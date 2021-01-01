I wonder what position we wanted to sign Tchouameni for. Hes played mostly as a 6, and before this season Fabinhos space seemed the most secure.



Might be wrong but he seems a bit different to Bellingham who is our second choice by all accounts.



With his athleticism and defensive ability the right sided 8 would have made sense to enable Trent and Mo to play higher up the pitch. We were really keen last summer so if (which I doubt) he is available I think we'd be straight in for him