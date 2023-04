Have we just realised today that we need more midfielders and we can’t spend our budget on one? Seems a bit odd?

We have been lacking in midfield all season….so no idea why we’ve just realised this?

Unless we thought Jude would cost 50m.

Seems really bizarre the timing of it.



Or, alternatively, he was never a realistic viable option. I mean have we had anything reliable out of the club to suggest he ever was, save for Klopp being complimentary when asked directly about him? Maybe we've all got ourselves a bit carried away by a lot of putting 2+2 together and getting 5, some unreliable journalists and an awful lot of crap on Social mediaAs much as I'd love to think this line form the Club is a negotiating tactic I just see it as them setting our expectations..."Guys, Guys Guys, we're not going to be in for Bellingham. We're letting you know that now so you don't spend the summer getting yourselves into a lather about it and then having a meltdown when he signs for City"