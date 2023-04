I'm all aboard the Bellingham train. But there is a price for the ticket. I'd love to see him join us, but I don't know if that's the most lucrative investment. A couple of years ago we were all over Upamecano, but we got a cut-price Konate instead. Well, today Konate has more worth than Upamecano by a lot (I watched Bayern today; sorry.) Who is to say that another midfielder won't become better than Bellingham? Although he looks a generational talent, to be fair...