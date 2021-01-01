« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 422 423 424 425 426 [427]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 604602 times)

Online LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17040 on: Today at 10:22:04 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:07:04 pm
If the club have only just realised we need more than midfielder this summer then thats worrying for other reasons.

It was obvious 20 mins into game against Fulham.

I think theyve known we need several midfielders for a few months.  [I 100% agree with you, the Craven Cottage game was a seminal moment, it was obvious to many of us.  The game was up].

Dumping Oxlade, Keita and others suddenly seem 5 years older, its pretty obvious.

One or the problem seems to be the Bellingham price inflation.  Every great England performance his stock rises.  Few talked about £130m and wages to match 9 months ago.  ManU, ManC and PSG werent typically mentioned as being in the race too.  The whole thing has escalated.

Without an oligarch/Boehly and CL riches, hes now out of our league.
Logged

Online Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,769
  • Well Red.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17041 on: Today at 10:22:34 pm »
Do you know in the US Office when Gabe has a breakdown about Andy and Erin's relationship and starts shouting 'SHUT UP ABOUT THE SUN!'...?

Yeah, well I'm kinda getting like that with Bellingham, possibly even the word 'midfield'.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,676
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17042 on: Today at 10:23:41 pm »
Barella, Mac Allister and Rice would be a good midfield.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17043 on: Today at 10:23:47 pm »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,553
  • @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17044 on: Today at 10:24:48 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 10:22:34 pm
Do you know in the US Office when Gabe has a breakdown about Andy and Erin's relationship and starts shouting 'SHUT UP ABOUT THE SUN!'...?

Yeah, well I'm kinda getting like that with Bellingham, possibly even the word 'midfield'.
Best avoid a thread about transfers then.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17045 on: Today at 10:24:52 pm »
I'd sort of been expecting this news ever since we were first linked with him, such is my pessimism, but this still feels like a bit of a kick in the teeth.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17046 on: Today at 10:24:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:23:41 pm
Barella, Mac Allister and Rice would be a good midfield.

About that £100m thing...
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17047 on: Today at 10:24:58 pm »
Logged

Online LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17048 on: Today at 10:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:14:39 pm
Mount wont leave.

Hes after a big payday and loves Chelsea.

Exactly, Ive said that all along to my lad.  He wont leave London, hes playing Boehly like a violin.
Logged

Online PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 865
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17049 on: Today at 10:24:59 pm »
We could end up signing Gallagher and Tielemans in the summer and the FSG apologists will call it a great window.

Same thing their doing to my Red Sox as well. But in Boston we don't have apologists because we're not naïve enough to think they 'saved' us.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,415
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17050 on: Today at 10:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:16:01 pm
But if you were right about Bellingham you still have to deal with the fact that the club thought he was good enough to wait for WHILST our midfield was totally unfit for purpose. That should worry you about our ability to discern accurately what we need in midfield.

As for those 4, yeah I totally agree. My questions about them aren't to do with them. I think Nunez has been very good for us. The issue is the plan isn't clear and there's quite  bit of evidence of muddled thinking.
With Carvalho we sign him and claim he's a midfielder so we don't need any midfielders. But he isn't an 8 or a 6. He's not a wide forward either. He's a 10. Who we don't play with.
With Nunez we sign a traditional 9 who's elite at getting chances and making chances. But he isn't very good at linkup play or pressing. We don't seem to care about that... until we see him play. And then we shunt him wide left because we've bought another forward to play as a 9/ false 9. Who just so happens to be a left winger. We buy him in January '23 instead of a midfielder when it's become abundantly clear that we desperately need some midfielders who can run and tackle.

The players are good enough individually, and Klopp brilliant enough, that we can hopefully make it work with the above. But we absolutely need new midfielders to fit, otherwise we're in big trouble.


