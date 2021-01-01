« previous next »
Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,270
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17240 on: Today at 12:22:48 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:20:17 am
someone like Bellingham, who reportedly is keen on a real club: like Liverpool.

Wheres this from?
Not having a go at you but this sort of thing has been everywhere over the last few months but theres nothing from him that says hes prefer Liverpool over City of Chelsea or PSG . Apart from the one quote about money not being everything which every player says
Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17241 on: Today at 12:23:00 am »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 12:16:58 am
Cant see him announcing his next club now, while Dortmund are still in a title race, it would be really out of character from him. I think weve gone into panic mode after news of our bid was leaked. Nothing else makes as much sense.

Agreed. Mad that some seem to think this is incredibly optimistic thinking. Sure, we might have pulled out very publicly today for some reason but it's certainly not insane to think there's a different explanation for it, given the timings.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,363
  • Weve been to...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17242 on: Today at 12:23:11 am »
My guess would be someone has made up bullshit rumour of us putting a bid in, club has seen it get traction and panicked as they dont want expectations up so have given the news to likes of Pearce that we arent interested.

Extremely disappointing as he was level of player that I thought puts us right back in contention with some other supporting buys. However, I have no faith anymore that FSG will put the money required and well end up with Nunes, Mount and another cheap buy under the guise of us needing several players. We do need several players but only because weve not invested for previous years.
Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,378
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17243 on: Today at 12:24:26 am »
I dont think any of the other clubs are going to be as willing to pay the quoted £134m plus add-ons as some on here are making out. Its an extraordinary amount of money.
Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17244 on: Today at 12:25:20 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:22:48 am
Wheres this from?
Not having a go at you but this sort of thing has been everywhere over the last few months but theres nothing from him that says hes prefer Liverpool over City of Chelsea or PSG . Apart from the one quote about money not being everything which every player says

The interview where he stated that winning means more at certain clubs. If that's not a subtle distancing from teams like City, I don't know what is. Which other clubs does winning mean less?

Jack, you keep picking specific parts of my posts but ignoring the main point I'm making. Is that because you agree there's some logic you can't argue against?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17245 on: Today at 12:25:48 am »
Best to get into it now that it will be 2 players signed, all the reports tonight have laid the groundwork for 2 players.

One of them will be Mount most likely. Who knows who the other one is but if we consider the budget being £100 million that sets our bar to about the £50 million mark
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,801
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17246 on: Today at 12:27:01 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:25:48 am
Best to get into it now that it will be 2 players signed, all the reports tonight have laid the groundwork for 2 players.

One of them will be Mount most likely. Who knows who the other one is but if we consider the budget being £100 million that sets our bar to about the £50 million mark

You do know that reported budget is before players sale right? we'll get 20 million for the likes of Kelleher  and 10 million for phillips etc.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,015
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17247 on: Today at 12:29:06 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 11:03:15 pm
Should have kept the Nunez money back. We don't play to his strengths anyway.
£100mill + £69 mill could've got us 3 decent midfielders.
Klopp is leaving us in 3 seasons with 1 title and a Champions league  because fsg haven't backed him enough.
You said we shouldn't have spent 100m on Nunez, how does that translate to Klopp not being backed? FSG was never going to be like other owners and yeah they could have invested more money in the club but it wasn't a big problem when we were spending our money wisely
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,779
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17248 on: Today at 12:30:11 am »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 12:16:58 am
Cant see him announcing his next club now, while Dortmund are still in a title race, it would be really out of character from him. I think weve gone into panic mode after news of our bid was leaked. Nothing else makes as much sense.

That's how I see it. German clubs tend to get most of their business done quickly, but Dortmund in particular will be loathe to have a public departure announced while they're still in a title race. There will be strong memories of Bayern announcing they were signing Mario Götze in late April the day before Dortmund were set to play in a CL semi final against Real Madrid
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17249 on: Today at 12:30:28 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:27:01 am
You do know that reported budget is before players sale right? we'll get 20 million for the likes of Kelleher  and 10 million for phillips etc.

I'd be surprised if we get that much for Philips but alright then.

