Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 594197 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16320 on: Today at 11:06:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:15:19 am
The uber reliable Calcio Mercarto saying we want Barella, Caicedo and Jude.

Arguably the best midfield in the world if that happens, and for that reason I know it won't
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16321 on: Today at 11:19:32 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:07:54 am
Eze likes Sunday mornings.

Tell you we should beg steal and borrow to make that deal happen.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16322 on: Today at 11:20:52 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:48:43 pm
Dont think hes quick enough to be a wide player in our team. If were looking at Palace, Eze the one that interests me.
He needs to stays at Palace for 1/2 years to develop with no pressure on him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16323 on: Today at 11:49:37 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:31:59 am
We might be able to break our Italian curse if we sign Barella. I mean Utd finally broke their Brazilian curse with Casemiro, so why not?

How many Italians have we signed? Dossena, Balotelli, Aquilani and Borini (although he was playing in England anyway)? And of course a personal favourite of mine Daniele Padelli. Can't think of any more?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16324 on: Today at 11:53:26 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:49:37 am
How many Italians have we signed? Dossena, Balotelli, Aquilani and Borini (although he was playing in England anyway)? And of course a personal favourite of mine Daniele Padelli. Can't think of any more?

Were any of those any good when we signed them?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16325 on: Today at 11:54:08 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:15:19 am
The uber reliable Calcio Mercarto saying we want Barella, Caicedo and Jude.
Would that work as a 3? Not sure it's true though ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16326 on: Today at 12:00:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:15:19 am
The uber reliable Calcio Mercarto saying we want Barella, Caicedo and Jude.

I think if we could pull off even two of those it'd be massive. Despite the reliability of the source not being great we know about Bellingham, but I'd not be surprised to hear we're interested in the other two.

I think Jude is the one the club/we all want, but you wouldn't find many better options on terms of a ready made midfield boss like Barella. A lot of the top Italian players stay in Serie A, but it'd be a great move for him to come and help rebuild this midfield. Get a couple of those in early and we'd have everyone clamouring around to join  8)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16327 on: Today at 12:02:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:15:19 am
The uber reliable Calcio Mercarto saying we want Barella, Caicedo and Jude.

Are they an actual reliable to reliable because they tell us what we want to hear reliable
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16328 on: Today at 12:03:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:53:26 am
Were any of those any good when we signed them?

Aside from Balotelli, I hadn't watched any of them before they signed. Balotelli wasn't very good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16329 on: Today at 12:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:49:37 am
How many Italians have we signed? Dossena, Balotelli, Aquilani and Borini (although he was playing in England anyway)? And of course a personal favourite of mine Daniele Padelli. Can't think of any more?
Thiago
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16330 on: Today at 12:27:14 pm »
Anyone seeing the video of the Liverpool fan with a Bellingham shirt ? Asking klopp if hes coming  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Then Hendo and Trent walk past see the shirt and both looked at eachother smirking 🤣

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16331 on: Today at 12:33:46 pm »
Do folks think we will continue with the 3-2-2-3 shape?

This will definitely influence transfer plans if we do
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16332 on: Today at 12:51:22 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16333 on: Today at 12:51:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:15:19 am
The uber reliable Calcio Mercarto saying we want Barella, Caicedo and Jude.

That would be incredible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16334 on: Today at 01:17:51 pm »
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 12:33:46 pm
Do folks think we will continue with the 3-2-2-3 shape?

This will definitely influence transfer plans if we do

Yep and if anything it makes sense based on who we are linked with.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16335 on: Today at 01:24:04 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16336 on: Today at 01:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:24:04 pm
I'm probably being dumb but I didn't get it?

Hes born in Italy to Brazilian parents
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16337 on: Today at 01:39:23 pm »

Klopp has always been a minimalist when it comes to transfers, he doesnt like to sign loads of players in a window so id be shocked if we bought more than 4 first team starters

- Bellingham
- Fernando Luis
- Colwill / Simakan
- Left footed forward (Williams, Chukweuze)

Given we have Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott and potentially Morton effectively vying for one spot i cant see us signing 3 midfielders

Centre back is the next priority (weve seen the impact a fit Konate has on the team, we need a dominant centre back to replace Matip), we absolutely need to strengthen the spine of the team and get rid of the defensive dithering and uncertainty

Finally, a rapid left footed wide forward is essential, i wouldnt a right back since we have both Ramsey and Bradley who could be used as cover


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16338 on: Today at 01:42:22 pm »
Caicedo or Ugarte?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16339 on: Today at 01:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:33:20 pm
Hes born in Italy to Brazilian parents

Oh yeah ;D

Thanks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16340 on: Today at 02:50:34 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:42:22 pm
Caicedo or Ugarte?

Both. I'd say Caicedo is more a no.8/no.6 where Ugarte is pure no.6 I'd actually think these two and Bellingham would be a perfect midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16341 on: Today at 02:54:25 pm »
I dont know why Barella is touted at such a low price, 44M? Is his contract winding down? Or is there some other factor?

Given some of the crazy fees we have seen, I would have thought he is worth double. But if we can get him at that price, yes please.

A midfield of Caicedo, Barella and Bellingham seems too much to ask for, but obviously we would all take it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16342 on: Today at 03:06:40 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:27:14 pm
Anyone seeing the video of the Liverpool fan with a Bellingham shirt ? Asking klopp if hes coming  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Then Hendo and Trent walk past see the shirt and both looked at eachother smirking 🤣



His wife deffo took the kids to her sisters after that
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16343 on: Today at 03:07:59 pm »
I thought Arsenal were in for in Caicedo. Hed likely go there if given the choice no?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16344 on: Today at 03:22:51 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 03:07:59 pm
I thought Arsenal were in for in Caicedo. Hed likely go there if given the choice no?

Because of one season? Were still by far the bigger club with the far superior manager.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16345 on: Today at 03:24:34 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 03:22:51 pm
Because of one season? Were still by far the bigger club with the far superior manager.

Youd be surprised how short sighted some players are.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16346 on: Today at 03:24:49 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:54:25 pm
I dont know why Barella is touted at such a low price, 44M? Is his contract winding down? Or is there some other factor?

Given some of the crazy fees we have seen, I would have thought he is worth double. But if we can get him at that price, yes please.

A midfield of Caicedo, Barella and Bellingham seems too much to ask for, but obviously we would all take it.

I totally agree it's an insane price for such a good player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16347 on: Today at 03:36:06 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:54:25 pm
I dont know why Barella is touted at such a low price, 44M? Is his contract winding down? Or is there some other factor?

Given some of the crazy fees we have seen, I would have thought he is worth double. But if we can get him at that price, yes please.

A midfield of Caicedo, Barella and Bellingham seems too much to ask for, but obviously we would all take it.

Most likely nonsense. However, if it's true we should sack off Mount and Mac Allister immediately and get him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16348 on: Today at 03:38:21 pm »
Inter Milan need money, they're fucked just not on the Barca scale.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16349 on: Today at 03:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:38:21 pm
Inter Milan need money, they're fucked just not on the Barca scale.  :D

In that case it'd be an auction.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16350 on: Today at 04:01:52 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 03:24:34 pm
Youd be surprised how short sighted some players are.
Lol. We experienced it when Rodgers was our manager. Players prefer playing under the best managers so we still have pull. One bad season isn't an issue.
