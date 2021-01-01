« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16560 on: Today at 08:55:03 pm
Klopp must have the patience of a saint working under these restrictions.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16561 on: Today at 08:55:12 pm
Absolute gang of fucking jokers.

Klopps comments the other day that it still wont be enough for some people was presumably referring to absolutely everyone whod hoped that this shitshow of a season would at least be looked back on as a necessary evil to sign the player weve spent 2 years suggesting that wed sign.

Absolutely fucking pathetic from all involved.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16562 on: Today at 08:55:21 pm
From best ran club in the world to a laughing stock. All in space of a few years. Heads need to roll, starting with the ownership.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16563 on: Today at 08:55:25 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:54:36 pm
Have people read the article?

It literally doesn't say anything.

I mean, it literally says that we dont think its wise to invest over £100m on one player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16564 on: Today at 08:55:35 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:54:22 pm
Mount would be a decent signing he has plenty of potential but surely he is going to be on high wages. It's depressing the likes of Barella isn't on the list he's actually a decent price.

Barella, Kone, Thuram its just lazy going for Mount.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16565 on: Today at 08:55:37 pm
Think it's pretty clear we're not going to pay 150M euros for him. Think there is a fair bit of back and forth to go on this one before a price and deal structure is agreed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16566 on: Today at 08:56:13 pm
 ;D

Oh well. We move on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16567 on: Today at 08:56:31 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 08:54:54 pm
To me it reads a bit like we're telling Dortmund via the press (probably behind the scenes too) we don't want to pay silly money and we want it wrapped up quickly, not a drawn out saga. That we're out unless things change (the price).

I think we're just setting our stall out that yes we want him but not at all costs. We have alternatives.

I dont think Paul Joyce works like that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16568 on: Today at 08:56:36 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:55:35 pm
Barella, Kone, Thuram its just lazy going for Mount.

Well we are getting Mount
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16569 on: Today at 08:56:52 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:54:27 pm
We are going to sign 2 players for £50 million each and that will be the midfield rebuild is the impression I get from reading that

Mount and someone like Kone or Gallagher or Gravenbach then I think
Champions League qualification will be a struggle if thats all we do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16570 on: Today at 08:57:31 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:55:25 pm
I mean, it literally says that we dont think its wise to invest over £100m on one player.

With no source.

Earlier in the day, we have thought to have submitted a bid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16571 on: Today at 08:57:54 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 08:55:21 pm
From best run club in the world to a laughing stock. All in space of a few years. Heads need to roll, starting with the ownership.

Its incredible how wrong the manager, coaches, analysts and owners were. They literally had a squad of players in front of them and had no idea the state of them. Last summer they believed they could just wait a whole season for one midfielder and now they realised they need loads.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16572 on: Today at 08:58:07 pm
Skipped page 414 and oh no the sky is falling again!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16573 on: Today at 08:58:27 pm
Are we just against energetic, physical midfielders now or something? We keep getting linked with players like Mount, Nunes, Gallagher, etc and brought in Carvalho and Elliott.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16574 on: Today at 08:58:34 pm
Bid goes in, close journo says we won't spend above a certain amount on one player.

Choreographed?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16575 on: Today at 08:58:35 pm
Good thing that dementor Joyce got the article out in time,was getting all excited for about 30 minutes there
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16576 on: Today at 08:58:43 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 08:56:31 pm
I dont think Paul Joyce works like that.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16577 on: Today at 08:58:51 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:50:55 pm
Yep, we are a complete shambles at the moment, looks like it'll be a few cheap guys then, better hope they pay off and then these owners get the fuck out.

Embarrassing that Conor Gallagher is being mentioned now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16578 on: Today at 08:58:58 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:57:31 pm
With no source.

Earlier in the day, we have thought to have submitted a bid.

Its Joyce.

The source will be the club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16579 on: Today at 08:59:15 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:57:54 pm
Its incredible how wrong the manager, coaches, analysts and owners were. They literally had a squad of players in front of them and had no idea the state of them. Last summer they believed they could just wait a whole season for one midfielder and now they realised they need loads.

Hubris, sorry to bang on about it again but how many assistant managers you know write a book midway into their career?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16580 on: Today at 08:59:29 pm
What a load of shit
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16581 on: Today at 08:59:31 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:54:36 pm
Have people read the article?

It literally doesn't say anything.

