We've pretty much always done this under FSG. Mane played on the right until Salah arrived, Gini and Firmino were signed as number 10s, Hendo played a season as 6 and Milner did the same as a left back, while Trent was a midfielder until he broke into the first team and Bajectic a central defender.



I actually like the approach of signing players who can play in multiple positions, it shows they're tactically aware with good concentration and a wide gamut of skills. It also means they can adapt if you want to switch systems. This is partly why I'd like us to sign Mount, you don't get that much respect from a tactical manager like Tuchel if you're brainless on the pitch.



Hmm not sure about this. Mane and Salah were both bought as pacy wide forwards who could score goals. The fact Mane moved position is irrelevant to the fact that we clearly had some sort of strategy to their purchase. Henderson, Milner, Trent and Firmino were already at the club when Klopp arrived so aren't really relevant to our more recent transfer strategy. I'm sure we made a bit of a mess of it before he arrived but since he came in we've basically had a 100% hit rate and we've done it by bringing in players who fit the template of what we're trying to do on the pitch. So when we've paid good money for centre backs they've been rapid. When we've bought a GK he's been a sweeper goalkeeper with a high technical level. When we've bought fullbacks they've been attacking. This all makes sense for our template.Gini is an interesting one in that as soon as he signed he was playing midfield for us - which suggests we knew what we were doing when we bought him. It's not like the current setup where we bought Nunez to play as 9, then bought Gapko 4 months later to also play 9. Or where we bought a 10 in Carvalho who doesn't profile like an 8 and certainly not like a Klopp 8 but played him there anyway.Of course it's good to buy players with positional and tactical flexibility but right now feels a bit different. Right now it doesn't feel like we have a vision for what we'd ideally want from our signings.