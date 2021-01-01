The numbers flying around are fucking crazy. £134m plus add-ons? Is he Pele, Maradona and Zidane rolled into one? They sold Sancho for 85mil, who was also hyped like Bellingham at that time, plus he's an attacker, and we know attackers are usually more expensive. So realistically, Jude's price should be around 70mil.
Speaking about Sancho, if i remember correctly, he was talking quite a lot about wanting to leave. I guess Bellingham should do the same and kick up a fuss if he really wants to come here. From my understanding, german clubs tend to let go unhappy players a bit more easily than others.