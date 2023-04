It would be pretty surprising if Nunez started playing as a 9 once Diaz is back for left forward. At this season. There’s no reason Gapko can’t do a job at left forward - he’s played there quite a bit. And we’re clearly neutering Nunez by putting him out there. Seems pretty clear that Nunez isn’t doing something as a 9 that Klopp thinks he needs from the 9. And given Nunez’s hold up play and pressing isn’t brilliant at the moment it’s not difficult to come up with what those things might be.



If Gapko as the 9/false 9 is the plan long term selling Nunez this summer is probably the right call. A year of sitting on the bench/ being backup to Diaz/ being plan B down the middle isn’t going to raise his value any. But I reckon a summer pre season and 3 new midfielders who can actually run and a 9 like Nunez I’d a genuine option so I hope we don’t make any drastic decisions. It’s just exciting to watch a player who’s as athletically elite as he is.