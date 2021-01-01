I think if the pricing is accurate most supporters would not usually bat an eyelid if we weren't in the running. The issue comes from the very obvious public pursuit followed by another spectacular PR own goal on the night when our nemesis over recent years dismantle Bayern in the UCL.



'laughing stock' is a bit strong but 'amateurish' would be accurate IMO. During these last few months did no one at least attempt to find out a potential price range?? Or, worryingly, was this the plan all along? We knew the price range; knew that we were never really going to be able to join the race, but left the rumours out there to distract from a complete clusterfuck of a season where our owners planning has been severely lacking and their leadership questionable?



Whether there are other reasons for this recent leak i don't know, but FSG just seem to continually shoot themselves and us in the foot. Penny for Jurgen's thoughts on this.



If the summer midfield rebuild ends up being Mount, Tielemans, Berge, and Nunes or any mix of that foursome it will be extremely underwhelming to say the least.