Online Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16200 on: Today at 09:42:28 am »
Whats with the Tchouameni links? He out of favour in Madrid or something?

Lets move on, Ugarte train.
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16201 on: Today at 09:46:12 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:36:34 am
Chukwueze obliterated Madrid tonight
Not the worst shout , contract up 2024
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16202 on: Today at 09:47:23 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:36:34 am
Chukwueze obliterated Madrid tonight

Theres your left footed right winger.
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16203 on: Today at 09:48:27 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:42:28 am
Whats with the Tchouameni links? He out of favour in Madrid or something?

Lets move on, Ugarte train.

has been limited to appearances from the bench in recent weeks and talk of attitude problems , also missed 8 games with a muscle injury
Offline RedSamba

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16204 on: Today at 10:08:05 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:48:27 am
has been limited to appearances from the bench in recent weeks and talk of attitude problems , also missed 8 games with a muscle injury

exactly what we need
Online Red-Soldier

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16205 on: Today at 10:14:33 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:48:27 am
has been limited to appearances from the bench in recent weeks and talk of attitude problems , also missed 8 games with a muscle injury

Sign him up.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16206 on: Today at 10:33:11 am »
Some goal by Nunes.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16207 on: Today at 10:46:19 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:33:11 am
Some goal by Nunes.

Sign him up.

1 in 26 is up our alley.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16208 on: Today at 10:54:33 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:46:19 am
Sign him up.

1 in 26 is up our alley.
Better than some of our squad ;D
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16209 on: Today at 10:58:49 am »
I wonder what position we wanted to sign Tchouameni for. Hes played mostly as a 6, and before this season Fabinhos space seemed the most secure.

Might be wrong but he seems a bit different to Bellingham who is our second choice by all accounts.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16210 on: Today at 11:05:18 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:58:49 am
I wonder what position we wanted to sign Tchouameni for. Hes played mostly as a 6, and before this season Fabinhos space seemed the most secure.

Might be wrong but he seems a bit different to Bellingham who is our second choice by all accounts.
He'd have played as an 8 initially with a view to ultimately replacing Fab.
Online cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16211 on: Today at 11:14:26 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:58:49 am
I wonder what position we wanted to sign Tchouameni for. Hes played mostly as a 6, and before this season Fabinhos space seemed the most secure.

Might be wrong but he seems a bit different to Bellingham who is our second choice by all accounts.

With his athleticism and defensive ability the right sided 8 would have made sense to enable Trent and Mo to play higher up the pitch. We were really keen last summer so if (which I doubt) he is available I think we'd be straight in for him
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16212 on: Today at 11:44:48 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 11:14:26 am
With his athleticism and defensive ability the right sided 8 would have made sense to enable Trent and Mo to play higher up the pitch. We were really keen last summer so if (which I doubt) he is available I think we'd be straight in for him


not that were going to sign him but hes a 6
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16213 on: Today at 11:46:12 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:44:48 am

not that were going to sign him but hes a 6
He can play as an 8 as well. I used to watch him when he was at Monaco.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16214 on: Today at 12:07:02 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:42:28 am
Whats with the Tchouameni links? He out of favour in Madrid or something?

Lets move on, Ugarte train.

Ugarte or Lavia for the no.6 I hope. I'd favour urgate however Lavia premier experience and will homegrown when he hits 21. Maybe a little bit cheaper too if they go down.
Online Redric1970

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16215 on: Today at 12:11:41 pm »
Barella apparently put up for sale by inter for £44mil, klopp is a confirmed massive fan, world class midfielder for £44mil he would be a great buy.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16216 on: Today at 12:12:16 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:07:02 pm
Ugarte or Lavia for the no.6 I hope. I'd favour urgate however Lavia premier experience and will homegrown when he hits 21. Maybe a little bit cheaper too if they go down.

Lavia I feel would be a waste I say. Get a player for cheap who isn't good enough for what we need next season. Ugarte AND Lavia sure, see how he progresses as a player, but I wouldn't want Lavia starting for us next year as the 6, I don't think he is good enough
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16217 on: Today at 12:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 12:11:41 pm
Barella apparently put up for sale by inter for £44mil, klopp is a confirmed massive fan, world class midfielder for £44mil he would be a great buy.

Wondering why 50m when they wanted about 80m before

Would be a excellent attacking addition
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16218 on: Today at 12:34:42 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:46:12 am
He can play as an 8 as well. I used to watch him when he was at Monaco.

He can but where is he best? what do we need the most?
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16219 on: Today at 12:35:19 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:31:46 pm
Wondering why 50m when they wanted about 80m before

Would be a excellent attacking addition

good player
