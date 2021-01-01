« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:33:16 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:25:15 am
Report going round that Bellingham is no longer a priority for Madrid and they wont pay a high fee. Hes ours  ;)

Yep read that as well. City remain the worry though, but its looking good. Announce Jude!
Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:48:20 am
All the Spanish papers seemingly running with the story that Madrid have lost interest in Bellingham aka he turned them down.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:51:05 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:25:15 am
Report going round that Bellingham is no longer a priority for Madrid and they wont pay a high fee. Hes ours  ;)
Damn right too. They're so blessed with world class midfielders that they've got one playing left-back.
So Howard Philips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:52:26 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:51:05 am
Damn right too. They're so blessed with world class midfielders that they've got one playing left-back.

Whereas we.. ;D
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:53:21 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:40:43 am
Kim Min-jae
Bellingham
Mount/Mac Allister
Ugarte/Caicedo

My guess to what our window will look like.
I know the usual Twitter chancers have mentioned him, but have we ever had a credible link to Ugarte? Hes popular in this thread.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:10:39 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:53:21 am
I know the usual Twitter chancers have mentioned him, but have we ever had a credible link to Ugarte? Hes popular in this thread.

No, but he's a Mendes client and we have a good relationship there so I'm sure he's being pushed on us - whether we want him is a different matter.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:49:38 am
I don't see us getting Mac Allister currently, just because Mount and Jude seem rather close. I see Mac Allister more likely going to United or Arsenal honestly.

I think he's a great player, just I feel we have our targets in the position he plays and I feel there as close to nailed on as you can get in April

I think the question becomes the 6. Not sure who that would be, I want Ugarte, but with who we have been linked with I think Caicedo, Luis, or Palhinha are more likely
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 10:54:50 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:49:38 am
I don't see us getting Mac Allister currently, just because Mount and Jude seem rather close. I see Mac Allister more likely going to United or Arsenal honestly.

I think he's a great player, just I feel we have our targets in the position he plays and I feel there as close to nailed on as you can get in April

I think the question becomes the 6. Not sure who that would be, I want Ugarte, but with who we have been linked with I think Caicedo, Luis, or Palhinha are more likely

Yeah, I think Mac Allister is merely a fallback. We're not signing Mount, Bellingham, a 6 and Mac Allister
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:33:03 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:53:21 am
I know the usual Twitter chancers have mentioned him, but have we ever had a credible link to Ugarte? Hes popular in this thread.

Ugarta get on board the hype train.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:20:37 pm
Agree it'd be one of Mac Allister or Mount, but think I'd lean towards Alexis as I can imagine him playing deeper in midfield, which is what I think we need. Mind you, think we're all assuming that Bellingham would be the most forward-thinking midfielder but it may be that we intend to play him a little deeper than that.
deano2727

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:36:45 pm
Have I missed something about Mount that we are talking about him being as likely to sign as Bellingham (for whom there has been lots of smoke).

Another thing to note is that Lampard is a fan of Mount. Don't be surprised to see him get more minutes and potentially play his way into form which might change things?
A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:45:47 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 12:36:45 pm
Have I missed something about Mount that we are talking about him being as likely to sign as Bellingham (for whom there has been lots of smoke).

Another thing to note is that Lampard is a fan of Mount. Don't be surprised to see him get more minutes and potentially play his way into form which might change things?

Good point.

Mount will almost certainly start under Lampard.

He's been a fan since he was at Derby.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:46:03 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 12:36:45 pm
Have I missed something about Mount that we are talking about him being as likely to sign as Bellingham (for whom there has been lots of smoke).

Another thing to note is, Lampard is a fan of Mount. Don't be surprised to see him get more minutes and potentially play his way into form which might change things?

Interesting to see how it could change things but I can't imagine it'll be much. Lampard has a very slim chance of being Chelsea's manager next season and even so there's less than ten league games to go now, and surely Madrid will knock them out of Europe, so I think he'll struggle to get back into much form personally.

Mount might want to look elsewhere at clubs where he knows there'll be a more stable managerial position, and surely anybody who wants to buy him isn't looking at him as a squad player which he could still be at Chelsea going forward.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:01:16 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 12:36:45 pm
Have I missed something about Mount that we are talking about him being as likely to sign as Bellingham (for whom there has been lots of smoke).

Another thing to note is that Lampard is a fan of Mount. Don't be surprised to see him get more minutes and potentially play his way into form which might change things?

Feels like there's been a bunch of chat about Mount for a while which went up massively the last week or so particularly with the news from Neil Jones. It seems pretty close to me.

I think Lampard appointment only makes a possible difference if he wins the CL and gets appointed permanently
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:07:06 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 12:36:45 pm
Have I missed something about Mount that we are talking about him being as likely to sign as Bellingham (for whom there has been lots of smoke).

Another thing to note is that Lampard is a fan of Mount. Don't be surprised to see him get more minutes and potentially play his way into form which might change things?

Yes, but Lampard isn't going to be there next season so it may not have much relevance. Would have been a bigger issue if the next permanent boss came in now and played him every week.

Also worth noting that Mount's issue hasn't been a lack of minutes. He's started the vast majority of PL games for them. An unused sub in the last two games after missing the previous three to injury.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:39:21 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:20:37 pm
Agree it'd be one of Mac Allister or Mount, but think I'd lean towards Alexis as I can imagine him playing deeper in midfield, which is what I think we need. Mind you, think we're all assuming that Bellingham would be the most forward-thinking midfielder but it may be that we intend to play him a little deeper than that.

