The uber reliable Calcio Mercarto saying we want Barella, Caicedo and Jude.



I think if we could pull off even two of those it'd be massive. Despite the reliability of the source not being great we know about Bellingham, but I'd not be surprised to hear we're interested in the other two.I think Jude is the one the club/we all want, but you wouldn't find many better options on terms of a ready made midfield boss like Barella. A lot of the top Italian players stay in Serie A, but it'd be a great move for him to come and help rebuild this midfield. Get a couple of those in early and we'd have everyone clamouring around to join