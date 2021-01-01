cant fathom why we as a club let it be known we are out of teh running for jude.

its increases the pressure to buy replacemnet and simply allows selling clubs to push us harder.

really can`t understand the way we are presently being run.



I think we have the deals for our new signings all tied up now and the announcement was to get people on board with the idea of these two signings being better than 1 Jude BellinghamSo no worry about negotiations or being strong armed, we are all ready to go and it is just a case of getting the fans with this.I think it is two of the players already mentioned, I think it will be Mount and Gravenberch but it may be Mount and someone else mentioned, but I think it is all ready to go, and we just want to get people thinking two players are better than Jude.I think we're they are falling down is the past seasons, the bollocks said previously, and the fact that the list of players we are probably getting the two players from are not good, so if we get two of them it would be seen as a joke compared to Bellingham