There are several plausible possibilities. It might be true! Or it might be a negotiating tactic. If Bellingham only has eyes for us (we dont know that, but it might be true) then we are still well in this. We tell Dortmund the price, they say no, we pull out, safe in the knowledge the player wants us.



He might choose to stay at Dortmund for another year, competing at the top end of the Bundesliga, and competing in the CL, before coming here on a more reasonable fee in summer 2024. By that time hopefully he joins a stronger Liverpool team, back in the CL.



If he goes elsewhere it will be disappointing, especially if it is another Premier League team. Even then, if the price is too much and we prefer to put the money into 2-3 others, it might be better business and we might be stronger for it.



No point getting upset about it one way or the other until we see what happens, both with where Bellingham ends up, and also with who we end up signing.