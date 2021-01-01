Klopp has always been a minimalist when it comes to transfers, he doesnt like to sign loads of players in a window so id be shocked if we bought more than 4 first team starters
- Bellingham
- Fernando Luis
- Colwill / Simakan
- Left footed forward (Williams, Chukweuze)
Given we have Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott and potentially Morton effectively vying for one spot i cant see us signing 3 midfielders
Centre back is the next priority (weve seen the impact a fit Konate has on the team, we need a dominant centre back to replace Matip), we absolutely need to strengthen the spine of the team and get rid of the defensive dithering and uncertainty
Finally, a rapid left footed wide forward is essential, i wouldnt a right back since we have both Ramsey and Bradley who could be used as cover