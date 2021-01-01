I really do hope the players linked are to throw people off the scent of our actual targets. To call them uninspiring is putting it mildly.



Hard to believe a club that was ahead of the game when it came to analytics would give up on an absolute all round talent like Bellingham, only to pursue the likes of Gallagher and Nunes. Although the likes of Caicedo and Mac Allister would clearly be an improvement on what we have, theyd hardly be cheap and well thought out alternatives.



I know theres been mentions on here about players like Ugarte, Kone and Thuram but none of the seemingly reliable journalists have suggested any interest in them. Clearly the club could be holding our actual targets close to the chest, and I hope they are, because if we dont get this right and spend the money that could have gone on Bellingham towards players that arent up to it, then next season is going to be even uglier then this one.