We wont be fucked though.



Sorry we wont be fucked I meant we already are, i honesty worry that some of our fans are so blinkered, this isnt a bloody blip its probably the biggest quickest hardest fall from grace in club football and thats not an overstatement, last year we reached every final won 2 competitions and lost 4 games in total and were arguably one of the top 2 clubs sides in World football. This season weve lost 14 games including all the bottom sides in the league are out of every competition have 0 chance of making the champions league, and before anyone says mathematically we can still do it I already have a £50 bet to be donated to rawk with someone on here so I will put my money where my mouth. We have the oldest squad in the league 4 players can leave for free we will have £100mil drop in turnover next year and the midfielders that are staying are miles past there best and we have a supposed budget of £100mil to put it right nope I stick with my quote we are fucked.