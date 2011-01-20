« previous next »
It would be pretty surprising if Nunez started playing as a 9 once Diaz is back for left forward. At this season. Theres no reason Gapko cant do a job at left forward - hes played there quite a bit. And were clearly neutering Nunez by putting him out there. Seems pretty clear that Nunez isnt doing something as a 9 that Klopp thinks he needs from the 9. And given Nunezs hold up play and pressing isnt brilliant at the moment its not difficult to come up with what those things might be.

If Gapko as the 9/false 9 is the plan long term selling Nunez this summer is probably the right call. A year of sitting on the bench/ being backup to Diaz/ being plan B down the middle isnt going to raise his value any. But I reckon a summer pre season and 3 new midfielders who can actually run and a 9 like Nunez Id a genuine option so I hope we dont make any drastic decisions. Its just exciting to watch a player whos as athletically elite as he is.
That DaveOCKOP from Twitter is saying we've bid 84 million for Jude Bellingham.

https://www.daveockop.com/transfer-news/breaking-liverpool-make-offer-for-jude-bellingham/

The source is Caught Offside
That DaveOCKOP from Twitter is saying we've bid 84 million for Jude Bellingham.

https://www.daveockop.com/transfer-news/breaking-liverpool-make-offer-for-jude-bellingham/
Great! I believe!
He isn't exactly starting every game now either though is he and Diaz isn't even back yet.
He's not been 100% fit has he? They were saying it before Arsenal game.
I'm getting the lotion and the tissues...
Could easily recoup that and more by moving Elliot and Carvalho on. Elliot doesn't have the right profile for us imo. Carvalho I've no idea, far too small a sample size so far.

And it may very well come to this. If Scott is so highly rated by Klopp, then they might get the funds for his purchase by selling combination of Carvalho, Morton, & Bradley (?). Between Bradley & Ramsey one has to go surely, as both can't be understudies to Trent.

Elliot seems to be liked by both Klopp & Lijnders, so don't think he goes anywhere this summer. Whether he remains as a CM or as Salah's understudy we'll find out. One gets that Jones too, is loved by Klopp, though his injuries this season have been baffling.

At any rate, Klopp might surprise us all by being more ruthless than we expect him to be.
Nobody click on the link to Haydn Dodge. His face is giving me nightmares.

His face absolutely matches his name.
His face absolutely matches his name.

To be fair, looking at his list of clients, I can see how he's so well connected.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/next-generation-management-ltd/beraterfirma/berater/6389
To be fair, people were saying the exact same thing about Elliot and Carvalho.
Different kind of signing. Elliott was 16 and cost £4 million, he'd go for five times that now easy. Carvalho was £5 million base, again pretty much a drop in the ocean. Both no-brainers.
Nobody click on the link to Haydn Dodge. His face is giving me nightmares.


Me think Hazell protests too much
Different kind of signing. Elliott was 16 and cost £4 million, he'd go for five times that now easy. Carvalho was £5 million base, again pretty much a drop in the ocean. Both no-brainers.

It cannot make sense to spend £25M on Scott when £35M buys us Kone or sukic @ £20M

Yeah the Nunez thing is intriguing. Clearly Klopp prefers Gakpo as #9 because he is better than Nunez at pressing, holding up the ball, or dropping deep to keep possession & play others in. We've seen quite a few times where he's dropped deep, received the ball back-to-goal while being pressed by opposition CB, yet still managed to turn & drive forward with it. Holding the ball up & pressing by our forwards is crucial for us, especially with how porous our midfield is currently. Its why even Jota has been preferred to Nunez at LW because, though obviously he's smaller & slower than Nunez, Jota has better technical ability to hold onto the ball even when tightly marked, play someone else in, & help progress the ball forward this way.

Because he has less technical ability (in terms of comfortability with ball at his feet), Nunez loses the ball when tightly marked, especially when back-to-goal, which gives an already anxious midfield more work to do when having to continually recover the ball.

But on the other hand, Nunes' sheer pace & power is a nightmare for the opposition to deal with. He is a volume monster & when played in/around the box he really gives us an edge most teams can't deal with. And once he settles you can envision him scoring lots of different types of goals.

How to get the best of his skillset to work for us is the million dollar question.

Is Bellingham the player who plugs the gap for us?
Is Bellingham the player who plugs the gap for us?
Would love to find out.

(Yes)
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 04:30:34 pm
1. He needs to have someone who can cover the extra space at LCB like Konate does at RCB. All defenders playing central in a 3 will function better with pace either side. I don't think Robbo looks comfortable there.
2. We want to prolong his career with us due to his ability, having to cover less space helps this.
3. As great as he was last season, I think there is still some issues when he has to turn/pivot, due to the ACL injury.
4. Point 3 doesn't mean he is past it or anything. He's simply one of the best in the world now rather than completely clear of everyone.

I'd rather replace him if playing a back 3 is the only way to make him effective.
