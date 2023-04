Fabinho at the time of signing said contract >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Fabinho currently.



Jurgen is allowed to change his mind.



This is a weird argument - weíre talking about now not when he signed his contract

Fabinho canít play in a top 4 team anymore - thatís the only thing of relevance.

If heís not replaced in the summer itís gross negligence



Ultimately itís sort of immaterial whether heís sold or stays and rarely plays - however you cut it we need a 6 if we want CL football in 24/25. We canít go into next year with zero protection of our back 4 and almost no ability to win the ball



You're assuming one season of underperformance will be enough. Our only real example of being bombed out is Sakho and that had nothing to do with performance. I'm skeptical but we'll see.There's been a lot of times over the years where we've agreed and I agree that Fabinho has been awful this year and have said so myself multiple times. With that said I think gross negligence is way over the top. As long as there are other players that can play that spot then I'd bet Fabinho will stay as we already need to spend a ton of money as is. Taking a loss on Fabinho really isn't in the cards. In the best case scenario the 3-4 we sign work to the point that we can then sell Fabinho the following year but I don't think the season will start with Fabinho already being benched.