« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 396 397 398 399 400 [401]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 576250 times)

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16000 on: Today at 10:59:03 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:47:09 am
We've pretty much always done this under FSG. Mane played on the right until Salah arrived, Gini and Firmino were signed as number 10s, Hendo played a season as 6 and Milner did the same as a left back, while Trent was a midfielder until he broke into the first team and Bajectic a central defender.

I actually like the approach of signing players who can play in multiple positions, it shows they're tactically aware with good concentration and a wide gamut of skills. It also means they can adapt if you want to switch systems. This is partly why I'd like us to sign Mount, you don't get that much respect from a tactical manager like Tuchel if you're brainless on the pitch.

Hmm not sure about this. Mane and Salah were both bought as pacy wide forwards who could score goals. The fact Mane moved position is irrelevant to the fact that we clearly had some sort of strategy to their purchase. Henderson, Milner, Trent and Firmino were already at the club when Klopp arrived so aren't really relevant to our more recent transfer strategy. I'm sure we made a bit of a mess of it before he arrived but since he came in we've basically had a 100% hit rate and we've done it by bringing in players who fit the template of what we're trying to do on the pitch. So when we've paid good money for centre backs they've been rapid. When we've bought a GK he's been a sweeper goalkeeper with a high technical level. When we've bought fullbacks they've been attacking. This all makes sense for our template.

Gini is an interesting one in that as soon as he signed he was playing midfield for us - which suggests we knew what we were doing when we bought him. It's not like the current setup where we bought Nunez to play as 9, then bought Gapko 4 months later to also play 9. Or where we bought a 10 in Carvalho who doesn't profile like an 8 and certainly not like a Klopp 8 but played him there anyway.

Of course it's good to buy players with positional and tactical flexibility but right now feels a bit different. Right now it doesn't feel like we have a vision for what we'd ideally want from our signings.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:03:14 am by Knight »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,544
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16001 on: Today at 11:00:17 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:47:55 am
Any shopping at Brighton that doesn't end with Caicedo would be mad. Mac Allister would be about 80m for a decent midfielder, Caicedo will obviously cost too but defo has the potential to be one of the best around.

Mac Allister is better. Caicedo is overrated in my opinion.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,996
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16002 on: Today at 11:01:16 am »
I'd rather grab a couple of good ones from abroad than either of those two personally
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,787
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16003 on: Today at 11:04:47 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:30:28 am
I'm not really following. Your examples are basically last year before contract expiration or out and out free player moves. Fabinho has 3 years left and has been a starting XI player. That's not apples to apples with any of those.
Not sure why you're not, maybe it's just misremembering?

Mignolet signed a five year extension in Jan 2016 under Klopp as first choice, and was benched for Karius the next season when he had 4 years left. Moreno had 3 years left when he was benched for Milner for the 2016/17 season. Chamberlain was benched immediately post-contract extension, where he had over 3 years left. And obviously Coutinho had a long contract left. Relatively apples to apples.

In fact, as I quickly check these facts I realise that literally none of them are last year before contract expiration examples so you're incorrect in the entirety of your assertions
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16004 on: Today at 11:11:15 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:00:17 am
Mac Allister is better. Caicedo is overrated in my opinion.

I thought though that Caicedo was more a player we need. I got the impression MacAllister was more of a support for attack, played the position I assume we are looking at Bellingham for.

I would really like MacAllister but I prefer Bellingham, and for the money involved possibly Mount as well (please don't hit me Coolie and clinical for liking Mount  ;D )
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16005 on: Today at 11:13:23 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:47:55 am
Any shopping at Brighton that doesn't end with Caicedo would be mad. Mac Allister would be about 80m for a decent midfielder, Caicedo will obviously cost too but defo has the potential to be one of the best around.

Why don't we just recruit their recruitment, give their chief a say on transfers, as it was with Edwards.

Cheaper, more sustainable. Don't check our links often, now catching up, it reads like yer da naming targets after reading the sports section. Edwards must have put military grade encryption on his scouting files and left  ;D
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,544
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16006 on: Today at 11:16:05 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:11:15 am
I thought though that Caicedo was more a player we need. I got the impression MacAllister was more of a support for attack, played the position I assume we are looking at Bellingham for.

