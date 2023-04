Have I missed something about Mount that we are talking about him being as likely to sign as Bellingham (for whom there has been lots of smoke).



Another thing to note is, Lampard is a fan of Mount. Don't be surprised to see him get more minutes and potentially play his way into form which might change things?



Interesting to see how it could change things but I can't imagine it'll be much. Lampard has a very slim chance of being Chelsea's manager next season and even so there's less than ten league games to go now, and surely Madrid will knock them out of Europe, so I think he'll struggle to get back into much form personally.Mount might want to look elsewhere at clubs where he knows there'll be a more stable managerial position, and surely anybody who wants to buy him isn't looking at him as a squad player which he could still be at Chelsea going forward.