To be honest I have enough things to worry about in my life, I don't worry about the club as such. What happens, happens Knight. We could have the best squad we've ever had and it still won't be enough to win us titles with the situation in football now. It's why I am usually calm about things like this. I get that people are concerned about certain decisions but people do make mistakes, as we all do. I agree the signings have to fit, but I still reckon the players we signed this season can still come good. It's not like any of them came into an ideal situation is it?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online DaveyHughes

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 155
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17051 on: Today at 10:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:17:38 pm
How are we skint if we are one of the richest clubs in world ?

Richest, most valuable or most liquid?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,213
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17052 on: Today at 10:26:19 pm »
Is Bellingham even that good ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17053 on: Today at 10:26:55 pm »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 10:24:59 pm
Exactly, Ive said that all along to my lad.  He wont leave London, hes playing Boehly like a violin.

Look, do you honestly think that FSG and Liverpool would dedicate the amount of time that they have to signing Mount only to for it to be unachievable to some entirely predictable reason?

Oh

Yeah you might have a point.

Conor Gallagher it is.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,415
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17054 on: Today at 10:27:11 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 10:24:59 pm
We could end up signing Gallagher and Tielemans in the summer and the FSG apologists will call it a great window.

Same thing their doing to my Red Sox as well. But in Boston we don't have apologists because we're not naïve enough to think they 'saved' us.

Will you stop insulting fellow supporter with your apologist talk? We are all LFC fans on here with different views and reasoning there is no need to be making it personal.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17055 on: Today at 10:27:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:23:41 pm
Barella, Mac Allister and Rice would be a good midfield.

They are going to be over £200m. Absolutely no chance. We'd get one at best.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online T.Mills

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17056 on: Today at 10:27:24 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 10:21:22 pm
What does that even mean? Club worth, money in the bank, revenues?

It means fuck all, any halfwit who can read a P/L report will confirm that were not as rich as some on here seem to think.
Logged

Online jack witham

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17057 on: Today at 10:27:45 pm »
Whats Harrison Reed up to these days.
Logged
Form is temporary,Class is permanent.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,676
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17058 on: Today at 10:27:46 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:26:19 pm
Is Bellingham even that good ?

He is an amazing player. But its not quite that, its the fact that we literally sacrificed the season by not signing another midfielder, waited for this player specifically and then decided he is too expensive for us.

Forget Bellingham, think about the absolutely mad strategy. Does the club know anything about the state of the squad?
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17059 on: Today at 10:27:55 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:26:19 pm
Is Bellingham even that good ?

Very, very good, could be world class...for about eight years. 
Logged

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17060 on: Today at 10:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:12:20 pm
We wont be fucked though.

Sorry we wont be fucked I meant we already are, i honesty worry that some of our fans are so blinkered, this isnt a bloody blip its probably the biggest quickest hardest fall from grace in club football and thats not an overstatement, last year we reached every final won 2 competitions and lost 4 games in total and were arguably one of the top 2 clubs sides in World football. This season weve lost 14 games including all the bottom sides in the league are out of every competition have 0 chance of making the champions league, and before anyone says mathematically we can still do it I already have a £50 bet to be donated to rawk with someone on here so I will put my money where my mouth. We have the oldest squad in the league 4 players can leave for free we will have £100mil drop in turnover next year and the midfielders that are staying are miles past there best and we have a supposed budget of £100mil to put it right nope I stick with my quote we are fucked.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,415
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17061 on: Today at 10:28:16 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:26:19 pm
Is Bellingham even that good ?

He has the potential to be exceptionally good, I just think we need other players more.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,676
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17062 on: Today at 10:28:54 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:28:16 pm
He has the potential to be exceptionally good, I just think we need other players more.

Which other players are better than him?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17063 on: Today at 10:29:01 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 10:24:52 pm
I'd sort of been expecting this news ever since we were first linked with him, such is my pessimism, but this still feels like a bit of a kick in the teeth.

Same. Always said it was built on hope. But we've waited 2 years for him and suddenly 2 months before the window opens he's too expensive.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,680
  • Cool as
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17064 on: Today at 10:29:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:27:46 pm
He is an amazing player. But its not quite that, its the fact that we literally sacrificed the season by not signing another midfielder, waited for this player specifically and then decided he is too expensive for us.