I would really like MacAllister but I prefer Bellingham, and for the money involved possibly Mount as well (please don't hit me Coolie and clinical for liking Mount  ;D )

The thing with Caicedo is that he isnt a number 6. He is a number 8 whose main attribute is his aggression and energy. Sort of like a poor mans Kante. He gets about the field and can tackle but when have we had one of those?

We need midfielders who can work hard and have energy, tackling doesnt need to be their main attribute particularly if they are already midfielders (which the likes of Bellingham and Mac Allister are). They should be able to compete either way.

If Caicedo was an out and out 6 then I would understand, but he isnt. 60-80m is a massive premium to pay for a player who doesnt have any technical outstanding abilities.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16007 on: Today at 11:18:45 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:16:05 am
The thing with Caicedo is that he isnt a number 6. He is a number 8 whose main attribute is his aggression and energy. Sort of like a poor mans Kante. He gets about the field and can tackle but when have we had one of those?

We need midfielders who can work hard and have energy, tackling doesnt need to be their main attribute particularly if they are already midfielders (which the likes of Bellingham and Mac Allister are). They should be able to compete either way.

If Caicedo was an out and out 6 then I would understand, but he isnt. 60-80m is a massive premium to pay for a player who doesnt have any technical outstanding abilities.

Fair point, although with his age and his profile I imagine Caicedo could be molded into a 6 pretty easily. Personally I would prefer Ugarte like but still.

I really like MacAllister but I do feel if we are getting Bellingham we shouldn't be going for him. If we aren't getting Bellingham he'd probably be first name on my list as an alternative though
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16008 on: Today at 11:20:06 am »
Macallistar is definitely a player I could see us signing

Thoughts on Evan Ferguson?

I'm not one for overhyping irish players and our media are embarrassing with that but he has definitely got something about him. Possible Firmino replacement? Not exactly like for like but someone with potential to bring some of his attributes to the table? Obviously we have gakpo and nunez also so maybe another forward isn't on our agenda right now.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,544
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16009 on: Today at 11:22:29 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:18:45 am
Fair point, although with his age and his profile I imagine Caicedo could be molded into a 6 pretty easily. Personally I would prefer Ugarte like but still.

I really like MacAllister but I do feel if we are getting Bellingham we shouldn't be going for him. If we aren't getting Bellingham he'd probably be first name on my list as an alternative though

Bellingham and Mac Allister as the 8s would be incredible.

.
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 11:20:06 am
Macallistar is definitely a player I could see us signing

Thoughts on Evan Ferguson?

I'm not one for overhyping irish players and our media are embarrassing with that but he has definitely got something about him. Possible Firmino replacement? Not exactly like for like but someone with potential to bring some of his attributes to the table? Obviously we have gakpo and nunez also so maybe another forward isn't on our agenda right now.

The last thing we need is another central attacker. We need another player comfortable with playing out wide.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16010 on: Today at 11:27:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:22:29 am
Bellingham and Mac Allister as the 8s would be incredible.

.
The last thing we need is another central attacker. We need another player comfortable with playing out wide.

Okay but we're not spending £200m on Bellingham and Mac Allister. So if we're dead set on Bellingham surely a cheaper alternative to Mac Allister would make sense.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16011 on: Today at 11:27:33 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:00:17 am
Mac Allister is better. Caicedo is overrated in my opinion.

I think the reverse, not sure what Mac Allister is so good at to justify the crazy fee, he's decent at everything which is fine and similar to some of our past successful midfields but spending 70-80m on someone that doesn't really stand out at anything would be insane. Caicedo wouldn't be my first choice either but if we went Brighton shopping he's gotta be.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,544
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16012 on: Today at 11:28:45 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:27:07 am
Okay but we're not spending £200m on Bellingham and Mac Allister. So if we're dead set on Bellingham surely a cheaper alternative to Mac Allister would make sense.

Possibly. Im not saying it has to be Mac Allister, but that he would be good and work in our system.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,844
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16013 on: Today at 11:39:54 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:28:45 am
Possibly. Im not saying it has to be Mac Allister, but that he would be good and work in our system.

