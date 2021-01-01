« previous next »
Offline ljycb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17200 on: Yesterday at 11:42:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:39:49 pm
Yeah but why brief anything? Its shit news that will go down terribly. Just play out the season, sign new players and if he is signing for someone else the let it happen.

Possibly because someone else is about to announce the signing of Bellingham and they want supporters to believe its all part of a plan and not some dropping of the ball.
Online jillc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17201 on: Yesterday at 11:43:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:39:49 pm
Yeah but why brief anything? Its shit news that will go down terribly. Just play out the season, sign new players and if he is signing for someone else the let it happen.

Maybe they werent expecting the news about the bid going in. It makes you wonder why he was so sure in the first place.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17202 on: Yesterday at 11:44:27 pm »
Even if it is a 'negotiation tactic' it's fucking shite. What do they think is going to happen by all these journalists coming out with that bollocks, Dortmund to shit themselves and lower his fee? Find the whole thing about journos being briefed as some lame game of bluff that wouldn't work in any real sense. Dortmund know they have some player on their books and they aint going to lower his fee because 3 British based journos come out with some guff
Online PIPA23

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17203 on: Yesterday at 11:44:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:13:57 pm
Apparently we're after Alex Scott. A 19 year old midfielder from Bristol City.

we will wait until Dortmund signs him and not buy him two years later as he becomes a superstar.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17204 on: Yesterday at 11:45:01 pm »
For those that were on the "No Midfielder Is Worth £100m+" train this is just fine. Tipping my pint to you lads
Online aka_da_saus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17205 on: Yesterday at 11:46:47 pm »
So Ornstein was right (Again) after all.
Online tamadic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17206 on: Yesterday at 11:46:52 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:32:22 pm
No offense - but come on.

yes, second to that. "Come on"
Another summer, another season?
How many have we heard of that reason/excuse? As if we are holding 100 PL titles and Klopp are forever young to stay with us.
Well, anyway, half full or half empty of a glass is people choice.
But, if people are satisfied without challenging the title with Klopp as a manager of LFC, it's just extremely odd
Online Caps4444

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17207 on: Yesterday at 11:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:38:56 pm
August 2023, set your watches:

We would get relegated with that midfield
Online Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17208 on: Yesterday at 11:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:38:56 pm
August 2023, set your watches:

Hahaha that's funny. I would bet James Pearce wrote that.
Online Caps4444

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17209 on: Yesterday at 11:48:47 pm »
Tielemans has a good long range shot on him.

Just like Charlie Adams set pieces were worth 15 points.
Online aka_da_saus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17210 on: Yesterday at 11:51:23 pm »
3 Summers of shite talk about saving for him and this is what they do . We are going end up like the Red sox .
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17211 on: Yesterday at 11:51:29 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 11:48:47 pm
Tielemans has a good long range shot on him.

Just like Charlie Adams set pieces were worth 15 points.

Your team spends enough money on shit as it is. Fuck off will ya.
Online skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17212 on: Yesterday at 11:51:33 pm »
After last season, if we had strengthened and kept at least top 4 this year, Jude + one or two more signings, and we'd be back to challenging.

This should've been the summer of 2018 where we re-establish elite credentials after a top 4ish season.  Instead now, we're way back with so much work to do.  Instead of getting the highest quality, we'll have to spread our money around.

Hopefully this summer goes well, and we get back up the table again, but to think where we were 12 months ago, or in 2020, or in 2019...
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17213 on: Yesterday at 11:53:08 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:04:26 pm
People are pinning their hopes on this being a negotiation tactic??

Good for them, I guess.

It's hardly an impossibility, given this has successfully been done by the club a number of times in the past.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17214 on: Yesterday at 11:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 11:48:47 pm
Tielemans has a good long range shot on him.

Just like Charlie Adams set pieces were worth 15 points.

He's about as quick as Adam too.

He's a big enough name to placate some fans too so the perfect signing - cheap, takes very little to think about. Does he fit? Who knows, but he is a good PR signing when you have no money
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17215 on: Yesterday at 11:53:57 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:53:08 pm
It's hardly an impossibility, given this has successfully been done by the club a number of times in the past.

Its decently impossible given the amount of demand for him
Online Caps4444

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17216 on: Yesterday at 11:53:59 pm »
I wonder if we have 100m and then additional funds if an investor buys a stake?
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17217 on: Yesterday at 11:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:38:56 pm
August 2023, set your watches:

This is actually bang on the money the shit journalists will be briefed on. How many years is that now that weve heard next summer will be the big one? Must surely be since 2019
Online Caps4444

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17218 on: Yesterday at 11:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:53:20 pm
He's about as quick as Adam too.

He's a big enough name to placate some fans too so the perfect signing - cheap, takes very little to think about. Does he fit? Who knows, but he is a good PR signing when you have no money

Leicester couldnt give him away last Summer..no way should we go for him, hes the opposite to what we need.
Id rather Gallagherat least he has some energy.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17219 on: Yesterday at 11:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Yesterday at 11:26:34 pm
Absolutely bizarre, could it be that weve made our move to conclude the deal for Bellingham and panicked when its leaked due to what happened with Virgil and briefed our journalists to try placate Dortmund? Its the only explanation that make sense to me.

It's April. Dortmund are still in a title race. Our manager will be well aware of that. One set of journalists is saying a bid went in. And yet the ones associated with the club claim we're cooling our interest rather than denying a bid was submitted. In my opinion it's likely a combination of negotiating tactic and not wanting to make negotiations with Dortmund fractious. After all we've been down the road before (VVD)
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17220 on: Today at 12:00:13 am »
How about we concentrate on getting a #6 because Fab's legs and talent's have gone?
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17221 on: Today at 12:01:06 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 11:55:07 pm
Leicester couldnt give him away last Summer..no way should we go for him, hes the opposite to what we need.
Id rather Gallagherat least he has some energy.

Yeah but Tielemans is free, and he scores a long goal every now and then so some people will be happy enough and think it's a good signing.

FSG would love it
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17222 on: Today at 12:02:00 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:53:57 pm
Its decently impossible given the amount of demand for him

How would that have an impact? Different circumstances of course, but we very officially pulled out of a deal for the very in demand Virgil Van Dijk, we clearly briefed the press that we weren't pursuing Alisson, and journalists insisted for months that we weren't after Thiago.

I still think the far more likely scenario is that something was leaked. Then, either we or Dortmund don't want it to be public knowledge, so we have gone into overdrive trying to distance ourselves from any pursuit of Bellingham.

It's a bit strange for us to tell all these journalists on some arbitrary date in April that we're not signing a player without there being another layer to it.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17223 on: Today at 12:02:53 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:01:06 am
Yeah but Tielemans is free, and he scores a long goal every now and then so some people will be happy enough and think it's a good signing.

FSG would love it

Do you think Kloppo is stupid enough to give the go ahead to sign a midfielder slower than Emre Can and who turns slower than a fuckin' cruise ship for fucks sakes?
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17224 on: Today at 12:04:05 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:02:53 am
Do you think Kloppo is stupid enough to give the go ahead to sign a midfielder slower than Emre Can and who turns slower than a fuckin' cruise ship for fucks sakes?

I'm slightly concerned at the link to him then, because he makes so little sense.

But he is another "big" signing and the cheapest
