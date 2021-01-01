« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

sminp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:11:35 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:07:41 am
Hope you are right.

Im undecided on the truth mate. The same story from multiple journos stinks of a club coordinated leak though and then you have to ask yourself why they would do that. If I was breaking bad news like that and genuinely meant it Id have kept quiet for a few months and buried it in story of the signing of another midfielder. Liverpool confirm deal for Evertons Tom Davies (or insert any other world class midfielder) putting an end to their pursuit of Bellingham softens the blow somewhat.
fowlermagic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:11:55 am
Bellingham was coming here if he could do what Owen failed to do all those years ago. Sit tight, ignore any other offers on the table, force Dortmund to accept our offer even though it might be 20m, 30m less than other offers. The blame totally lies on Jude as surely he could have made the deal happen if he wanted it to 😉

Always loved that spiel we got 15 years ago.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:14:12 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:10:01 am
You think our list of targets was just Bellingham with no other alternatives?

Yep. We dont do alternatives any more.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:15:58 am
It's weird cos all season all I've wanted is three young midfield players with mobility, speed, presence and a bit of tactical awareness. Beyond that anything we get in addition was upside. And now here we are and we're seemingly en route to getting exactly that, which for me is the crux of what the squad lacks on just about all fronts (confidence, belief, tactical set up and shortcomings). I think whichever way it goes from here the outcome is a very good football team indeed.

But still, in relation to Bellingham, there's a sense that FSG are right in the spotlight to prove they're still at the wheel of the big red bus. If Klopp and all the other staff have effectively put a season on ice to pursue first Tchouameni and then Bellingham, then the suits failed to communicate with Klopp and the staff involved to the extent that nobody in Liverpool knew there was a chance the rug would be pulled from under them, then it'd mean we have bigger problems than anyone ever anticipated we had. It'd mean Gordon had not only left his post, it'd mean that he'd unfriended his mate Jurgen on all their socials, muted their whatsapp chat, and screened all of his calls for months. If that level of disconnect had happened, then I'm personally all in on the 'FSG Out!' campaigning from that point on, unless other explanatory detail were to emerge (such as Jurgen and Bellingham's dad had a square go no go pogo).

As it stands though I can't see any of that being plausible. What seems more plausible is that the same thing we've seen happen before might be happening again in relation to the targets we've had locked in but want to keep on the down low.

 
daindan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:16:28 am
Out of the alternatives mentioned. Who are klopp type players ie strong and quick? Last thing we want is slow midfielders similar to what we have currently.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:17:46 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:14:12 am
Yep. We dont do alternatives any more.
Except the ones being mentioned by every journalist who have been briefed we're not in for Bellingham?
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:18:06 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:08:55 am
The main target was Bellingham. We are now going to be scrambling around for alternatives.

To be fair our main target now is Mount, and by accounts it seems like that is tied up

That does raise the question then though of if that's good enough, and I think there are serious questions as to that
Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:20:35 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:18:06 am
To be fair our main target now is Mount, and by accounts it seems like that is tied up

That does raise the question then though of if that's good enough, and I think there are serious questions as to that

Mount will stay at Chelsea.
fowlermagic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:20:58 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:08:55 am
The main target was Bellingham. We are now going to be scrambling around for alternatives.

Main target was to strengthen the midfield and some here said we needed up to three midfielders to do that. Also we might need to find a Top class central defender to throw into the mix. I doubt we ever had the funds to do all that this summer and Bellingham for 130m was definitely going to throw the cart off track. Better to surely get ahead of the likes of Brighton and Co, find those excellent players who are out there and grow them into what we want. Liverpool can splash the cash as we have seen in Virgil, Becker and Co but i get a bigger thrill when we snap up the Salah and Manes of this world.
Higgins79

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:22:06 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:18:06 am
To be fair our main target now is Mount, and by accounts it seems like that is tied up

Where does this information come from? Personally, I think he'll stay at Chelsea. Which would be great, because if we think he's the answer, we're asking the wrong question.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:23:18 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:20:35 am
Mount will stay at Chelsea.

Well then our top target hasn't been properly identified then and we haven't made any movement, as Mount is the only one from reports we have actually moved forward with
Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:24:10 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:23:18 am
Well then our top target hasn't been properly identified then and we haven't made any movement, as Mount is the only one from reports we have actually moved forward with

He wants a new contract.