Not sure you understand the meaning of literally...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16582 on: Today at 08:59:31 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 08:55:37 pm
Think it's pretty clear we're not going to pay 150M euros for him. Think there is a fair bit of back and forth to go on this one before a price and deal structure is agreed.

Yeah we've gone in with £80m, Dortmund have said "no, 150m", we've said "no, ta" and are making out like we're done and moving on.

It's a negotiation imo. People are very naive if they think big transfers are done on the first bid. The intention is probably for us to back off and hope Bellingham pushes Dortmund to get back in touch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16583 on: Today at 08:59:42 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 08:58:51 pm
Embarrassing that Conor Gallagher is being mentioned now.

Hes absolutely rubbish, will be demoralising if we go anywhere near him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16584 on: Today at 08:59:50 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:58:58 pm
Its Joyce.

The source will be the club.

So it is a negotiation tactic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16585 on: Today at 08:59:52 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:58:34 pm
Bid goes in, close journo says we won't spend above a certain amount on one player.

Choreographed?

May be the case?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16586 on: Today at 09:00:06 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:54:56 pm
Honestly, do Liverpools scouts and nerds look beyond the PL these days (and a bit of bundesliga).

they have a cushy life.

Pretty much all of our big signings past year or so have been from leagues other than PL.

But the newspaper target list is obviously the correct representation of what the scouts are doing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16587 on: Today at 09:00:08 pm
Am I the only one who reads this as the key line

"The merits of spending far in excess of £100 million on a single player have been widely debated at Anfield"

I.e. its part of the negotiation amd we are communicating a top fee we'll go to?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16588 on: Today at 09:00:12 pm
Gallagher will be 2023s version of Benteke for me, minus the injury history.

Doubt we will do it, but it has the same feeling to it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16589 on: Today at 09:00:18 pm
Well that lasted long.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16590 on: Today at 09:00:23 pm
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Today at 08:59:31 pm
Not sure you understand the meaning of literally...
Maybe he means he can't get behind the paywall
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16591 on: Today at 09:00:34 pm
Quote
Personally think he's our dream target and we've been given encouragement from his camp that he'd be up for coming here, but I don't believe for a second it will actually happen. If I had to guess how it plays out - we get quoted £120m+ or more, try to haggle at £70-80m basic and piss Dortmund off, and he rocks up at United when all is said and done. We then brief about how we didn't think he was worth the money, or no CL football, or "with the scale of changes required it was felt unwise to spend that much on a single player", etc.

Said this a month ago - quelle surprise. Was painfully obvious it would always go this way.

The quality of the other midfielders we've been linked to over the past few months is... yikes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16592 on: Today at 09:00:42 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 08:56:52 pm
Champions League qualification will be a struggle if thats all we do.

The way it reads, "At least 2 players" to me feels like it is placing it as 2 players, you put at least to cover your bases but the 2 players point is it.

Also stating we won't spend £100 million on one player makes it seem to me that that is the budget.

We dropped out of Nunes because he would cost over £50 million which makes me think over £50 million is the majority of the budget and we won't do much shopping north of that.

Mount will be around £50 million, and then of that list the only players I can see us getting for under £50 million is Gallagher and Gravenbach and maybe Nunes, and Kone from the lists last summer.

And yeah I would have serious doubts about CL qualification from that, because 2 players isn't enough, and frankly those players are not good enough for it from what we have seen so far
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16593 on: Today at 09:00:53 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 08:56:31 pm
I dont think Paul Joyce works like that.

He's the clubs mouthpiece. He'll do what they ask. See the Alisson screenshot shared above.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16594 on: Today at 09:01:00 pm
I smell BS as can't exactly table a bid until the transfer window opens in July 😂😂😂
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16595 on: Today at 09:01:04 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:59:42 pm
Hes absolutely rubbish, will be demoralising if we go anywhere near him.

We will be a laughing stock if we end up with Gallagher and Sander Berge
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16596 on: Today at 09:01:11 pm
Let's just wait and see and what happens.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16597 on: Today at 09:01:15 pm
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Today at 08:59:31 pm
Not sure you understand the meaning of literally...

Any of us could write an article saying that. Zero sources quoted.

Take each story with a pinch of salt.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16598 on: Today at 09:01:19 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #16599 on: Today at 09:01:25 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:58:43 pm


He rubbished the Thiago deal, it happened about six weeks later or something.
