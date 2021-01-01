My guess would be someone has made up bullshit rumour of us putting a bid in, club has seen it get traction and panicked as they dont want expectations up so have given the news to likes of Pearce that we arent interested.



Extremely disappointing as he was level of player that I thought puts us right back in contention with some other supporting buys. However, I have no faith anymore that FSG will put the money required and well end up with Nunes, Mount and another cheap buy under the guise of us needing several players. We do need several players but only because weve not invested for previous years.