We have to get back to best players in best positions, trying to shoe horn players in has been a big contributor to our recent decline
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,255
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16014 on: Today at 11:40:33 am »
Conceptually buying from Brighton is pretty dumb
Its like reverse money ball because youre funding the clubs margin thats actually doing the find under valued gems then move them on to the stupid money providers in the market
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16015 on: Today at 11:42:42 am »
Mac Allister has basically been a 6 for Brighton this season. Shouts of him being a 10 are way wide of the mark.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:40:33 am
Conceptually buying from Brighton is pretty dumb
Its like reverse money ball because youre funding the clubs margin thats actually doing the find under valued gems then move them on to the stupid money providers in the market

Not really, because you know they're good players who have been coached in the right way. It's like buying from a Red Bull club.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,255
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16016 on: Today at 11:46:57 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:42:42 am
Mac Allister has basically been a 6 for Brighton this season. Shouts of him being a 10 are way wide of the mark.

Not really, because you know they're good players who have been coached in the right way. It's like buying from a Red Bull club.

It isnt. Because Red Bull arent asking 60/70/80 million for good, non world beating, left backs and CMs

If the best we can do is to sign their CMs at around their desired fees then were screwed because theres no edge there
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16017 on: Today at 11:48:34 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:46:57 am
It isnt. Because Red Bull arent asking 60/70/80 million for good, non world beating, left backs and CMs

If the best we can do is to sign their CMs at around their desired fees then were screwed because theres no edge there

That's just your opinion of the players though, isn't it? Cucarella is the only one I've thought has been mental.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,844
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16018 on: Today at 11:49:21 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:42:42 am
Mac Allister has basically been a 6 for Brighton this season. Shouts of him being a 10 are way wide of the mark.

Not really, because you know they're good players who have been coached in the right way. It's like buying from a Red Bull club.

Red Bull clubs dont decimate you with their valuations
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16019 on: Today at 11:50:49 am »
If we get Bellingham. We can't really buy any players from the PL bar one's that have release or relegation clauses.
Fee's are crazy.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,544
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16020 on: Today at 11:57:09 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:49:21 am
Red Bull clubs dont decimate you with their valuations

You have to remember that in the case of Cucarella and Caicedo, Brighton felt they were being bullied into selling by the player and/or buying clubs. I think they would be more reasonable buyers if they didnt feel they were being pushed into a corner.
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16021 on: Today at 11:58:05 am »
We need to be doing what Brighton are doing and finding these gems first. Because if we spend big this summer we'll be having a few blank transfer windows after it.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16022 on: Today at 12:00:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:57:09 am
You have to remember that in the case of Cucarella and Caicedo, Brighton felt they were being bullied into selling by the player and/or buying clubs. I think they would be more reasonable buyers if they didnt feel they were being pushed into a corner.

What about Ben White then or the negotiations for Lewis Dunk at £50 million back in 2019, when they absolutely looked to gut the clubs going for them. It's their business model and it's really effective but they are going to ask for mega fees for their players no matter what.

I see Caicedo and MacAllister being minimum £75 million each
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16023 on: Today at 12:23:58 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:42:42 am
Mac Allister has basically been a 6 for Brighton this season. Shouts of him being a 10 are way wide of the mark.

Not really, because you know they're good players who have been coached in the right way. It's like buying from a Red Bull club.

Played as a 6? Are you sure? When they have Groß and Caicedo normally playing too? Not sure I believe that.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16024 on: Today at 12:25:45 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 11:58:05 am
We need to be doing what Brighton are doing and finding these gems first. Because if we spend big this summer we'll be having a few blank transfer windows after it.

We did so well finding relatively cheap gems and suplementing them with the odd big signing. I think we need to go back to this. Bellingham and then another couple of midfielders the nerds find.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,540
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16025 on: Today at 12:37:47 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:25:45 pm
We did so well finding relatively cheap gems and suplementing them with the odd big signing. I think we need to go back to this. Bellingham and then another couple of midfielders the nerds find.

Not sure thats really true though.