Think Mac Allister is the hot property of the moment, I would argue even more so than Bellingham, simply because he played for a world cup winner and won't be as expensive. A much more inviting prospect for many teams out there, he's going have a pick of where he wants to go.

Mount is probably a lot more suited to our needs simply because we need that homegrown player.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:44:47 pm
Feels like Mac Allister would be the better fit for our midfield, but I understand going for Mount if hes cheaper.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:46:01 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:40:43 am
Kim Min-jae
Bellingham
Mount/Mac Allister
Ugarte/Caicedo

My guess to what our window will look like.
I would be ecstatic if we managed to pull that off. Have there been links to Kim Min-Jae?
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:47:27 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 07:07:46 am
Why? Hed get a much bigger sign on bonus if clubs didnt have to pay £60+ million for him?

His agent has well and truly fucked up with this one. Brighton usually hold off for big money as well and don’t get bullied into accepting lower fees so unless his contract has a release clause in it, cant see many clubs paying what theyll want for him.

some risk in that for the player, though.  if he gets a late-season injury with no contract with his current club, he's out of a job, no rehab support, no income etc.

obviously some players go that route, but I'm sure many agents would point out the downside.

plus going that route early in your career may get you stamped with a "not a team player" rep.
JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:20:50 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:47:27 pm
some risk in that for the player, though.  if he gets a late-season injury with no contract with his current club, he's out of a job, no rehab support, no income etc.

obviously some players go that route, but I'm sure many agents would point out the downside.

plus going that route early in your career may get you stamped with a "not a team player" rep.

He could have signed a pre-contract agreement (with a foreign club at least) less than 3 months after he renewed with Brighton. I doubt players make major career decisions based on whether their career could end prematurely in the next few months. You'd never get out of bed with that sort of mindset never mind make it to the top level of your sport.

I think renewing without a release clause was a bad decision on the part of him and his agent, if he is indeed planning to move this summer.
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:42:44 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 12:36:45 pm
Have I missed something about Mount that we are talking about him being as likely to sign as Bellingham (for whom there has been lots of smoke).

Another thing to note is that Lampard is a fan of Mount. Don't be surprised to see him get more minutes and potentially play his way into form which might change things?

I think the biggest factor is Chelsea's need to sell players, so I really think he's going. I don't want him for us, personally, because I don't think he suits what we need. Seems ripe for the Saudis to pluck.
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:52:42 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:40:43 am
Kim Min-jae
Bellingham
Mount/Mac Allister
Ugarte/Caicedo

My guess to what our window will look like.

I will happily take that!
RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 03:09:05 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:40:43 am
Kim Min-jae
Bellingham
Mount/Mac Allister
Ugarte/Caicedo

My guess to what our window will look like.

Kim Min-jae is 27 in November, hence still has 3-4 years peak years for a CB. I would love it if we got him, as it'll be astute planning post-VVD. But I reckon he'll want to go to a club where he's the main CB as he's that good. Can't come off his best season, winning Serie A as one of main players, who are playing CL next season, & then join non-CL LFC where he knows VVD is still guaranteed starting LCB. And Konate-VVD will not be changed as the starting CB for LFC, if both are fit.

He's not joining a team to be a rotational/squad player, filling in here & there, with a promise that "you'll play lots because injuries happen."

Really good & experienced CBs start games & are usually not changed that much.

The CB we bring in will either be a young promising one, or an experienced one who is okay with being a squad player, ok with playing when VVD is rested/injured.
Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 03:43:54 pm
Regarding Bellingham. In the papers you very rarely hear about City's interest in him. It's mostly been us or Real, and seemingly Real is not in it anymore hmm.

Jinxed it now huh.
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 03:56:50 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:43:54 pm
Regarding Bellingham. In the papers you very rarely hear about City's interest in him. It's mostly been us or Real, and seemingly Real is not in it anymore hmm.

Jinxed it now huh.

He'd have to be barking mad to go somewhere that has 101 violations hanging over its head.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 03:59:06 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:56:50 pm
He'd have to be barking mad to go somewhere that has 101 violations hanging over its head.

Yep, can see middle of the range players still taking the pay day but any of the top guys going there now would be absolutely mad.
dirkster

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 04:20:18 pm
Wishful thinking on my part, but Bellingham, MacAllister and Ugarte would be a great upgrade to our midfield. Would allow Thiago, Fabinho and Hendo's minutes to be managed appropriately.
Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 04:26:22 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:56:50 pm
He'd have to be barking mad to go somewhere that has 101 violations hanging over its head.
Its nice to think theyll face any kind of punishment but theyll 100% get away with it
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:19:33 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 04:26:22 pm
Its nice to think theyll face any kind of punishment but theyll 100% get away with it

They won't get away with it before the end of the summer window, though. He won't go there.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:35:27 pm
With the fact that Klopp seems really relaxed in his general demeanour I reckon we probably have signed Bellingham. I think he would be far more spikey if he knew the player he sacrificed the season for had decided to go elsewhere.
fowlermagic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:39:15 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:35:27 pm
With the fact that Klopp seems really relaxed in his general demeanour I reckon we probably have signed Bellingham. I think he would be far more spikey if he knew the player he sacrificed the season for had decided to go elsewhere.

Or maybe Jurgen is planning his summer holidays already as its pretty much a free hit for the rest of the season. After so many seasons challenging for the top, stressing from one day to the next maybe this is a chance for Jurgen to not give two hoots, recharge the battery for next season.
