« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 400 401 402 403 404 [405]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 586563 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,264
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16160 on: Today at 03:44:19 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 03:39:28 pm
We should be in for that Matheus Nunes, looks a prospect

I was going to say the same about Harrison Reed but he's just scored an own goal so forget that idea.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16161 on: Today at 03:45:43 pm »
I don't want him here but Nunes isn't as bad as most of you say.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,833
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16162 on: Today at 04:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:43:09 pm
I mean to be fair this is the list of players I think need to leave or become squad players (with a commensurate impact on salary), which do you dispute? Obviously we know some are leaving.
Milner
Firmino
Ox
Keita
Gomez
Henderson
Fabinho
Matip

Of the above, most of are either going or have reached an age where they're very unlikely to improve much. Even if you dispute one or two on here that's still a significant part of the playing squad.

Then there are at least question marks over Robertson, Trent, Van Dijk (all because of form), Thiago (because he's made of glass), Jones (because he can't seem to get on the pitch very much) and Jota (because of injuries and robustness). Again you might want to dispute some of these and I think you're right in that these ones fall into the 'lets see where we are this time next season'. But there's at least a question mark and we're already needing to replace 8 squad/ first 11 players.

We could well finish 8th. 8th. It's historically bad, not just, 'we've dropped a couple of percent, they'll be back' bad.

Maybe it's a misunderstanding in perception but your words were 'Quite a number of this squad are done at this level and need to either leave or become squad players.', which to me says you're not talking about the ones we already know are leaving.

So you sort have have to ignore the first half of that list because Firmino, Ox and Keita are already known to be going. Milner is already a squad player. Of the remaining 4, Gomez is not the worst 4th choice but you'd have to say he is already a squad player.

So out of the ones that actually remain from your list, I'd say you don't really want to move any of them on. Maybe Matip becomes 4th choice if another defender is brought in. Hendo may be the most glaring as he does seem to be suffering from age as his game for us was centered around charging around the field and if he's lost the ability to do that then that's a problem. Unlike most, I'm not ready at all to give up on Fab. I think with a couple of new players in and around him, he can find his form again. That's personal opinion though.

Coming to that last, separate list, Robbo is still great. I think one of the huge things we've missed is his relationship with the player ahead of him. Him and Mane were immense and he was decent with Diaz too. I think he's struggled a little because none of the others put in as left forward have been as good in partnership. VVD, difficult t say. Looks a lot worse but I have a feeling that that is a lot to do with the complete lack of protection and being pulled all over the place. Thiago - love him as a player but I always questioned if he was the right sort of player for our midfield, fit or not. Jones I don't think has kicked on enough and will end up leaving, though maybe not this summer. Jota, I'd like to keep as fitness aside, he is great at keeping the ball and progressing in tight situations and without Bobby we lack that.

For me Trent is a bit of an issue. Not the issue that the pundits talk about, I think there's a slightly more concerning one in that he is far too casual these days. To me, today, Trent strikes the figure of someone who thinks he is someone (which he is) over simply doing his job, like he used to. I think he needs to get back to basics a little bit.

As a conversation I think you have to talk squad rather than first 11 because that counts more IMO. It also stops pernickety talk over who is squad and who is 1st 11.
So what would I like to see? Two or three midfielders, a central defender and maybe a right sided attacker.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16163 on: Today at 04:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:45:43 pm
I don't want him here but Nunes isn't as bad as most of you say.

Thing is, unless Wolves go down and he is cut price, no one is going to be in for him this summer. We can therefore give it another season ourselves on the off chance he steps it up a few levels.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16164 on: Today at 04:51:47 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 04:29:35 pm
Maybe it's a misunderstanding in perception but your words were 'Quite a number of this squad are done at this level and need to either leave or become squad players.', which to me says you're not talking about the ones we already know are leaving.

So you sort have have to ignore the first half of that list because Firmino, Ox and Keita are already known to be going. Milner is already a squad player. Of the remaining 4, Gomez is not the worst 4th choice but you'd have to say he is already a squad player.