This is all from his Agent.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:24:10 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:17:46 am
Except the ones being mentioned by every journalist who have been briefed we're not in for Bellingham?

Yes thats my point. Bellingham was the top target and now that he is not coming we are looking around to see who we can get.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:24:27 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:23:18 am
Well then our top target hasn't been properly identified then and we haven't made any movement, as Mount is the only one from reports we have actually moved forward with

Or he's a lovely little smoke screen.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:25:24 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:24:10 am
Yes thats my point. Bellingham was the top target and now that he is not coming we are looking around to see who we can get.
But it's hardly 'scrambling around' is it? These are names we've been linked to for a number of weeks.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:25:44 am
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 10:22:06 am
Where does this information come from? Personally, I think he'll stay at Chelsea. Which would be great, because if we think he's the answer, we're asking the wrong question.

Basically every journalists saying we've made progress with Mount, and that our midfield targets are Mount and another apparently so far undecided target.

Of the other links the strongest on is Nunes, so Mount and Nunes as the two signings on paper, but we apparently cooled interest in Nunes so maybe not.

The only other target we seemingly did a move on is Gravenberch according to Enrique. So maybe it will be Mount and Gravenberch

I'm pretty confident it is Mount and someone else pretty cheap though
jillc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:26:25 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:24:10 am
He wants a new contract.

This is all from his Agent.

They have been offering him a new contact for a long part of the season, he still hasnt signed.
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:26:50 am
(🟢) NEW:

The word from inside Anfield is that Liverpools decision to move on from Bellingham is a tactical one, born out of a need to facilitate a midfield overhaul. As well as making at least one significant defensive signing.

(@neiljonesgoal)
davidlpool1982

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:26:56 am
Threads moving so quick I'm struggling to find the post, but someone mentioned Salah further back which might be something we do need to address. Is he going to be happy with Europa League, Europa Conference or even no European football at all? Will he look at the rebuild needed and think "how long is it going to take to get back to the level to win the PL?". Don't get me wrong, Mo strikes me as a guy who understands his own standards have dropped a bit this year and collective responsibility but you never know, he's won the lot with us and might fancy a new challenge with both Bobby and Sadio gone and you couldn't really blame him for it.

If anyone major does want to go, I'd hope we'll have it boxed off before the summer goes so we have an actual idea of our budget for the summer.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:27:28 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:25:24 am
But it's hardly 'scrambling around' is it? These are names we've been linked to for a number of weeks.

Yes weeks, the hall mark of any great well thought out strategy.
jillc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:28:49 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:26:50 am
(🟢) NEW:

The word from inside Anfield is that Liverpools decision to move on from Bellingham is a tactical one, born out of a need to facilitate a midfield overhaul. As well as making at least one significant defensive signing.

(@neiljonesgoal)

Presumably a successor to Van Dijk.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:29:18 am
Did have to laugh at Jones saying we might now make two, three or even four signings as if the latter would be some sort of huge haul. Don't get me wrong it is for us as we don't spend so he's right there but 5 in should be the absolute worst case scenario this summer.
[new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:30:19 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:26:50 am
(🟢) NEW:

The word from inside Anfield is that Liverpools decision to move on from Bellingham is a tactical one, born out of a need to facilitate a midfield overhaul. As well as making at least one significant defensive signing.

(@neiljonesgoal)

Whoever gets him might have the best all round midfield player the country for the next decade....but tactically we'll move on. Yup, I'm buying that
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:30:28 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:28:49 am
Presumably a successor to Van Dijk.

Gvardiol or Antonio Silva from Benfica?
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:30:52 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:26:50 am
(🟢) NEW:

The word from inside Anfield is that Liverpools decision to move on from Bellingham is a tactical one, born out of a need to facilitate a midfield overhaul. As well as making at least one significant defensive signing.

(@neiljonesgoal)

And doing it all on a shoestring budget, how fun
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:31:27 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:30:19 am
Whoever gets him might have the best all round midfield player the country for the next decade....but tactically we'll move on. Yup, I'm buying that

I think I said earlier we'd end up paying 130 million for about 3/4 midfielders over the course of Bellingham's contract/contracts with us.