Robbo, Gomez and Matip are the only ones you could really call 'cheap gems'. Virg and Alisson were world records in their position. Naby I think is still Red Bulls biggest sale. Fab was one of Monacos biggest sales. Bobby, Mo and Sadio in consecutive seasons for £30 million you'd probably have to pay £50-60 million for now based on how the market has moved. The sort of signing we built our success on was pretty much the likes of Caicedo and Macallister, from that level of club at the current level of experience. Problem being the likes of Abu Dhabi, Arsenal and Chelsea have skewed the market that they now cost £60-70 million instead of what we paid for Mane from Southampton, for example. We didnt supplement relatively cheap gems with the odd big signing, most of them were pretty big signings of players just on the cusp of exploding from a level or two below us.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,829
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16026 on: Today at 12:45:35 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 11:58:05 am
We need to be doing what Brighton are doing and finding these gems first. Because if we spend big this summer we'll be having a few blank transfer windows after it.

Brighton are 6th in the league and are having probably their best season in their history. Is that what we want to aspire to?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,065
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16027 on: Today at 12:47:02 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:45:35 pm
Brighton are 6th in the league and are having probably their best season in their history. Is that what we want to aspire to?

Well we're 8th so it would be a good starting point no?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,540
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16028 on: Today at 12:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:47:02 pm
Well we're 8th so it would be a good starting point no?

The envious glancing at Brighton is all a bit odd. They've done well to get where they are, fair play. They've done it by signing a pretty large volume of youngsters and bedding them in, or loaning them for a season or two. And during that process...they've finished 15th, 17th, 15th, 16th and 9th. And wherever they finish this season. I'm sure if FSG thought there was appetite amongst supporters for half a decade in the bottom half of the table whilst they sign a load of kids then they'd go for it and get rid of all the big earners, but alas its probably not a business plan to follow. Likewise those saying we should do an Arsenal, which I assume is to do fuck all for two decades and then stumble upon one good season when everyone else goes to shit (also know as the Ranieri Plot).

The best side to replicate if we want to have consistent league/CL challenges...is ourselves from a few years ago. Not sides who are above us because we're having an absolute nightmare and are perennial mid-tablers in any normal season.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,065
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16029 on: Today at 12:59:00 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:56:10 pm
The envious glancing at Brighton is all a bit odd. They've done well to get where they are, fair play. They've done it by signing a pretty large volume of youngsters and bedding them in, or loaning them for a season or two. And during that process...they've finished 15th, 17th, 15th, 16th and 9th. And wherever they finish this season. I'm sure if FSG thought there was appetite amongst supporters for half a decade in the bottom half of the table whilst they sign a load of kids then they'd go for it and get rid of all the big earners, but alas its probably not a business plan to follow. Likewise those saying we should do an Arsenal, which I assume is to do fuck all for two decades and then stumble upon one good season when everyone else goes to shit (also know as the Ranieri Plot).

The best side to replicate if we want to have consistent league/CL challenges...is ourselves from a few years ago. Not sides who are above us because we're having an absolute nightmare and are perennial mid-tablers in any normal season.

Brighton are playing good football as well, they are doing very well for themselves, I'd expect they will still in and around the 6-8 places, Bloom is a very clever chap.

But no you are right, as club we need to get our shit together top to bottom. Recruitment and coaching need to get back on the same page and start to rebuild the team as Klopp needs. Currently I couldn't tell you what our transfer strategy is, or what style we are trying to transition to.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,540
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16030 on: Today at 01:02:19 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:59:00 pm
Brighton are playing good football as well, they are doing very well for themselves, I'd expect they will still in and around the 6-8 places, Bloom is a very clever chap.

But no you are right, as club we need to get our shit together top to bottom. Recruitment and coaching need to get back on the same page and start to rebuild the team as Klopp needs. Currently I couldn't tell you what our transfer strategy is, or what style we are trying to transition to.

With the greatest respect....thats not particularly difficult. Plenty of sides have done it. Southampton did it and then similarly saw their best players get snapped up, couldnt replicate the success and dropped off. Leicester did it and are now in deep shit. Being a pretty good top 8 PL club is very different to what we want, which is why its pretty tiring seeing people still talking about copying them when what they really mean is 'I wish we had Caicedo and Macallister at the level they're at now but for what Brighton paid for them'.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Pages: 1 ... 396 397 398 399 400 [401]   Go Up
« previous next »
 