So out of the ones that actually remain from your list, I'd say you don't really want to move any of them on. Maybe Matip becomes 4th choice if another defender is brought in. Hendo may be the most glaring as he does seem to be suffering from age as his game for us was centered around charging around the field and if he's lost the ability to do that then that's a problem. Unlike most, I'm not ready at all to give up on Fab. I think with a couple of new players in and around him, he can find his form again. That's personal opinion though.

Coming to that last, separate list, Robbo is still great. I think one of the huge things we've missed is his relationship with the player ahead of him. Him and Mane were immense and he was decent with Diaz too. I think he's struggled a little because none of the others put in as left forward have been as good in partnership. VVD, difficult t say. Looks a lot worse but I have a feeling that that is a lot to do with the complete lack of protection and being pulled all over the place. Thiago - love him as a player but I always questioned if he was the right sort of player for our midfield, fit or not. Jones I don't think has kicked on enough and will end up leaving, though maybe not this summer. Jota, I'd like to keep as fitness aside, he is great at keeping the ball and progressing in tight situations and without Bobby we lack that.

For me Trent is a bit of an issue. Not the issue that the pundits talk about, I think there's a slightly more concerning one in that he is far too casual these days. To me, today, Trent strikes the figure of someone who thinks he is someone (which he is) over simply doing his job, like he used to. I think he needs to get back to basics a little bit.

As a conversation I think you have to talk squad rather than first 11 because that counts more IMO. It also stops pernickety talk over who is squad and who is 1st 11.
So what would I like to see? Two or three midfielders, a central defender and maybe a right sided attacker.

In terms of signings were pretty aligned. I thought we might need 3 CMs this summer before the season started and obviously nothing has changed my mind on that! I think we also need a CB and, probably, a right sided attacker. But that means were at either 4 or 5 senior (Im guessing you want players ready to play significant minutes) players and thats a not insignificant refresh, particularly when you combine it with at least 4 first team squad players leaving, and possibly a few more than that.

I intended to communicate that some squad players should leave and some currently first team players (getting significant minutes) players need to become squad players. That wasnt at all clear from what I said though so not surprised you didnt quite get what I meant. So a Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago shouldnt be first choice midfielders next season. Arguably they shouldnt all still be here. Matip and Gomez definitely shouldnt be first replacement for when Konate is injured and arguably shouldnt still be here.
Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,178
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16165 on: Today at 04:52:52 pm »
Wonder if we ever bought an attacking player before that has contributed a goal or assist to his current team every 700 minutes played? Especially if the same player will set us back close to 100m for a five year deal via fees and wages.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,261
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16166 on: Today at 05:45:23 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 09:44:20 pm
My mind can't process that we will have a big budget
Tough to call, I agree. If you don't maintain your car, time will come you'd need a new one that will cost a lot.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16167 on: Today at 06:19:04 pm »
Any bargains from potential relegation threatened teams you'd take a look at this summer?

Southampton have a few decent younger players- Lavia, Bella-Koptcha, Walker-Peters? Leicester maybe Castagne? Forest not sure there are any from the billion new players they signed. Leeds maybe Gnonto, Adams?
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,622
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16168 on: Today at 06:26:27 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:19:04 pm
Any bargains from potential relegation threatened teams you'd take a look at this summer?

Southampton have a few decent younger players- Lavia, Bella-Koptcha, Walker-Peters? Leicester maybe Castagne? Forest not sure there are any from the billion new players they signed. Leeds maybe Gnonto, Adams?

Walcott?

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,382
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16169 on: Today at 06:43:18 pm »
I really like Barnes at Leicester, he's quietly had another good season for them. Thing is we don't need him though.

Can't really think of anyone else. Don't think they'll go down but wonder what Wolves would want for Nunes if they dropped.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,850
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16170 on: Today at 06:52:28 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:19:04 pm
Any bargains from potential relegation threatened teams you'd take a look at this summer?

Southampton have a few decent younger players- Lavia, Bella-Koptcha, Walker-Peters? Leicester maybe Castagne? Forest not sure there are any from the billion new players they signed. Leeds maybe Gnonto, Adams?


Lavia
Sulemana





Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,424
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16171 on: Today at 06:52:29 pm »
The one thing to consider is that if we have no European football then we dont need anywhere near as big a squad.

