Could easily recoup that and more by moving Elliot and Carvalho on. Elliot doesn't have the right profile for us imo. Carvalho I've no idea, far too small a sample size so far.
And it may very well come to this. If Scott is so highly rated by Klopp, then they might get the funds for his purchase by selling combination of Carvalho, Morton, & Bradley (?). Between Bradley & Ramsey one has to go surely, as both can't be understudies to Trent.
Elliot seems to be liked by both Klopp & Lijnders, so don't think he goes anywhere this summer. Whether he remains as a CM or as Salah's understudy we'll find out. One gets that Jones too, is loved by Klopp, though his injuries this season have been baffling.
At any rate, Klopp might surprise us all by being more ruthless than we expect him to be.