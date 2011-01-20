It would be pretty surprising if Nunez started playing as a 9 once Diaz is back for left forward. At this season. Theres no reason Gapko cant do a job at left forward - hes played there quite a bit. And were clearly neutering Nunez by putting him out there. Seems pretty clear that Nunez isnt doing something as a 9 that Klopp thinks he needs from the 9. And given Nunezs hold up play and pressing isnt brilliant at the moment its not difficult to come up with what those things might be.



If Gapko as the 9/false 9 is the plan long term selling Nunez this summer is probably the right call. A year of sitting on the bench/ being backup to Diaz/ being plan B down the middle isnt going to raise his value any. But I reckon a summer pre season and 3 new midfielders who can actually run and a 9 like Nunez Id a genuine option so I hope we dont make any drastic decisions. Its just exciting to watch a player whos as athletically elite as he is.