Maybe we'll get Mount, Gallagher and Gravenberch then but I wouldn't hold out much hope of more than 2 unless a midfielder goes or gets injured for a long time.
Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17250 on: Today at 12:32:18 am »

Really don't care if we get Bellingham or not. What I want to see is Klopp getting a bigger budget, he deserved it after all what he achieved for us against all the odds.
Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,270
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17251 on: Today at 12:34:39 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:25:20 am
The interview where he stated that winning means more at certain clubs. If that's not a subtle distancing from teams like City, I don't know what is. Which other clubs does winning mean less?

Jack, you keep picking specific parts of my posts but ignoring the main point I'm making. Is that because you agree there's some logic you can't argue against?

No its because we disagree but theres no point picking your posts apart unless its a new point like the one above  (I dont think that interview meant a thing to be honest ) - you think it could be us negotiating, i think thats v unlikely neither of us is going to change our mind
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17252 on: Today at 12:36:13 am »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 12:16:58 am
Cant see him announcing his next club now, while Dortmund are still in a title race, it would be really out of character from him. I think weve gone into panic mode after news of our bid was leaked. Nothing else makes as much sense.
It's common in Germany.
Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,270
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17253 on: Today at 12:36:40 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:27:01 am
You do know that reported budget is before players sale right? we'll get 20 million for the likes of Kelleher  and 10 million for phillips etc.

Get hyped people  the war chest runneth over :)
Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,092
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17254 on: Today at 12:36:53 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:21:50 am
To be fair, you can if the player has decided he only wants to join one club

But apparently we don't want him cause he's too expensive? So that rules us out and he has a pick of clubs to choose from
Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,323
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17255 on: Today at 12:56:55 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:04:52 am
I do wonder to myself. Why the hell did they come out with this now when the season is grim enough as it is?

Not really sure what has forced this today. But the entire situation is grim. Our biggest rival of the last few years destroying Bayern in a CL QF and the club is releasing news on the same night to further dampen the mood and reaffirm where we currently are as a football club.
YWNA

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,323
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17256 on: Today at 01:03:22 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:32:18 am
Really don't care if we get Bellingham or not. What I want to see is Klopp getting a bigger budget, he deserved it after all what he achieved for us against all the odds.

If what weve been told is true then I seriously doubt weve got as big a budget as we all envisioned. After the shambles of last summer when we failed to sign a midfielder were under even more pressure to get it right this summer. Do we trust those behind making the decisions to get it right?. All these false promises, weve got this to spend weve got that to spend, its so boring and predictable. The business model just doesnt allow it.  If this is the club tempering our expectations for what is to come then were in for yet another huge disappointment.
YWNA

Offline thx in advance

  • da red giant asshole
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17257 on: Today at 01:04:32 am »
We're getting him. Just negotiation tactics and maybe a little bit of covering up so we don't get hit with the same bullshit as prior to Van Dijk transfer...
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,015
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17258 on: Today at 01:14:11 am »
I'm pleased that we've come to our senses and decided not to spend £120m+ on one midfielder, it just didn't make any sense for where we are at, and as good a player as he seems we will need a lot more than that to rebuild the team. Let's spend that money on two £50m+ midfielders to give us a solid base to build on.
Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,092
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17259 on: Today at 01:16:57 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:14:11 am
I'm pleased that we've come to our senses and decided not to spend £120m+ on one midfielder, it just didn't make any sense for where we are at, and as good a player as he seems we will need a lot more than that to rebuild the team. Let's spend that money on two £50m+ midfielders to give us a solid base to build on.

I'd be happy with Thuram, Kone, Barella for one Jude (who we can pick up for a knockdown price when he's got a year left)
Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17260 on: Today at 01:22:15 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:29:06 am
You said we shouldn't have spent 100m on Nunez, how does that translate to Klopp not being backed? FSG was never going to be like other owners and yeah they could have invested more money in the club but it wasn't a big problem when we were spending our money wisely

Backed meaning given bigger budget. Having a 35m budget plus sales is not backing. No one has invested money more wisely than Klopp even FSG themselves didn't before Klopp . The budget he is given every season is nothing yet he over achieved and now when we are struggling because there is no more Barca to help us out we blame him ?
