« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 396 397 398 399 400 [401]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 575795 times)

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16000 on: Today at 10:59:03 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:47:09 am
We've pretty much always done this under FSG. Mane played on the right until Salah arrived, Gini and Firmino were signed as number 10s, Hendo played a season as 6 and Milner did the same as a left back, while Trent was a midfielder until he broke into the first team and Bajectic a central defender.

I actually like the approach of signing players who can play in multiple positions, it shows they're tactically aware with good concentration and a wide gamut of skills. It also means they can adapt if you want to switch systems. This is partly why I'd like us to sign Mount, you don't get that much respect from a tactical manager like Tuchel if you're brainless on the pitch.

Hmm not sure about this. Mane and Salah were both bought as pacy wide forwards who could score goals. The fact Mane moved position is irrelevant to the fact that we clearly had some sort of strategy to their purchase. Henderson, Milner, Trent and Firmino were already at the club when Klopp arrived so aren't really relevant to our more recent transfer strategy. I'm sure we made a bit of a mess of it before he arrived but since he came in we've basically had a 100% hit rate and we've done it by bringing in players who fit the template of what we're trying to do on the pitch. So when we've paid good money for centre backs they've been rapid. When we've bought a GK he's been a sweeper goalkeeper with a high technical level. When we've bought fullbacks they've been attacking. This all makes sense for our template.

Gini is an interesting one in that as soon as he signed he was playing midfield for us - which suggests we knew what we were doing when we bought him. It's not like the current setup where we bought Nunez to play as 9, then bought Gapko 4 months later to also play 9. Or where we bought a 10 in Carvalho who doesn't profile like an 8 and certainly not like a Klopp 8 but played him there anyway.

Of course it's good to buy players with positional and tactical flexibility but right now feels a bit different. Right now it doesn't feel like we have a vision for what we'd ideally want from our signings.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:03:14 am by Knight »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,542
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16001 on: Today at 11:00:17 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:47:55 am
Any shopping at Brighton that doesn't end with Caicedo would be mad. Mac Allister would be about 80m for a decent midfielder, Caicedo will obviously cost too but defo has the potential to be one of the best around.

Mac Allister is better. Caicedo is overrated in my opinion.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,996
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16002 on: Today at 11:01:16 am »
I'd rather grab a couple of good ones from abroad than either of those two personally
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,787
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16003 on: Today at 11:04:47 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:30:28 am
I'm not really following. Your examples are basically last year before contract expiration or out and out free player moves. Fabinho has 3 years left and has been a starting XI player. That's not apples to apples with any of those.
Not sure why you're not, maybe it's just misremembering?

Mignolet signed a five year extension in Jan 2016 under Klopp as first choice, and was benched for Karius the next season when he had 4 years left. Moreno had 3 years left when he was benched for Milner for the 2016/17 season. Chamberlain was benched immediately post-contract extension, where he had over 3 years left. And obviously Coutinho had a long contract left. Relatively apples to apples.

In fact, as I quickly check these facts I realise that literally none of them are last year before contract expiration examples so you're incorrect in the entirety of your assertions
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16004 on: Today at 11:11:15 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:00:17 am
Mac Allister is better. Caicedo is overrated in my opinion.

I thought though that Caicedo was more a player we need. I got the impression MacAllister was more of a support for attack, played the position I assume we are looking at Bellingham for.

I would really like MacAllister but I prefer Bellingham, and for the money involved possibly Mount as well (please don't hit me Coolie and clinical for liking Mount  ;D )
Logged

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,021
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16005 on: Today at 11:13:23 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:47:55 am
Any shopping at Brighton that doesn't end with Caicedo would be mad. Mac Allister would be about 80m for a decent midfielder, Caicedo will obviously cost too but defo has the potential to be one of the best around.

Why don't we just recruit their recruitment, give their chief a say on transfers, as it was with Edwards.

Cheaper, more sustainable. Don't check our links often, now catching up, it reads like yer da naming targets after reading the sports section. Edwards must have put military grade encryption on his scouting files and left  ;D
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,542
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16006 on: Today at 11:16:05 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:11:15 am
I thought though that Caicedo was more a player we need. I got the impression MacAllister was more of a support for attack, played the position I assume we are looking at Bellingham for.

