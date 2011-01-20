« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Which players are you referring to?

I could see a LCB signed, that protects Van Dijk with pace either side of him (Konate RCB) and would allow him to be the free man with the ball to progress it. Robbo could be the LCB against lesser teams or when we change the shape again to something more like the 433 of old. I think he struggled at times yesterday with the change.

Then Trent + Fabinho/Thiago or another new 6 signing with Bajcetic as the squad rotation.

The tip of the box midfield would (hopefully) be Bellingham and another (although Gakpo might work there too). This also takes a little less defensive onus on players like Elliot/Carvalho maybe as advanced 8s with five players behind them, but I'd only want either of them to be squad options.

Front 3 pick from Diaz/Gakpo/Jota - Nunez/Gakpo/Jota - Salah/new cover option


LCB, 6, Bellingham, 8, RW

Still looking like an expensive summer even if this new shape is permanent.

What's the point of Van Dijk if he needs pace alongside him to protect him?
What's the point of Van Dijk if he needs pace alongside him to protect him?

Hardly like he's suddenly Carra levels of slow either. He's maybe not the super fast defender he was but he's far from slow.
Barella Caicedo bellingham that would be the dream and arguably the best midfield in the world but you are probably looking around £240mil and our average yearly spend is around £20mil, this summer will define us and the owners.