Shit tactical move.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:31:32 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:26:50 am
(🟢) NEW:

The word from inside Anfield is that Liverpools decision to move on from Bellingham is a tactical one, born out of a need to facilitate a midfield overhaul. As well as making at least one significant defensive signing.

(@neiljonesgoal)

Typical bull shit briefing by a club that is in a complete mess and trying to save itself from a shit storm of its own creation.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:32:04 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:30:28 am
Gvardiol or Antonio Silva from Benfica?

There is no way we are buying Gvardiol.
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:32:22 am
Maybe the club are prepared to wait until 2024 for Bellingham. He'll only have 12 months remaining and come at a significantly cheaper price and still be only 20 years of age.
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:32:35 am
Unlike some, I'm not married to any particular player being signed. While I understand a bunch of the staff involved have departed, I think the club has a lot of credit in the bank for finding players for less, who end up being just what we need and becoming superstars in our team.

That being said, I would not be at all surprised if this withdrawal is an attempt to get Bellingham at a price that is much more to our liking. If we are where he wants to be (an assumption I concede) then the game might be us naming our highest price and Bellingham saying to Dortmund that it's Liverpool this summer or he'll stay for another year. The possible outcomes of that are that we get him for our preferred price this summer, or the bluff is called and he goes somewhere else much nearer deadline day. Or he does stay for another year and we get him next year.

Yeah I get that we need players this year and that's obviously the preference but Bellingham is young enough that if it is a case of another year or not at all, it really isn't an issue to wait.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:32:47 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:30:28 am
Gvardiol or Antonio Silva from Benfica?

Will be linked to Defenders and end up deciding we don't want to block the progression of Van Den Berg
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:32:53 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:32:04 am
There is no way we are buying Gvardiol.

Oh I know, was saying that in jest as he's expensive too.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:33:23 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:27:28 am
Yes weeks, the hall mark of any great well thought out strategy.
How long does a player need to be linked for before it becomes a well thought out strategy?

killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:35:15 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:33:23 am
How long does a player need to be linked for before it becomes a well thought out strategy?



What happened to our arse kissing stories and briefings of us planning signings a season in advance? We clearly didnt understand and know what was happening with our own players and now we produced a shit show of a season, we have decided our main targets cant be got so we are scrambling around to see how we can get numbers into this football club.
B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:37:02 am
Obviously it's gutting. But if we're not in for him then so be it, we can still have a great summer

I'm not so gutted as I didn't think it was happening anyway due to the money and I also believe our decision not to make a big transfer last summer didn't have anything to do with him and the idea we were waiting for him was not true and just used as an excuse.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:41:44 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:35:15 am
What happened to our arse kissing stories and briefings of us planning signings a season in advance? We clearly didnt understand and know what was happening with our own players and now we produced a shit show of a season, we have decided our main targets cant be got so we are scrambling around to see how we can get numbers into this football club.

That's the thing as well, the targets themselves feel like we are just getting numbers in, scrambling about for whoever we can get? who do we know?

Either that or our plans for how this team is going to look are very different than what we expect and we are going in a different direction.

Like Mount and Gallagher I think is not good enough as a midfield, but I understand it from a perspective of runners and going for intensity. It's the links to players like Tielemans, Koopmeiners, and apparently according to people here Gravenberch that I don't understand.

I don't know how Mount and a slow, low intensity passing midfielder both fit in our set up, but maybe it is a super secret 3rd set up we haven't tried yet.

Or maybe there isn't a master plan and we are going after cheap players who our clothing staff know personally
BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:42:08 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:26:50 am
(🟢) NEW:

The word from inside Anfield is that Liverpools decision to move on from Bellingham is a tactical one, born out of a need to facilitate a midfield overhaul. As well as making at least one significant defensive signing.

(@neiljonesgoal)

Could have genuinely written this part a year/2 years ago.

born out of a need to facilitate a midfield overhaul. As well as making at least one significant defensive signing.

Its as if theyve suddenly realised we need midfielders.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:42:51 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:42:08 am
Could have genuinely written this part a year/2 years ago.

born out of a need to facilitate a midfield overhaul. As well as making at least one significant defensive signing.

Its as if theyve suddenly realised we need midfielders.

Thats the concerning thing that it implies our manager and coaches dont actually know the level of their own footballers.