I would really like MacAllister but I prefer Bellingham, and for the money involved possibly Mount as well (please don't hit me Coolie and clinical for liking Mount  ;D )

The thing with Caicedo is that he isnt a number 6. He is a number 8 whose main attribute is his aggression and energy. Sort of like a poor mans Kante. He gets about the field and can tackle but when have we had one of those?

We need midfielders who can work hard and have energy, tackling doesnt need to be their main attribute particularly if they are already midfielders (which the likes of Bellingham and Mac Allister are). They should be able to compete either way.

If Caicedo was an out and out 6 then I would understand, but he isnt. 60-80m is a massive premium to pay for a player who doesnt have any technical outstanding abilities.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16007 on: Today at 11:18:45 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:16:05 am
The thing with Caicedo is that he isnt a number 6. He is a number 8 whose main attribute is his aggression and energy. Sort of like a poor mans Kante. He gets about the field and can tackle but when have we had one of those?

We need midfielders who can work hard and have energy, tackling doesnt need to be their main attribute particularly if they are already midfielders (which the likes of Bellingham and Mac Allister are). They should be able to compete either way.

If Caicedo was an out and out 6 then I would understand, but he isnt. 60-80m is a massive premium to pay for a player who doesnt have any technical outstanding abilities.

Fair point, although with his age and his profile I imagine Caicedo could be molded into a 6 pretty easily. Personally I would prefer Ugarte like but still.

I really like MacAllister but I do feel if we are getting Bellingham we shouldn't be going for him. If we aren't getting Bellingham he'd probably be first name on my list as an alternative though
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16008 on: Today at 11:20:06 am »
Macallistar is definitely a player I could see us signing

Thoughts on Evan Ferguson?

I'm not one for overhyping irish players and our media are embarrassing with that but he has definitely got something about him. Possible Firmino replacement? Not exactly like for like but someone with potential to bring some of his attributes to the table? Obviously we have gakpo and nunez also so maybe another forward isn't on our agenda right now.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,542
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16009 on: Today at 11:22:29 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:18:45 am
Fair point, although with his age and his profile I imagine Caicedo could be molded into a 6 pretty easily. Personally I would prefer Ugarte like but still.

I really like MacAllister but I do feel if we are getting Bellingham we shouldn't be going for him. If we aren't getting Bellingham he'd probably be first name on my list as an alternative though

Bellingham and Mac Allister as the 8s would be incredible.

.
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 11:20:06 am
Macallistar is definitely a player I could see us signing

Thoughts on Evan Ferguson?

I'm not one for overhyping irish players and our media are embarrassing with that but he has definitely got something about him. Possible Firmino replacement? Not exactly like for like but someone with potential to bring some of his attributes to the table? Obviously we have gakpo and nunez also so maybe another forward isn't on our agenda right now.

The last thing we need is another central attacker. We need another player comfortable with playing out wide.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16010 on: Today at 11:27:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:22:29 am
Bellingham and Mac Allister as the 8s would be incredible.

.
The last thing we need is another central attacker. We need another player comfortable with playing out wide.

Okay but we're not spending £200m on Bellingham and Mac Allister. So if we're dead set on Bellingham surely a cheaper alternative to Mac Allister would make sense.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16011 on: Today at 11:27:33 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:00:17 am
Mac Allister is better. Caicedo is overrated in my opinion.

I think the reverse, not sure what Mac Allister is so good at to justify the crazy fee, he's decent at everything which is fine and similar to some of our past successful midfields but spending 70-80m on someone that doesn't really stand out at anything would be insane. Caicedo wouldn't be my first choice either but if we went Brighton shopping he's gotta be.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,542
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #16012 on: Today at 11:28:45 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:27:07 am
Okay but we're not spending £200m on Bellingham and Mac Allister. So if we're dead set on Bellingham surely a cheaper alternative to Mac Allister would make sense.

Possibly. Im not saying it has to be Mac Allister, but that he would be good and work in our system.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 396 397 398 399 400 [401]   Go Up
« previous next »
 