Even Europa League or Conference League you dont need the same composition of squad as Champions League. You can carry much more youngsters as part of the 1st team squad to play in group stages.

You defo dont need a situation where you have 8 or 9 1st team midfielders and 6 front 3 options when you dont have European football. May only play 40-42 games compared to high 50s weve played in recent years
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,574
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16172 on: Today at 06:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:52:29 pm
The one thing to consider is that if we have no European football then we dont need anywhere near as big a squad.

Even Europa League or Conference League you dont need the same composition of squad as Champions League. You can carry much more youngsters as part of the 1st team squad to play in group stages.

You defo dont need a situation where you have 8 or 9 1st team midfielders and 6 front 3 options when you dont have European football. May only play 40-42 games compared to high 50s weve played in recent years

That should mean we get to do a Simpson style cut to the squad? Joel, you're cut. Kostas, you too. Curtis, Fabio, Diogo, Fabinho you too.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,424
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16173 on: Today at 07:07:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:59:29 pm
That should mean we get to do a Simpson style cut to the squad? Joel, you're cut. Kostas, you too. Curtis, Fabio, Diogo, Fabinho you too.

Not quite that.

But weve got a bloated squad. Keita, AOC and Firmino leaving doesnt necessarily mean we replace them with 3 players in a no Europe situation.

We may see a situation where its 6 or 7 genuine 1st team squad members out and 3 bought (for example).

Well still need to consider long term implications of HG players so certain players will be kept on. We still need depth in positions.

But you cant carry 8 senior midfield options and 6 senior forward options without European football. By senior option I mean somebody you expect to make 18 man squad on most occasions.

Chelsea are going to be an amplified version of us if they finish 8th or below
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,574
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16174 on: Today at 07:11:45 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:07:38 pm
Not quite that.

But weve got a bloated squad. Keita, AOC and Firmino leaving doesnt necessarily mean we replace them with 3 players in a no Europe situation.

We may see a situation where its 6 or 7 genuine 1st team squad members out and 3 bought (for example).

Well still need to consider long term implications of HG players so certain players will be kept on. We still need depth in positions.

But you cant carry 8 senior midfield options and 6 senior forward options without European football. By senior option I mean somebody you expect to make 18 man squad on most occasions.

Ive got no time for the avoiding signing players because the squad is so big when the squad has shown itself to be not good enough. We need 4 players minimum and in my mind we need more than that. Thats not to pad out the squad, thats to improve the quality.

If the squad is too big to sign 4 or 5 players then sell more of them.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,850
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16175 on: Today at 07:17:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:11:45 pm
Ive got no time for the avoiding signing players because the squad is so big when the squad has shown itself to be not good enough. We need 4 players minimum and in my mind we need more than that. Thats not to pad out the squad, thats to improve the quality.

If the squad is too big to sign 4 or 5 players then sell more of them.

Unfortunately some people are still under the delusion we need a few tweaks and quadruple challenging Liverpool will be back, the reality is we will never have a season like that one again and its a long climb just to get back to champions league let alone title challengers

Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,424
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16176 on: Today at 07:27:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:11:45 pm
Ive got no time for the avoiding signing players because the squad is so big when the squad has shown itself to be not good enough. We need 4 players minimum and in my mind we need more than that. Thats not to pad out the squad, thats to improve the quality.

If the squad is too big to sign 4 or 5 players then sell more of them.

Id agree with this.

It could be 4 in, 4 out if we had CL. More major tweaks than anything.

If theres no European football I think you could for example:

Sell/ release: Adrian, Matip, Phillips, Keita, AOC, Milner, Thiago/ Fabinho,  Arthur, Firmino

Buy: CB, CM1, CM2, CM3

It doesnt have to be the players above but thats the type of cull Id advocate in a world with no European football. Maybe keep both Fabinho and Thiago if we get Europa League.

1 in, 1 out if we wanted to do more transfer business after the above.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,574
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16177 on: Today at 07:37:26 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 07:27:35 pm
Id agree with this.

It could be 4 in, 4 out if we had CL. More major tweaks than anything.

