I mean to be fair this is the list of players I think need to leave or become squad players (with a commensurate impact on salary), which do you dispute? Obviously we know some are leaving.

Milner

Firmino

Ox

Keita

Gomez

Henderson

Fabinho

Matip



Of the above, most of are either going or have reached an age where they're very unlikely to improve much. Even if you dispute one or two on here that's still a significant part of the playing squad.



Then there are at least question marks over Robertson, Trent, Van Dijk (all because of form), Thiago (because he's made of glass), Jones (because he can't seem to get on the pitch very much) and Jota (because of injuries and robustness). Again you might want to dispute some of these and I think you're right in that these ones fall into the 'lets see where we are this time next season'. But there's at least a question mark and we're already needing to replace 8 squad/ first 11 players.



We could well finish 8th. 8th. It's historically bad, not just, 'we've dropped a couple of percent, they'll be back' bad.



Maybe it's a misunderstanding in perception but your words were 'Quite a number of this squad are done at this level and need to either leave or become squad players.', which to me says you're not talking about the ones we already know are leaving.So you sort have have to ignore the first half of that list because Firmino, Ox and Keita are already known to be going. Milner is already a squad player. Of the remaining 4, Gomez is not the worst 4th choice but you'd have to say he is already a squad player.So out of the ones that actually remain from your list, I'd say you don't really want to move any of them on. Maybe Matip becomes 4th choice if another defender is brought in. Hendo may be the most glaring as he does seem to be suffering from age as his game for us was centered around charging around the field and if he's lost the ability to do that then that's a problem. Unlike most, I'm not ready at all to give up on Fab. I think with a couple of new players in and around him, he can find his form again. That's personal opinion though.Coming to that last, separate list, Robbo is still great. I think one of the huge things we've missed is his relationship with the player ahead of him. Him and Mane were immense and he was decent with Diaz too. I think he's struggled a little because none of the others put in as left forward have been as good in partnership. VVD, difficult t say. Looks a lot worse but I have a feeling that that is a lot to do with the complete lack of protection and being pulled all over the place. Thiago - love him as a player but I always questioned if he was the right sort of player for our midfield, fit or not. Jones I don't think has kicked on enough and will end up leaving, though maybe not this summer. Jota, I'd like to keep as fitness aside, he is great at keeping the ball and progressing in tight situations and without Bobby we lack that.For me Trent is a bit of an issue. Not the issue that the pundits talk about, I think there's a slightly more concerning one in that he is far too casual these days. To me, today, Trent strikes the figure of someone who thinks he is someone (which he is) over simply doing his job, like he used to. I think he needs to get back to basics a little bit.As a conversation I think you have to talk squad rather than first 11 because that counts more IMO. It also stops pernickety talk over who is squad and who is 1st 11.So what would I like to see? Two or three midfielders, a central defender and maybe a right sided attacker.