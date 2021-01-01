Chukwueze obliterated Madrid tonight
Whats with the Tchouameni links? He out of favour in Madrid or something? Lets move on, Ugarte train.
has been limited to appearances from the bench in recent weeks and talk of attitude problems , also missed 8 games with a muscle injury
Some goal by Nunes.
Sign him up.1 in 26 is up our alley.
I wonder what position we wanted to sign Tchouameni for. Hes played mostly as a 6, and before this season Fabinhos space seemed the most secure.Might be wrong but he seems a bit different to Bellingham who is our second choice by all accounts.
With his athleticism and defensive ability the right sided 8 would have made sense to enable Trent and Mo to play higher up the pitch. We were really keen last summer so if (which I doubt) he is available I think we'd be straight in for him
not that were going to sign him but hes a 6
Whats with the Tchouameni links? He out of favour in Madrid or something? Lets move on, Ugarte train.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Ugarte or Lavia for the no.6 I hope. I'd favour urgate however Lavia premier experience and will homegrown when he hits 21. Maybe a little bit cheaper too if they go down.
Barella apparently put up for sale by inter for £44mil, klopp is a confirmed massive fan, world class midfielder for £44mil he would be a great buy.
He can play as an 8 as well. I used to watch him when he was at Monaco.
Wondering why 50m when they wanted about 80m before Would be a excellent attacking addition
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]