If theres no European football I think you could for example:

Sell/ release: Adrian, Matip, Phillips, Keita, AOC, Milner, Thiago/ Fabinho,  Arthur, Firmino

Buy: CB, CM1, CM2, CM3

It doesnt have to be the players above but thats the type of cull Id advocate in a world with no European football. Maybe keep both Fabinho and Thiago if we get Europa League.

1 in, 1 out if we wanted to do more transfer business after the above.

There is an argument as to whether you need 5 senior attackers and a couple of promising youngsters as well. That said, i dont think there is such a thing as having too many attackers.
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,819
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16178 on: Today at 08:12:19 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:17:28 pm
Unfortunately some people are still under the delusion we need a few tweaks and quadruple challenging Liverpool will be back, the reality is we will never have a season like that one again and its a long climb just to get back to champions league let alone title challengers
Yep, unfortunately those in the squad who are 30+ (Ali aside) are unlikely to win any major trophies with us again unless they stick around to be squad players on reduced wages.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,264
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16179 on: Today at 08:36:48 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 06:26:27 pm
Walcott?

 ;D

He's a weird one. Hyped up a lot when he was 16 (justifiably in a lot of respects) and he's had a decent career but seems like he relied on his pace an awful lot. So much so that it feels like he never needed to develop other parts of his game as much and so as he's gotten older and lost his pace, he's not had much to fall back on. Maybe that's a bit unfair, as he's done ok but it feels like he could have done more.

Anyway, I guess what I'm saying is that he did brilliantly to set up Adebayor against us in the Champions League in 2008 but he got outshone by Ryan Babel.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Cid

  • Licks cuban heeled shoes but doesn't want anyone to know about it.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16180 on: Today at 08:37:43 pm »
I think people are being a little pessimistic if I'm honest.  We have some superb players and their didn't turn to garbage over the course.of one summer.

I think we need 2 first choice CMS.  The third slot will rotate between Bajcetic, thiago, Fabinho, henderson.

Up front as need to let Nunez play into form.  He was doing very well and moving onto the left made us a worse side.  Diaz being back will make a huge difference too.

With a functional midfield that is happy to track runs and fill gaps Trent can find his form again and we can get our high line back so the defense is against people breaking the lines instead of sitting on the edge of the box all the time.

Maybe some better competition for RB would be good, or even a new CB but for me those 2 cm will make a world of difference.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,850
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16181 on: Today at 08:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Cid on Today at 08:37:43 pm
I think people are being a little pessimistic if I'm honest.  We have some superb players and their didn't turn to garbage over the course.of one summer.

I think we need 2 first choice CMS.  The third slot will rotate between Bajcetic, thiago, Fabinho, henderson.

Up front as need to let Nunez play into form.  He was doing very well and moving onto the left made us a worse side.  Diaz being back will make a huge difference too.

With a functional midfield that is happy to track runs and fill gaps Trent can find his form again and we can get our high line back so the defense is against people breaking the lines instead of sitting on the edge of the box all the time.

Maybe some better competition for RB would be good, or even a new CB but for me those 2 cm will make a world of difference.

we have superb players who are mostly over 30, they will not be better off physically next season, there is no benjamin button in football, older, slower and more likely to get injured
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,870
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16182 on: Today at 09:00:58 pm »
The hope has to be that a few fresh faces, with fresh ambitions and added competition, rejuvenates the entire squad. What's the alternative? If we sold everyone that's been shit this season we'd have a squad of two players left.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,887
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16183 on: Today at 09:05:16 pm »
Doesnt matter who they get in if they dont sort out the other shit blighting this club at the moment - i.e. the ridiculous injury issues, and the fact they look so knackered half way through a game too often. And yes, I know a lot of that is linked - plus aging players, who played masses of games last season. But still, really important is to sort a lot of whats going/gone on behind the scenes. Get a sporting director, sort the medical side of it, get the pre-season right, all just as important as signings.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16184 on: Today at 09:11:09 pm »
Thuram looks good. BT Sports 3 is showing their game against PSG.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 400 401 402 403 404 [405]   Go Up
« previous next »
 