Its decently impossible given the amount of demand for him



How would that have an impact? Different circumstances of course, but we very officially pulled out of a deal for the very in demand Virgil Van Dijk, we clearly briefed the press that we weren't pursuing Alisson, and journalists insisted for months that we weren't after Thiago.I still think the far more likely scenario is that something was leaked. Then, either we or Dortmund don't want it to be public knowledge, so we have gone into overdrive trying to distance ourselves from any pursuit of Bellingham.It's a bit strange for us to tell all these journalists on some arbitrary date in April that we're not signing a player without there being another layer to it.