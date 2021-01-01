It's weird cos all season all I've wanted is three young midfield players with mobility, speed, presence and a bit of tactical awareness. Beyond that anything we get in addition was upside. And now here we are and we're seemingly en route to getting exactly that, which for me is the crux of what the squad lacks on just about all fronts (confidence, belief, tactical set up and shortcomings). I think whichever way it goes from here the outcome is a very good football team indeed.



But still, in relation to Bellingham, there's a sense that FSG are right in the spotlight to prove they're still at the wheel of the big red bus. If Klopp and all the other staff have effectively put a season on ice to pursue first Tchouameni and then Bellingham, then the suits failed to communicate with Klopp and the staff involved to the extent that nobody in Liverpool knew there was a chance the rug would be pulled from under them, then it'd mean we have bigger problems than anyone ever anticipated we had. It'd mean Gordon had not only left his post, it'd mean that he'd unfriended his mate Jurgen on all their socials, muted their whatsapp chat, and screened all of his calls for months. If that level of disconnect had happened, then I'm personally all in on the 'FSG Out!' campaigning from that point on, unless other explanatory detail were to emerge (such as Jurgen and Bellingham's dad had a square go no go pogo).



As it stands though I can't see any of that being plausible. What seems more plausible is that the same thing we've seen happen before might be happening again in relation to the targets we've had locked in but want to keep on the down low.



