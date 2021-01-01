After last season, if we had strengthened and kept at least top 4 this year, Jude + one or two more signings, and we'd be back to challenging.
This should've been the summer of 2018 where we re-establish elite credentials after a top 4ish season. Instead now, we're way back with so much work to do. Instead of getting the highest quality, we'll have to spread our money around.
Hopefully this summer goes well, and we get back up the table again, but to think where we were 12 months ago, or in 2020, or in 2019...