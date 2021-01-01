« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 580014 times)

Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16080 on: Today at 09:33:16 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:25:15 am
Report going round that Bellingham is no longer a priority for Madrid and they wont pay a high fee. Hes ours  ;)

Yep read that as well. City remain the worry though, but its looking good. Announce Jude!
Online Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16081 on: Today at 09:48:20 am »
All the Spanish papers seemingly running with the story that Madrid have lost interest in Bellingham aka he turned them down.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16082 on: Today at 09:51:05 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:25:15 am
Report going round that Bellingham is no longer a priority for Madrid and they wont pay a high fee. Hes ours  ;)
Damn right too. They're so blessed with world class midfielders that they've got one playing left-back.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16083 on: Today at 09:52:26 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:51:05 am
Damn right too. They're so blessed with world class midfielders that they've got one playing left-back.

Whereas we.. ;D
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16084 on: Today at 09:53:21 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:40:43 am
Kim Min-jae
Bellingham
Mount/Mac Allister
Ugarte/Caicedo

My guess to what our window will look like.
I know the usual Twitter chancers have mentioned him, but have we ever had a credible link to Ugarte? Hes popular in this thread.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16085 on: Today at 10:10:39 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:53:21 am
I know the usual Twitter chancers have mentioned him, but have we ever had a credible link to Ugarte? Hes popular in this thread.

No, but he's a Mendes client and we have a good relationship there so I'm sure he's being pushed on us - whether we want him is a different matter.
