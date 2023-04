I donít get the Ďtaking a lossí on Fabinho bit of this

Clearly we agree about his level but itís hard to understand what his contract has got to do with it

It makes him harder to move and maybe he wonít move but we canít be in the business of picking the team based on players wages - that would clearly be negligent (fwiw Henderson became a squad player on 200k a week in the first half of the season before we had injuries so I donít think the argument this wouldnít happen bares scrutiny)



Iíll stand by Ďgross negligenceí if we donít sign defensively capable midfielders this summer - itís our number 1 need Ö and we wanted to spend 70 million on one last summer before this shit show so I suspect itíll happen



I don't think it's that hard to understand. Odds are we would have to pay in some way to move Fabinho as there are all of 4 or 5 teams in the world that would match his wages so even if we were to get a fee we'd still probably have to make him whole to get him to agree to move. Hence the liklihood of him moving is slim and Klopp will therefore try to use him in some fashion.Again we're talking about what I think the club will do, not what I think should be done. I also wouldn't go into next season with Fabinho penciled in as the starter but I'd expect it to start that way where even if he's not the starter he's expected to play major minutes.