And we all saw it coming. We all knew it would happen that we'd be briefed about being skint, and all the same old shite, season after season.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,213
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17065 on: Today at 10:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 10:28:03 pm
Sorry we wont be fucked I meant we already are, i honesty worry that some of our fans are so blinkered, this isnt a bloody blip its probably the biggest quickest hardest fall from grace in club football and thats not an overstatement, last year we reached every final won 2 competitions and lost 4 games in total and were arguably one of the top 2 clubs sides in World football. This season weve lost 14 games including all the bottom sides in the league are out of every competition have 0 chance of making the champions league, and before anyone says mathematically we can still do it I already have a £50 bet to be donated to rawk with someone on here so I will put my money where my mouth. We have the oldest squad in the league 4 players can leave for free we will have £100mil drop in turnover next year and the midfielders that are staying are miles past there best and we have a supposed budget of £100mil to put it right nope I stick with my quote we are fucked.

Smart investment and we will be fine.

Doubters to believers.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17066 on: Today at 10:30:16 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:12:20 pm
We wont be fucked though.

We're 8th with one of the oldest squads in the league and a small budget to fix it with. We have several players leaving on frees. We are a bit mate.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,415
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17067 on: Today at 10:30:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:28:54 pm
Which other players are better than him?

That's not actually important it's about finding the right players at the cost we can afford to pay. We are obviously not getting Bellingham so we look elsewhere.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,416
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17068 on: Today at 10:30:52 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:16:50 pm
So its gone from a day of rumours of a £84 million bid and Jan Aage Fjortoft seemingly confirming it. Now LFC journos clearly been briefed to nip the rumours in the bud. Maybe it got leaked and they didnt want it to?
That's what I'm thinking. Summer is still a few months away and, like I said earlier, why would the club decide to brief this story? What do they have to gain? Why now?

Anyway, we'll see I think we need three midfielders, but I think we as fans can sometimes underestimate the faith Klopp has in the squad. The general consensus amongst the fanbase is that Fabinho has lost his way and would be expendable in the summer, but I wouldn't be surprised at all if he's starts the first game of next season. We'll probably add Mount (who I think is nailed on) + one of Caicedo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Nunes, along with a CB, and hope with a good pre-season, players returning from injury, and Gakpo/Nunez finding their feet that we'll be back on track.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17069 on: Today at 10:30:57 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:25:24 pm

To be honest I have enough things to worry about in my life, I don't worry about the club as such. What happens, happens Knight. We could have the best squad we've ever had and it still won't be enough to win us titles with the situation in football now. It's why I am usually calm about things like this. I get that people are concerned about certain decisions but people do make mistakes, as we all do. I agree the signings have to fit, but I still reckon the players we signed this season can still come good. It's not like any of them came into an ideal situation is it?

Worrying about these things on here is one way I unwind from real stuff that I genuinely worry about so on that I totally agree! We cant make a blind bit of difference either way and well all engage slightly differently, which is fine. Obviously on this one though the hills are falling. ;)
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17070 on: Today at 10:31:10 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:29:39 pm
Smart investment and we will be fine.

Doubters to believers.

Hopefully we have recruitment other than what we have been linked with them because that's far from smart investment
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,213
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17071 on: Today at 10:31:31 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:30:16 pm
We're 8th with one of the oldest squads in the league and a small budget to fix it with. We have several players leaving on frees. We are a bit mate.

Do people believe everything they read?

Why would you brief the press that your budget is £300 million?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #17072 on: Today at 10:32:27 pm »
Have we just realised today that we need more midfielders and we cant spend our budget on one?  Seems a bit odd?
We have been lacking in midfield all season.so no idea why weve just realised this?
Unless we thought Jude would cost 50m.
Seems really bizarre the timing of it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 422 423 424 425 426 [427]   Go Up
« previous next »
 