then they shouldnt care. The problem is if they are so dumb to think that if it isnt that this is the sort of admission that a) goes down well with a fanbase b) the timing is good. Saying you dont dine out at the top table never goes down well at any top club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17649 on: Today at 12:02:00 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:47:13 am
Furthermore a club with ambition would surely try and include the best young midfielder in the world as part of that overhaul.

Not only that but the fact he would come to us over every other club in the world hes a massive liverpool fan and idolised Gerrard, he would fill a midfield position for arguably the next 12 years so what do we do probably let him go to Man City its a massive kick in the teeth.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17650 on: Today at 12:02:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:01:09 pm
If its a negotiating tactic then they shouldnt care. The problem is if they are so dumb to think that if it isnt that this is the sort of admission that a) goes down well with a fanbase b) the timing is good. Saying you dont dine out at the top table never goes down well at any top club.

What message does this give other potential signings too? Just shows we can't compete. Why would they choose us over others? Why not keep it quiet until we had another player lined up?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17651 on: Today at 12:02:38 pm »
 cant fathom why we as a club let it be known we are out of teh running for jude.
its increases the pressure to buy replacemnet and simply allows selling clubs to push us harder.
really can`t  understand the way we are presently being run.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17652 on: Today at 12:03:11 pm »
Unless Bellingham has told us he is going to Madrid I think this is a smokescreen. I have always said FSG are tightarse mingebags but I don't believe they are stupid. This pulling out due to money stinks of stupidity when everyone knew what his price would be.

I am going smokescreen/negotiation tactic. And there will be more purchases after.

We are going big this summer... Who's with me?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17653 on: Today at 12:03:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:01:09 pm
If its a negotiating tactic then they shouldnt care. The problem is if they are so dumb to think that if it isnt that this is the sort of admission that a) goes down well with a fanbase b) the timing is good. Saying you dont dine out at the top table never goes down well at any top club.

If isn't then I wonder how the conversation went... oh yeah let's brief our journos to tell them we cannot afford Bellingham at half 7 on a Tuesday night, with 9 games to go of a dreadful season. And by doing so let city/ madrid know we can't pay up.

It's got to be a tactic, are they this incompetent at knowing what will not go down well? Read the room ffs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17654 on: Today at 12:04:46 pm »
Isnt it also strategically a bad move to tell the world you are not signing him? If im a selling club i now know you have a lot of money stacked up and ill know you will be desperate to appease the fan base because you are not getting your first choice player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17655 on: Today at 12:05:03 pm »
Is it really that difficult for a world class manager and supposedly world class recruitment team to find 2 X £40-60mil midfielders in their early 20s playing in France, Portugal, Germany, Spain, or Italy, that will play a big part in the evolution to our next title challenging side. Don't really understand this obsession of trying to compete with City and Madrid for high profile players that are valued at £100+mil. We've already proven that you don't need to do that in order to compete for the biggest prizes and Arsenal are now doing the same.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17656 on: Today at 12:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:05:03 pm
Is it really that difficult for a world class manager and supposedly world class recruitment team to find 2 X £40-60mil midfielders in their early 20s playing in France, Portugal, Germany, Spain, or Italy, that will play a big part in the evolution to our next title challenging side. Don't really understand this obsession of trying to compete with City and Madrid for high profile players that are valued at £100+mil. We've already proven that you don't need to do that in order to compete for the biggest prizes and Arsenal are now doing the same.

Clearly it is because none of the links are to those sorts of players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17657 on: Today at 12:08:04 pm »
Quote from: naka on Today at 12:02:38 pm
cant fathom why we as a club let it be known we are out of teh running for jude.
its increases the pressure to buy replacemnet and simply allows selling clubs to push us harder.
really can`t  understand the way we are presently being run.

I think we have the deals for our new signings all tied up now and the announcement was to get people on board with the idea of these two signings being better than 1 Jude Bellingham

So no worry about negotiations or being strong armed, we are all ready to go and it is just a case of getting the fans with this.

I think it is two of the players already mentioned, I think it will be Mount and Gravenberch but it may be Mount and someone else mentioned, but I think it is all ready to go, and we just want to get people thinking two players are better than Jude.

I think we're they are falling down is the past seasons, the bollocks said previously, and the fact that the list of players we are probably getting the two players from are not good, so if we get two of them it would be seen as a joke compared to Bellingham
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17658 on: Today at 12:10:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:04:46 pm
Isnt it also strategically a bad move to tell the world you are not signing him? If im a selling club i now know you have a lot of money stacked up and ill know you will be desperate to appease the fan base because you are not getting your first choice player.

We wont pay silly prices we will just walk away we are not like Man Utd.

There will be players out there with release clauses, contract running down so we may go down this route.

Our new buddy Mendes might have a few for us too.

At this moment we look stupid as a club anyone remember Tom Werner "We can compete for any player in the world" someone should play that back to him and ask him is this still true ?!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17659 on: Today at 12:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:50:22 am
I mean to me it makes sense. 2 midfielders, probably around £100 million for them both. Mounts been heavily linked, I think that's nearly a done deal, and Gravenberch name has cropped up a lot now, and there's that Enrique thing from a few weeks back saying it was done, around about the time Bellingham stuff cooled and we apparently had our targets lined up.

So I would be far from shocked at it being that. If you can get Gravenberch cheap maybe them two and a cheap-ish CB

Why would we sign Mount for £50m+ when he is a free agent next year? And what makes Gravenberch a good signing when he can't get a game for Bayern or Holland. He isn't very mobile but he is Dutch I suppose.
