Kim Min-jae

Bellingham

Mount/Mac Allister

Ugarte/Caicedo



My guess to what our window will look like.



Kim Min-jae is 27 in November, hence still has 3-4 years peak years for a CB. I would love it if we got him, as it'll be astute planning post-VVD. But I reckon he'll want to go to a club where he's the main CB as he's that good. Can't come off his best season, winning Serie A as one of main players, who are playing CL next season, & then join non-CL LFC where he knows VVD is still guaranteed starting LCB. And Konate-VVD will not be changed as the starting CB for LFC, if both are fit.He's not joining a team to be a rotational/squad player, filling in here & there, with a promise that "you'll play lots because injuries happen."Really good & experienced CBs start games & are usually not changed that much.The CB we bring in will either be a young promising one, or an experienced one who is okay with being a squad player, ok with playing when VVD is rested/injured.